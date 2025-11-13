LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Flat After Positive Pre-Open; Global Jitters Keep Traders On Edge

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened flat on Thursday after a mildly positive pre-opening. Global cues remain mixed as investors eye Q2 results, with Tata Steel shining and Nazara disappointing amid cautious sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 13, 2025 09:23:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: The market mood this Thursday morning is a mix of optimism and caution, just the kind traders love.

After a mildly positive pre-opening session, the Sensex and Nifty slipped slightly at the open, reflecting investor’s hesitation amid global jitters and profit-booking pressure. 

With Wall Street’s Dow hitting record highs and Asia trading steady, all eyes are now on India’s Q2 earnings season to set the tone for the day. From Tata Steel’s stellar results to Nazara’s surprise loss, it’s shaping up to be a stock pickers’ market, where every move counts and curiosity runs high.

          Pre-Opening Market Update | Thursday, November 13, 2025

          • Sensex: 84,525.89, up 59.38 points (0.07%)

          • Nifty50: 25,906.10, up 30.30 points (0.12%)

          Indian markets trade slightly higher in pre-opening session. It started mildly positive on Thursday, with Sensex up 59 points and Nifty adding 30 points in pre-opening trade, tracking steady global sentiment and sectoral optimism, But the market analyats predicted a shaky start at th opening. 

            Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

              • Sensex: 84,456.82, down 9.69 points (0.01%)

              • Nifty50: 25,854.20, down 21.60 points (0.08%)

              Indian markets opened flat with a slight negative bias. Indian stock markets opened marginally lower on Thursday, with Sensex slipping 9 points and Nifty down 21 points, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid mixed global market trends.

                  Stocks To Watch Today

                  Steel & Metals

                  • Tata Steel: Q2 profit zooms 319.5% to ₹3,183 crore; revenue up 8.9%; tax down 26%.

                  • Lloyds Metals & Energy: Q2 profit surges 90% to ₹572.4 crore; revenue up 154.3%.

                  • Grasim Industries: Commercial production starts at Kharagpur paint plant, boosting resin capacity to 92 MLPA.

                  IT & Gaming

                  • Nazara Technologies: Q2 loss of ₹29.35 crore vs profit a year ago; hit by write-down of Moonshine Technologies investment.

                  • Data Patterns (India): Profit up 62.5% to ₹49.2 crore; revenue up 237.8%.

                  Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, TATA, SpiceJet, IRCTC, IGL, SBI, Sun Pharmaceutical, Orkla India, Voltas, Apollo Tyres And Many More In Focus, 13 November

                      Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

                        Wall Street Wrap | Dow Hits Record High, Nasdaq Slips

                        • U.S. markets ended mixed on Wednesday.

                        • Dow Jones: +0.68% to 48,254.82 (record close)

                        • S&P 500: +0.06% to 6,850.92

                        • Nasdaq: -0.26% to 23,406.46 (Amazon dragged tech stocks)

                        • Investors rotated out of expensive tech stocks into value shares.

                        Global Market Highlights | Asian Markets Track Positive Cues

                        • Asian equities opened mostly higher after the Dow’s record close.

                        • Nikkei: modest gains; SoftBank extended slide after Nvidia stake sale.

                        • Kospi & ASX 200: mixed performance amid data uncertainty.

                        • U.S. futures slightly higher; value stocks continue to outperform growth.

                        Macro & Policy Updates | U.S. Shutdown Ends

                        • The U.S. House passed a short-term funding bill, ending the historic government shutdown.

                        • White House said some October economic data may never be released due to the shutdown.

                        • U.S. 10-year Treasury yield: down to 4.06%; USD: flat.

                        Commodities & Currencies | Gold Up, Oil Down

                        • Oil: fell over $2/barrel after OPEC forecasted supply-demand balance by 2026.

                        • Gold: jumped nearly 2% on lower yields and rising Fed rate-cut bets.

                        Fed & Leadership | Key Developments

                        • Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic to step down in February.

                        • Market eyes implications for future Fed communication and policy tone.

                        Stock Market Wednesday

                        Market Wrap From Wednesday: Nifty And Sensex In Gain 

                        The bulls ruled Dalal Street on Wednesday as benchmark indices extended their winning streak for a third straight session.

                        The Nifty comfortably held above 25,850, hitting an intraday high of 25,900, while the Sensex jumped 595 points to close at 84,466. Broader markets joined the party too, the Nifty Midcap touched a fresh 52-week high of 61,011, and Smallcaps surged 0.8 percent.

                        Sector-wise, it was all green except for realty. Media, auto, IT, telecom, and consumer durables led the charge, gaining 1–2 percent. Top movers? Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HDFC Life stole the show.

                        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                        (With Inputs)

                        Also Read: Q2 Results Today: Dalal Street On Edge As 600 Firms Reveal Q2 FY26 Results, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Muthoot Among The Firms

                        First published on: Nov 13, 2025 9:23 AM IST
                        ——————————————–
                        Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                        ————————————————–

                        Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

                        Tags: Asian marketsbsebusiness newsindian marketsmarket updateniftyNSEpre-opening sessionsensexstock market todayUS shutdown endsWall Street record high

