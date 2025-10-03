LIVE TV
Home > Business > Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details

Pace Digitek IPO is set to list on October 6, 2025, with strong investor interest shown by a 1.59 times subscription and a ₹8 grey market premium indicating positive demand.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 3, 2025 15:13:22 IST

Pace Digitek IPO Listing Date: All preparations are already in place, and Pace Digitek Ltd, a multi-disciplinary solutions provider, will debut on the stock market on Monday, October 6, 2025.

After its initial public offering (IPO) closes between September 26 and 30, the company’s shares will begin trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This listing is a significant milestone for Pace Digitek, as it will become publicly traded, giving investors an opportunity to own a part of the company. Keep an eye on October 6 if you have applied or are interested in this IPO!

Pace Digitek IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today

Pace Digitek IPO: If you are monitoring the IPO of Pace Digitek, here is an update on the grey market premium (GMP) of the company at present. The shares are trading at a premium of about ₹8 more than the IPO issue price. This indicates that unofficial market investors are ready to pay an extra ₹8 per share above the IPO price, showing their interest.

According to this GMP, the shares of Pace Digitek could be listed at an approximate price of ₹227 per share. This is approximately 4 percent more than the IPO price of ₹219, implying good demand before the actual stock market listing. Hence, this is a good indicator to follow if you have invested or intend to invest.

Pace Digitek IPO Subscription And Allotment

  • IPO bidding period: September 26 (Friday) to September 30 (Tuesday)
  • Basis of allotment finalized: October 1 (Wednesday)
  • IPO listing date: October 6 (Monday)

Pace Digitek IPO Fundraising Details

  • Total funds raised: ₹819.15 crore
  • Type of issue: Fresh issue
  • Number of equity shares issued: 3.74 crore
  • Price band: ₹208 to ₹219 per share

Pace Digitek IPO Sees Strong Subscription Across Investor Categories

As per the NSE records, Pace Digitek IPO was subscribed 1.59 times. This implies that shares were demanded 59 percent more than the amount of shares on sale. Retail investors subscribed 1.03 times, slightly more than the allotted number of shares to them. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) were highly interested, subscribing 2.90 times, which was almost three times more than the number of shares offered. There was also good demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), where the subscription was 1.60 times.

The IPO was facilitated by Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd., which was the book running lead manager. The registrar in charge of the allotment of shares and other paperwork is MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

This data on subscription shows that there is a good amount of interest by investors in the Pace Digitek IPO among the various investor groups.

(With Inputs From Sources)

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:13 PM IST
Tags: business newsIPO news

