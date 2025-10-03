LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!

Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!

Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment finalizes on October 3, with share credits and refunds on October 6. Listing on NSE and BSE is set for October 7. Check your allotment status online.

Pace Digitek IPO Updates
Pace Digitek IPO Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 3, 2025 12:30:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!

Fabtech Technologies IPO Allotment Update

Exciting news for Fabtech Technologies IPO applicants! The much-anticipated share allotment is set to be finalized today, Friday, October 3. If you threw your hat in the ring between September 29 and October 1, this is the day you’ve been waiting for.

Wondering what happens next? On October 6, Fabtech will officially credit the shares to the demat accounts of the lucky successful applicants. So, keep an eye on your account, you might just see your investment come to life!

But what if luck wasn’t on your side this time? No worries. Refunds for those who didn’t get an allotment will also be processed on October 6. So, no money gets left behind!

Stay tuned and get ready to check your status. It’s almost time to find out if Fabtech shares will be your next big win.

Fabtech Technologies IPO Listing Details

The stocks of Fabtech Technologies IPO will be introduced into the stock market in the near future. The company’s IPO shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Mark your calendar as the tentative listing date is October 7.

This means that investors who secured their allotment will soon be able to trade their Fabtech shares on these popular exchanges. Keep an eye on the market next week to see how Fabtech Technologies IPO performs once it officially hits the trading floors.

Fabtech Technologies IPO Subscription Details:

  • The IPO received a 2.03 times overall subscription by the third day of bidding.
  • Retail portion: Subscribed 2.08 times
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 1.97 times
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Subscribed 2.02 times
  • Employee quota: Subscribed 2.01 times

Fabtech Technologies IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP).

Its existing Grey Market Premium (GMP) is 0 in the Fabtech Technologies IPO. It implies that the shares are reaching the actual price of ₹191 at which they were being issued, and no extra premium or discount, as per investorgain.com. The GMP has been declining in the past eight sessions, and analysts predict that it could fall further. Previously, the GMP has fluctuated between ₹0 and ₹35.

To laypersons, the term Grey Market Premium represents the extent to which investors are ready to pay a premium over the official issue price. Higher GMP typically indicates high demand, whereas a zero or negative GMP indicates lack of strength. At this time, the GMP is showing stable demand at the issue price.

How to Check Fabtech Technologies IPO Allotment Status

On NSE:

  • Visit the NSE website and go to ‘Home’.
  • Click on ‘Verify IPO Bid/Allotment Details’.
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
  • Choose ‘Fabtech’ in IPO name, enter your PAN number and application number.
  • Click ‘Submit’.

On BSE:

  • Open the BSE website and navigate to ‘Status of Issue Application’.
  • Select ‘Equity’ as issue type.
  • Enter the issue name, application number, or PAN number.
  • Click ‘Submit’.

On Bigshare Services:

  • Visit the registrar’s website.
  • Select the company and choose either PAN number or application number.
  • Enter the Captcha code.
  • Click ‘Submit’.

Aso Read: WeWork India IPO Opens October 2025: What You Need to Know as India’s Flexible Workspace Sector Gets a Boost

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsIPO news

RELATED News

Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
WeWork IPO Day 1: Key Dates, Pricing, And Financial Highlights
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…
Perplexity AI To Give Tough Challenge To Google, OpenAI, Rolls Out…
Gold Price Today: Silver And Gold Hit New Highs- Don’t Miss Out! Check Rates In Your City Today!

LATEST NEWS

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
'Steve': Cillian Murphy in gritty Netflix drama about reform school
Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!
Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!
Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!
Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!

QUICK LINKS