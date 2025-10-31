LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened lower on Friday amid mixed global cues. Weak global sentiment, profit booking, and focus on Q2 earnings keep traders cautious as investors track major corporate updates.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 31, 2025 09:26:04 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz
Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up. Markets Wake Up Grumpy

It’s the final trading day of the week, and Dalal Street seems ready for a cautious yet hopeful start!

Early GIFT Nifty cues suggest a flat-to-slightly-green opening, as investors juggle mixed global signals and fresh earnings buzz. Japan’s Nikkei is celebrating a record high after the Trump-Xi trade truce, but Wall Street’s overnight slump keeps traders on their toes. With results season heating up and commodity prices dancing again, expect a session full of stock-specific twists and turns. Fasten your seatbelts, it’s shaping up to be another unpredictable Friday on the Street!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 30, 2025)

        Pre-Opening Snapshot

        • Sensex: 84,379.79, down 24.67 points (0.03%)
        • Nifty 50: 25,863.80, down 14.05 points (0.05%)

        Indian markets are set for a muted start on Friday, with both Sensex and Nifty showing slight losses in pre-opening trade amid cautious sentiment and mixed global cues.

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: 84,330.51, down 73.95 points (0.09%)
        • Nifty 50: 25,834.15, down 43.70 points (0.17%)

        Indian markets opened lower on Friday, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping amid mixed global cues. Investors remain cautious ahead of key quarterly earnings and global economic updates.

          Stocks To Watch Today

            FMCG and Consumer Goods

            • ITC posted a 2% YoY rise in standalone profit at ₹5,179.8 crore; revenue declined 3.4% to ₹18,021.3 crore. EBITDA grew 2.1% with margins expanding to 34.7%.
            • Dabur India reported a 6.5% rise in consolidated profit to ₹444.8 crore and 5.4% revenue growth to ₹3,191.3 crore.
            • Pidilite Industries recorded an 8.4% increase in profit to ₹579.2 crore; revenue rose 9.9% to ₹3,554.4 crore.
            • United Spirits reported a 36.1% profit surge to ₹464 crore; revenue up 11.6% to ₹3,173 crore.
            • Godrej Consumer Products will announce Q2 results today.
            • Gillette India posted an 8% profit rise to ₹143.7 crore on 3.7% higher revenue.

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, ITC, Vedanta, Swiggy, BEL, V2 Retail, MTAR, Associated Alcohols With Many More And Q2 Results In Focus, October 31

            Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

            Global Market Reaction: Cautious Optimism with a Dash of Volatility

            Asia:

            • Japan’s Nikkei index hit a record high after the Trump–Xi trade truce boosted investor confidence.

            • South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8%, supported by strong tech sentiment.

            • China’s manufacturing activity slipped to a six-month low in October, signaling continued weakness in factory output.

            Europe:

            • European markets ended lower as the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to hold interest rates steady, reflecting cautious economic outlooks.

            United States:

            • Wall Street closed lower as investors digested mixed tech earnings.

            • US futures turned positive after upbeat results from major tech firms.

            • Amazon’s cloud business revenue rose 20% in Q3, sending its shares up over 13% in after-hours trade.

            • Apple reported strong iPhone 17 demand, projecting a robust December quarter.

            • Netflix announced a 10-for-1 stock split to enhance liquidity.

            • The US 10-year Treasury yield edged up 3 bps to 4.08%, while the USD index eased slightly to 99.46.

            Commodities and Indicators:

            • Oil prices fell as investors assessed the impact of the US–China trade truce.

            • Gold gained 2%, benefiting from safe-haven buying amid global uncertainty.

              Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

              Top Gainers 

              • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): ₹3,054.10 up 0.61%
              • ITC: ₹421.10 up 0.57%
              • Bajaj Finance: ₹1,056.75 up 0.46%
              • Maruti Suzuki India: ₹16,271.35 up 0.41%
              • Reliance Industries: ₹1,493.90 up 0.37%
              Top Losers
              • NTPC: ₹339.20 down 1.71%
              • Tata Steel: ₹183.05 down 0.71%
              • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: ₹1,691.90 down 0.69%
              • IndusInd Bank: ₹796.60 down 0.65%
              • Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹2,124.90 down 0.59%

              Stock Market On Thursday

              It was a rough day on Dalal Street as the bears took charge in Thursday’s session. The Sensex slipped 590 points, while the Nifty fell below the 25,900 mark, dragged down by heavyweights like Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys. Weak global cues and profit booking ahead of key earnings added to the cautious tone across the market.

              Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank was the biggest drag, slipping 0.7 percent. Nifty Pharma, IT, and Bank also dropped around 0.6 percent each, reflecting broad-based weakness across rate-sensitive and defensive sectors. Nifty Metal, PSU Bank, Auto, and FMCG were not spared either, each closing about 0.5 percent lower.

              In the currency market, the rupee ended the day weaker at 88.70 against the U.S. dollar, compared to Wednesday’s close of 88.20, as foreign fund outflows and global uncertainty weighed on sentiment.

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

              (With Inputs)

              Also Read: Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

              First published on: Oct 31, 2025 9:23 AM IST
              ——————————————–
              Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
              ————————————————–

              Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

              Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

