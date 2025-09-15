Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Auto And IT Drag Markets; Realty Shows Strength

Stock market Today | 15 September, 2025

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Finish in the Red; Markets Auto and IT Drag, Real Estate Provides a Helping Hand

The Indian stock market ended on a small down note. By the close of the trade, the Sensex had declined by 118.96 points (0.15%) to 81,785.74 and Nifty had gone down by 44.80 points (0.18%) to close at 25,069.20. The market penetration was inconsistent: there were about 2,052 shares that moved up, 1,756 that fell, and 163 that did not change.

Midcap and smallcap stocks were some relief and grew by 0.4% and 0.7% respectively. At the sectoral level, consumer durables, auto, IT, and pharma fell down (0.3%–0.6%), while capital goods, realty, power, and telecom rose in the 0.5%–2.5% variance.

Jio Financial, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, and Adani Ports were among the top Nifty gainers. Some big laggards were Shriram Finance, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra, Cipla, and Laboratories of Dr Reddy.

The net effect was a down day in the markets today, which was burdened by the inability of the auto and IT segments to perform, even though realty and infrastructure performed well in spots.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

Auto Sector

Auto sector saw continued profit booking.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Eicher Motors were top losers.

IT & Pharma Sector

IT and Pharma dragged the Nifty lower.

Tariff concerns kept pharma stocks in check.

Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Cipla slipped 1-2%.

Banking & Financial Sector

Bajaj Finance hit a record high, extending its gaining streak to 13 days.

SBI Card rose 5% on expectations of increased credit card spending.

PSU stocks saw buying interest, with HUDCO, IREDA, and NHPC rising 3-4%.

Telecom Sector

Vodafone Idea rose 6% ahead of September 19 hearing on AGR plea at Supreme Court.

Infrastructure & Realty Sector

Rail stocks gained on hopes of higher government orders; RVNL and Siemens rose 2-3%.

Most realty stocks closed with gains; Prestige, DLF, and Oberoi Realty up around 2% each.

GMR Power surged 11% on healthy volumes.

Anant Raj gained 9% following the government’s draft of a new data center policy.