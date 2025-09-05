LIVE TV
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT

The Indian stock market ended flat on September 5, with Sensex slightly down and Nifty marginally up. Auto and metals sectors outperformed, while FMCG and IT dragged the indices lower.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 5, 2025 15:55:20 IST

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : Sensex, Nifty Stable in Volatile Market; FMCG, IT Drag, Auto, Metals Shine

The Indian stock market benchmark indices traded flat in a vilatile session on September 5.

The Sensex declined by 7.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 80,710.76, while the Nifty gained 6.70 points, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 24,741.00. Approximately 2,081 shares advanced, 1,828 shares fell, and 152 shares remained steady.

On the sectoral front, realty, FMCG, and IT indices were down 1 percent each, while the auto index rose 1.3 percent, and media and metal indices gained 0.5 percent.

Some of the gainers on the Nifty included M&M, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Power Grid. The losers included ITC, TCS, Cipla, and HCL Technologies.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices traded flat.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Market Overview

  • Market ends flat after a rangebound session.

  • Sensex falls 7 points to 80,712; Nifty gains 7 points to 24,741.

  • Nifty Bank rises 39 points to 54,115; Midcap index up 116 points to 57,075.

Sector Highlights

  • Auto sector leads gains; Eicher Motors and M&M rise over 2% each.

  • Insurance stocks close higher with minimal impact from GST rate changes.

  • Realty stocks remain under pressure; Prestige Estates and Godrej Properties are top losers.

  • IT sector drags the market down; ITC slips 2% due to GST-related news.

Top Movers

  • Vodafone Idea leads midcaps, up 10% on strong volumes.

  • Indus Towers gains 4% as Bharti Airtel increases stake.

  • Eternal hits record high with another positive close.

  • Varun Beverages falls 4% following GST hike on aerated drinks.

  • Ola Electric slides 7% after SoftBank sells 2% stake via open market.

Market Sentiment

  • BSE surges nearly 5% as volumes rise despite expiry day changes.

  • Market breadth remains neutral with an advance-decline ratio of 1:1.

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex: Down 7.25 points (0.01%) at 80,710.76
  • Nifty: Up 6.70 points (0.03%) at 24,741.0

Sensex closed marginally lower, while Nifty gained slightly, reflecting a flat trading session amid mixed market sentiments and sector performances on September 5.

Stock Market Opening

  • Sensex Futures: 80,987.65, up 269.64 points (+0.33%)
  • Nifty Futures: 24,801.70, up 67.40 points (+0.27%)

Even after yesterdays’s fall, The Indian stock market is set for a positive start today, with Sensex and Nifty opening higher. Momentum is expected to build following GST reforms and encouraging global cues. Investors are closely watching key sectors like auto, FMCG, and banking for early trading opportunities.

Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

  • Kaushalya Infra Dev: +74.39%
  • Venlon Enterprises: +20.00%
  • JITF Infralogistics: +20.00%
  • SAL Steels: +19.97%
  • MIC Electronics: +16.82%
  • PVP Ventures: +15.67%
  • Shalby: +14.69%

Top Losers In Stock Market Today

  • Ola Electric: -6.80%, -6.51%
  • Fiem Industries: -5.99%
  • Sh. Digvijay Cem: -5.84%
  • InfoBeans Tech.: -5.82%
  • Ujaas Energy: -5.00%
  • Elitecon Inter.: -5.00%

Tags: business newsClosingniftysensexstock market today

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT

QUICK LINKS