Fabtech Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status And Get Ready As Shares Hit NSE Amd BSE Soon- Don’t Miss Out!

Fabtech Technologies IPO Allotment Update

Exciting news for Fabtech Technologies IPO applicants! The much-anticipated share allotment is set to be finalized today, Friday, October 3. If you threw your hat in the ring between September 29 and October 1, this is the day you’ve been waiting for.

Wondering what happens next? On October 6, Fabtech will officially credit the shares to the demat accounts of the lucky successful applicants. So, keep an eye on your account, you might just see your investment come to life!

But what if luck wasn’t on your side this time? No worries. Refunds for those who didn’t get an allotment will also be processed on October 6. So, no money gets left behind!

Stay tuned and get ready to check your status. It’s almost time to find out if Fabtech shares will be your next big win.

Fabtech Technologies IPO Listing Details

The stocks of Fabtech Technologies IPO will be introduced into the stock market in the near future. The company’s IPO shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Mark your calendar as the tentative listing date is October 7.

This means that investors who secured their allotment will soon be able to trade their Fabtech shares on these popular exchanges. Keep an eye on the market next week to see how Fabtech Technologies IPO performs once it officially hits the trading floors.

Fabtech Technologies IPO Subscription Details:

The IPO received a 2.03 times overall subscription by the third day of bidding.

overall subscription by the third day of bidding. Retail portion: Subscribed 2.08 times

Subscribed Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 1.97 times

Subscribed Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Subscribed 2.02 times

Subscribed Employee quota: Subscribed 2.01 times

Fabtech Technologies IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP).

Its existing Grey Market Premium (GMP) is 0 in the Fabtech Technologies IPO. It implies that the shares are reaching the actual price of ₹191 at which they were being issued, and no extra premium or discount, as per investorgain.com. The GMP has been declining in the past eight sessions, and analysts predict that it could fall further. Previously, the GMP has fluctuated between ₹0 and ₹35.

To laypersons, the term Grey Market Premium represents the extent to which investors are ready to pay a premium over the official issue price. Higher GMP typically indicates high demand, whereas a zero or negative GMP indicates lack of strength. At this time, the GMP is showing stable demand at the issue price.

How to Check Fabtech Technologies IPO Allotment Status

On NSE:

Visit the NSE website and go to ‘Home’.

Click on ‘Verify IPO Bid/Allotment Details’.

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.

Choose ‘Fabtech’ in IPO name, enter your PAN number and application number.

Click ‘Submit’.

On BSE:

Open the BSE website and navigate to ‘Status of Issue Application’.

Select ‘Equity’ as issue type.

Enter the issue name, application number, or PAN number.

Click ‘Submit’.

On Bigshare Services:

Visit the registrar’s website.

Select the company and choose either PAN number or application number.

Enter the Captcha code.

Click ‘Submit’.

