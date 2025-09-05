Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : Sensex, Nifty Stable in Volatile Market; FMCG, IT Drag, Auto, Metals Shine

The Indian stock market benchmark indices traded flat in a vilatile session on September 5.

The Sensex declined by 7.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 80,710.76, while the Nifty gained 6.70 points, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 24,741.00. Approximately 2,081 shares advanced, 1,828 shares fell, and 152 shares remained steady.

On the sectoral front, realty, FMCG, and IT indices were down 1 percent each, while the auto index rose 1.3 percent, and media and metal indices gained 0.5 percent.

Some of the gainers on the Nifty included M&M, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Power Grid. The losers included ITC, TCS, Cipla, and HCL Technologies.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices traded flat.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today