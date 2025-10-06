LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

Stock market Today: On October 6, Indian markets surged with Nifty crossing 25,000 and Sensex rising 583 points, led by IT and financial sectors, amid mixed sector performances and steady rupee.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 6, 2025 15:51:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

Stock market Today | 6th October, 2025

ndian stock markets ended well on October 6, and the Nifty made a significant milestone by passing the 25,000 mark. The Sensex gained 570 points, the major portion of which was made by IT and financial shares.

Leading ones in the Nifty were Max Healthcare, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, TCS, and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, shares of Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, Trent, and Titan Company declined.

In the sector articles, the IT index increased by 2 percent, private banks by 1 percent, oil and gas by 0.7 percent, and the PSU banks by 0.4 percent. Nonetheless, FMCG, metals, and media experienced a loss of between 0.4 and 0.8%.

The BSE midcap index increased by 0.7 and the smallcap index only a little lower. In the meantime, the Indian rupee remained virtually unchanged at 88.79 per dollar, or almost no improvement on last Friday.

Such market activity is an indicator of the dynamism of the Indian economy. What do you think?

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • Market gains for 3rd straight day; Nifty reclaims 25,000 mark

  • Sensex rises 583 points to 81,790 & Nifty up 183 points to 25,078

  • Market breadth favors declines despite green close

  • NSE advance-decline ratio is 3:4

  • Financials:

    • Nifty Bank gains 516 points to 56,105

    • Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance rise following healthy Q2 updates

    • Shriram Finance up 10% in last one week

    • Samman Cap extends losses, down 10% since IHC deal announcement

    • Paytm, Chola Investment, Info Edge, Kaynes Technology among major midcap gainers

  • Information Technology (IT):

    • Nifty IT index up 2%, top gaining index ahead of earnings season

  • Healthcare:

    • Hospital stocks surge on CGHS revision; Max Healthcare and Fortis up 7% each

  • Consumer & Retail:

    • Avenue Supermarts reports weak Q2, stocks close 3% lower

    • Nykaa surges 7% on healthy Q2 update

    • Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands gains nearly 7% after potential exit from Flipkart

  • Telecom:

    • Vodafone Idea falls 4% as Supreme Court defers AGR case to October 13 on government’s request

  • Capital Markets:

    • Capital market stocks see return of buying; BSE surges 6%

  • Auto:

    • Auto stocks see mixed close as festive retail sales flow in; index up 0.4%

  • Others:

    • Trent reports 17% revenue growth in Q2 but stock ends at day’s low

    • Delhivery up 6% on festive update

Stock Market Today At Closing 

Stock Market Closing

      • Sensex: 81,790.12 up with +582.95 (0.72%)
      • Nifty: 25,077.65 up with +183.40 (0.74%)

      Sensex and Nifty closed higher, gaining 0.72% and 0.74% respectively. Positive momentum was driven by strong performances in key sectors, reflecting investor confidence and optimism in the Indian stock market.

      OPENING UPDATES 

      Sensex opens flat at 81,208
      Nifty opens strong at 24,926.40

              Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

              • Tata Consultancy Services share price: ₹2,989.70 (+3.02%)
              • Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,440.65 (+2.85%)
              • Axis Bank share price: ₹1,209.25 (+2.33%)
              • Infosys share price: ₹1,476.95 (+2.10%)
              • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,009.50 (+2.01%)

              Top Losers In Stock Market Today

              • Tata Steel share price: ₹170.45 (-1.59%)
              • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹740.50 (-0.94%)
              • Power Grid Corporation share price: ₹287.05 (-0.88%)
              • Titan Company share price: ₹3,422.10 (-0.88%)
              • ITC share price: ₹400.95 (-0.84%)

              (With Inputs)
              Also Read: Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details

              First published on: Oct 6, 2025 3:51 PM IST
              ——————————————–
              Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
              ————————————————–

              Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

              Tags: business newsniftysensexStock market closingstock market todaytop gainerstop loser

              RELATED News

              Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
              What’s Really Happening With Vodafone Idea? Rs 2 Trillion Debt Settlement, UK Ties Boost, New CFO Appointment, and 4% Share Price Decline
              Greta Minerals Doubles Exploration Landholding in Western Australia, Targets Lithium Supply
              Highland Group Launches Aqua Fair Premium Shrimp in Partnership with Lulu Group, Boosting India-Middle East Seafood Trade
              Tata Capital IPO 2025: Strong Anchor Demand Raises ₹4,642 Crore For The Year’s Biggest Public Offering, Here’s Price Band, GMP And Market Insights

              LATEST NEWS

              De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime advance at Shanghai Masters
              Spherule Foundation Wins Prestigious Mahatma Award 2025 for Social Impact
              Who Is African King Mswati III And Why His Old UAE Video With 15 Wives, 100 Aides Is Going Viral
              Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?
              Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 07, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Avoid Reviewing Or Criticizing Others Work
              ‘Living Nostradamus’ Issues Chilling Warning, Reveals What Trump Plans For US Military
              FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Do Tickets Cost? Here’s What We Know
              Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
              Big Blow To US, This European Country Rejects F-35 Fighter Jet, Now Sets Eyes On…
              ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: ICC Charges Pakistan’s Star Batter Over Bat Abuse Incident In Match vs India
              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

              Follow Us

              Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              QUICK LINKS

              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

              Follow Us

              Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              Group Websites

              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance
              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance
              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance
              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

              QUICK LINKS