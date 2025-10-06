Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Jumps 583 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 On Strong Sector Performance

Stock market Today | 6th October, 2025
ndian stock markets ended well on October 6, and the Nifty made a significant milestone by passing the 25,000 mark. The Sensex gained 570 points, the major portion of which was made by IT and financial shares.
Leading ones in the Nifty were Max Healthcare, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, TCS, and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, shares of Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, Trent, and Titan Company declined.
In the sector articles, the IT index increased by 2 percent, private banks by 1 percent, oil and gas by 0.7 percent, and the PSU banks by 0.4 percent. Nonetheless, FMCG, metals, and media experienced a loss of between 0.4 and 0.8%.
The BSE midcap index increased by 0.7 and the smallcap index only a little lower. In the meantime, the Indian rupee remained virtually unchanged at 88.79 per dollar, or almost no improvement on last Friday.
Such market activity is an indicator of the dynamism of the Indian economy. What do you think?
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Market gains for 3rd straight day; Nifty reclaims 25,000 mark
Sensex rises 583 points to 81,790 & Nifty up 183 points to 25,078
Market breadth favors declines despite green close
NSE advance-decline ratio is 3:4
Financials:
Nifty Bank gains 516 points to 56,105
Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance rise following healthy Q2 updates
Shriram Finance up 10% in last one week
Samman Cap extends losses, down 10% since IHC deal announcement
Paytm, Chola Investment, Info Edge, Kaynes Technology among major midcap gainers
Information Technology (IT):
Nifty IT index up 2%, top gaining index ahead of earnings season
Healthcare:
Hospital stocks surge on CGHS revision; Max Healthcare and Fortis up 7% each
Consumer & Retail:
Avenue Supermarts reports weak Q2, stocks close 3% lower
Nykaa surges 7% on healthy Q2 update
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands gains nearly 7% after potential exit from Flipkart
Telecom:
Vodafone Idea falls 4% as Supreme Court defers AGR case to October 13 on government’s request
Capital Markets:
Capital market stocks see return of buying; BSE surges 6%
Auto:
Auto stocks see mixed close as festive retail sales flow in; index up 0.4%
Others:
Trent reports 17% revenue growth in Q2 but stock ends at day’s low
Delhivery up 6% on festive update
Stock Market Today At Closing
Stock Market Closing
- Sensex: 81,790.12 up with +582.95 (0.72%)
- Nifty: 25,077.65 up with +183.40 (0.74%)
Sensex and Nifty closed higher, gaining 0.72% and 0.74% respectively. Positive momentum was driven by strong performances in key sectors, reflecting investor confidence and optimism in the Indian stock market.
OPENING UPDATES
Sensex opens flat at 81,208
Nifty opens strong at 24,926.40
Top Gainers In Stock Market Today
- Tata Consultancy Services share price: ₹2,989.70 (+3.02%)
- Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,440.65 (+2.85%)
- Axis Bank share price: ₹1,209.25 (+2.33%)
- Infosys share price: ₹1,476.95 (+2.10%)
- Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,009.50 (+2.01%)
Top Losers In Stock Market Today
- Tata Steel share price: ₹170.45 (-1.59%)
- IndusInd Bank share price: ₹740.50 (-0.94%)
- Power Grid Corporation share price: ₹287.05 (-0.88%)
- Titan Company share price: ₹3,422.10 (-0.88%)
- ITC share price: ₹400.95 (-0.84%)
(With Inputs)
