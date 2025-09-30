Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty Had A Flat Ending, The Market Had A Volatile Session- Here Are key Movements

Wondering how the markets wrapped up today? Well, it was a pretty flat finish.

The Sensex dipped just 1.75 points to close at 80,363.19, barely a blink. The Nifty wasn’t far behind, slipping 7.40 points to end at 24,627.50, down just 0.03%.

So, was it a good day or a bad one? Honestly, a bit of both. Out of all stocks traded, 1,813 advanced, 1,895 declined, and 138 stayed unchanged.

In short, the markets were quiet, cautious, and evenly matched. No fireworks, just a wait-and-watch mood. Let’s see what tomorrow brings!