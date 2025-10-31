Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

It was a rough day on Dalal Street as the bears took charge in Thursday’s session. The Sensex slipped 590 points, while the Nifty fell below the 25,900 mark, dragged down by heavyweights like Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys. Weak global cues and profit booking ahead of key earnings added to the cautious tone across the market.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank was the biggest drag, slipping 0.7 percent. Nifty Pharma, IT, and Bank also dropped around 0.6 percent each, reflecting broad-based weakness across rate-sensitive and defensive sectors. Nifty Metal, PSU Bank, Auto, and FMCG were not spared either, each closing about 0.5 percent lower.

In the currency market, the rupee ended the day weaker at 88.70 against the U.S. dollar, compared to Wednesday’s close of 88.20, as foreign fund outflows and global uncertainty weighed on sentiment.