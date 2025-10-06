Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

ndian stock markets ended well on October 6, and the Nifty made a significant milestone by passing the 25,000 mark. The Sensex gained 570 points, the major portion of which was made by IT and financial shares.

Leading ones in the Nifty were Max Healthcare, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, TCS, and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, shares of Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, Trent, and Titan Company declined.

In the sector articles, the IT index increased by 2 percent, private banks by 1 percent, oil and gas by 0.7 percent, and the PSU banks by 0.4 percent. Nonetheless, FMCG, metals, and media experienced a loss of between 0.4 and 0.8%.

The BSE midcap index increased by 0.7 and the smallcap index only a little lower. In the meantime, the Indian rupee remained virtually unchanged at 88.79 per dollar, or almost no improvement on last Friday.

Such market activity is an indicator of the dynamism of the Indian economy. What do you think?

