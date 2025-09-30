Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Had A Flat Ending, The Market Had A Volatile Session- Here Are key Movements

244
Stock market Today | 30 September, 2025
Stock Market Sector Wise Performance
Sectoral Indices – Mixed Performance
Top Gainers:
- Nifty PSU Bank: ↑ 1.78%
- Oil & Gas
- Realty
- Energy
- Metal
- FMCG
Top Losers:
- Nifty Private Bank
- Consumer Durables
- Auto
- Media
- Pharma
- IT
Broader Market Snapshot
- Nifty Midcap 100: Closed flat with a slight negative bias
- Nifty SmallCap 100: Gained 0.08%
Sectoral & Index Moves
Nifty Bank: Up 175 points to 54,636 – Outperformed
Nifty Midcap Index: Down 4 points to 56,529
Nifty PSU Bank: Top sectoral performer
Canara Bank & PNB: Up 3% each
Stock-Specific Moves
- Man Industries: Down 10% after SEBI bars firm & top executives
- Coforge: Up 2% on CLSA outperform call
- Ola Electric: Up 5%, snaps 4-day losing streak ahead of auto sales data
- Tata Motors: Rebounds 2%, tracking JLR updates
- Swiggy: Up 2% after UBS raises target price to ₹580/share
- PVR Inox: Down 2% due to US imposing 100% tariffs on foreign films
- KPIT Tech: Down 9% after sharp last-hour fall
- Anand Rathi (newly listed): Up 5%
- Seshaasai Tech: Down 2%
Other Market Notes
Hindustan Copper: Ends higher in 7 of last 8 sessions, driven by copper prices
Market Breadth: Neutral
NSE Advance-Decline Ratio: 1:1
