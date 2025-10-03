Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details

Pace Digitek IPO Listing Date: All preparations are already in place, and Pace Digitek Ltd, a multi-disciplinary solutions provider, will debut on the stock market on Monday, October 6, 2025.

After its initial public offering (IPO) closes between September 26 and 30, the company’s shares will begin trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This listing is a significant milestone for Pace Digitek, as it will become publicly traded, giving investors an opportunity to own a part of the company. Keep an eye on October 6 if you have applied or are interested in this IPO!

Pace Digitek IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today

Pace Digitek IPO: If you are monitoring the IPO of Pace Digitek, here is an update on the grey market premium (GMP) of the company at present. The shares are trading at a premium of about ₹8 more than the IPO issue price. This indicates that unofficial market investors are ready to pay an extra ₹8 per share above the IPO price, showing their interest.

According to this GMP, the shares of Pace Digitek could be listed at an approximate price of ₹227 per share. This is approximately 4 percent more than the IPO price of ₹219, implying good demand before the actual stock market listing. Hence, this is a good indicator to follow if you have invested or intend to invest.

Pace Digitek IPO Subscription And Allotment

IPO bidding period: September 26 (Friday) to September 30 (Tuesday)

Basis of allotment finalized: October 1 (Wednesday)

IPO listing date: October 6 (Monday)

Pace Digitek IPO Fundraising Details

Total funds raised: ₹819.15 crore

Type of issue: Fresh issue

Number of equity shares issued: 3.74 crore

Price band: ₹208 to ₹219 per share