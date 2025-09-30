LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Had A Flat Ending, The Market Had A Volatile Session- Here Are key Movements

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Had A Flat Ending, The Market Had A Volatile Session- Here Are key Movements

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets closed flat on September 30, 2025. Sensex and Nifty saw minimal movement. Sectoral performance was mixed; PSU banks rose while private banks and IT stocks slipped.

Stock Market closing today
Stock Market closing today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 30, 2025 15:43:44 IST

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Had A Flat Ending, The Market Had A Volatile Session- Here Are key Movements

Stock market Today | 30 September, 2025

Wondering how the markets wrapped up today? Well, it was a pretty flat finish.

The Sensex dipped just 1.75 points to close at 80,363.19, barely a blink. The Nifty wasn’t far behind, slipping 7.40 points to end at 24,627.50, down just 0.03%.

So, was it a good day or a bad one? Honestly, a bit of both. Out of all stocks traded, 1,813 advanced, 1,895 declined, and 138 stayed unchanged.

In short, the markets were quiet, cautious, and evenly matched. No fireworks, just a wait-and-watch mood. Let’s see what tomorrow brings!

Stock Market Sector Wise Performance

Sectoral Indices – Mixed Performance

  • Top Gainers:

    • Nifty PSU Bank: ↑ 1.78%
    • Oil & Gas
    • Realty
    • Energy
    • Metal
    • FMCG

  • Top Losers:

    • Nifty Private Bank
    • Consumer Durables
    • Auto
    • Media
    • Pharma
    • IT

Broader Market Snapshot

  • Nifty Midcap 100: Closed flat with a slight negative bias
  • Nifty SmallCap 100: Gained 0.08%

Sectoral & Index Moves

  • Nifty Bank: Up 175 points to 54,636Outperformed

  • Nifty Midcap Index: Down 4 points to 56,529

  • Nifty PSU Bank: Top sectoral performer

    • Canara Bank & PNB: Up 3% each

Stock-Specific Moves

  • Man Industries: Down 10% after SEBI bars firm & top executives
  • Coforge: Up 2% on CLSA outperform call
  • Ola Electric: Up 5%, snaps 4-day losing streak ahead of auto sales data
  • Tata Motors: Rebounds 2%, tracking JLR updates
  • Swiggy: Up 2% after UBS raises target price to ₹580/share
  • PVR Inox: Down 2% due to US imposing 100% tariffs on foreign films
  • KPIT Tech: Down 9% after sharp last-hour fall
  • Anand Rathi (newly listed): Up 5%
  • Seshaasai Tech: Down 2%

Other Market Notes

  • Hindustan Copper: Ends higher in 7 of last 8 sessions, driven by copper prices

  • Market Breadth: Neutral

    • NSE Advance-Decline Ratio: 1:1

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

    • Sensex closed at 80,352.35, down by 12.59 points (−0.016%)
    • Nifty 50 closed at 24,636.90, up by 2.00 points (+0.0081%)

    Markets ended flat today as the Sensex dipped slightly while the Nifty edged up by a narrow margin, reflecting cautious investor sentiment at the close of the month.

    Stock Market Opening

    • Sensex: 80,643.46 Up With  278.52 points (+0.35%)
    • Nifty 50: 24,692.90 Up With 58.00 points (+0.24%)

    Indian equity markets have opened firmly in the green, reflecting positive sentiment despite global caution.

      While Writing The Article (9:40 AM)
          • Sensex: 80,500.89 up 135.95 points (0.17%)
          • Nifty 50: 24,684.75 up 49.85 points (0.20%)

          Sensex and Nifty opened higher with gains of 0.17% and 0.20% respectively, showing positive investor sentiment amid cautious trading and mixed global cues on September 30, 2025.

                Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                • Top Stock Movers – September 30, 2025
                  • IndusInd Bank: ₹736.25 (+1.65%)
                  • UltraTech Cement: ₹12,240.00 (+1.56%)
                  • Tata Motors: ₹681.95 (+1.41%)
                  • Hindustan Unilever: ₹2,522.85 (+0.98%)
                  • Bajaj Finance: ₹1,000.00 (+0.90%)

                Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                Top Losers – September 30, 2025

                • ITC: ₹401.55 (−1.21%)
                • Bharti Airtel: ₹1,878.25 (−1.21%)
                • Titan Company: ₹3,369.95 (−1.00%)
                • Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,655.55 (−0.87%)
                • Tech Mahindra: ₹1,398.65 (−0.86%)

                First published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:38 PM IST
                QUICK LINKS