WeWork India IPO Opens October 2025: What You Need to Know as India’s Flexible Workspace Sector Gets a Boost

IPO Alert: WeWork India’s Big Move!

Get ready! WeWork India Management is opening its IPO doors from October 3 to October 7, 2025. But here’s the twist, this ₹3,000 crore issue is an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning no fresh shares, no new money for the company itself. Instead, existing shareholders are cashing out a part of their stakes.

Who’s selling? The big promoter, Embassy Buildcon LLP, is putting 3.54 crore shares on the block. Meanwhile, investor Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (that’s WeWork International) plans to divest about 1.09 crore shares. Currently, Embassy Buildcon holds a whopping 73.56% stake, while WeWork International owns 22.64%.

Wondering about the price? The shares are tagged between ₹615 and ₹648 each. And if you want to jump in, you’ll need to buy a minimum of 23 shares per bid, enough to feel like a serious investor!

The IPO is managed by a strong team: JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and 360 ONE WAM. MUFG Intime India is the registrar, keeping things smooth.

Mark your calendars, allotment is expected on October 8, and you could see WeWork India listed on the BSE and NSE by October 10. Ready to grab your piece of the flexible workspace pie?

Business Background And Market Share

WeWork India is a significant participant in the flexible workspace market, with 68 centres located in eight cities in India. The company has approximately 7.35 million square feet of leased office space, which is tied up in long-term fixed leases. This model implies that WeWork will pay rent irrespective of occupancy, which may serve as an advantage or a weakness depending on the state of the market.

WeWork India is one of the market leaders offering flexible workspace services in a competitive market that has almost 500 players. Its key listed rival is Awfis Space Solutions, which means that WeWork has an impressive presence among the publicly traded companies in the same space.

Of note is that this IPO is just an Offer for Sale (OFS), which implies that no new money will be injected into WeWork India. Rather, the current shareholders will divest their interests and provide investors with an opportunity to invest in a well-established player in the fast-developing Indian flexible workspace market.

