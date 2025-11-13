Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Flat After Positive Pre-Open; Global Jitters Keep Traders On Edge

Stock Market Today: The market mood this Thursday morning is a mix of optimism and caution, just the kind traders love.

After a mildly positive pre-opening session, the Sensex and Nifty slipped slightly at the open, reflecting investor’s hesitation amid global jitters and profit-booking pressure.

With Wall Street’s Dow hitting record highs and Asia trading steady, all eyes are now on India’s Q2 earnings season to set the tone for the day. From Tata Steel’s stellar results to Nazara’s surprise loss, it’s shaping up to be a stock pickers’ market, where every move counts and curiosity runs high.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (13 November, 2025)

Pre-Opening Market Update | Thursday, November 13, 2025 Sensex: 84,525.89, up 59.38 points (0.07%)

Nifty50: 25,906.10, up 30.30 points (0.12%) Indian markets trade slightly higher in pre-opening session. It started mildly positive on Thursday, with Sensex up 59 points and Nifty adding 30 points in pre-opening trade, tracking steady global sentiment and sectoral optimism, But the market analyats predicted a shaky start at th opening. Opening Bell (9:15 AM) Sensex: 84,456.82, down 9.69 points (0.01%)

Nifty50: 25,854.20, down 21.60 points (0.08%) Indian markets opened flat with a slight negative bias. Indian stock markets opened marginally lower on Thursday, with Sensex slipping 9 points and Nifty down 21 points, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid mixed global market trends. Stocks To Watch Today Steel & Metals Tata Steel: Q2 profit zooms 319.5% to ₹3,183 crore; revenue up 8.9%; tax down 26%.

Lloyds Metals & Energy: Q2 profit surges 90% to ₹572.4 crore; revenue up 154.3%.

Grasim Industries: Commercial production starts at Kharagpur paint plant, boosting resin capacity to 92 MLPA. IT & Gaming Nazara Technologies: Q2 loss of ₹29.35 crore vs profit a year ago; hit by write-down of Moonshine Technologies investment.

Data Patterns (India): Profit up 62.5% to ₹49.2 crore; revenue up 237.8%. Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, TATA, SpiceJet, IRCTC, IGL, SBI, Sun Pharmaceutical, Orkla India, Voltas, Apollo Tyres And Many More In Focus, 13 November Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market Wall Street Wrap | Dow Hits Record High, Nasdaq Slips U.S. markets ended mixed on Wednesday.

Dow Jones: +0.68% to 48,254.82 (record close)

S&P 500: +0.06% to 6,850.92

Nasdaq: -0.26% to 23,406.46 (Amazon dragged tech stocks)

Investors rotated out of expensive tech stocks into value shares. Global Market Highlights | Asian Markets Track Positive Cues Asian equities opened mostly higher after the Dow’s record close.

Nikkei: modest gains; SoftBank extended slide after Nvidia stake sale.

Kospi & ASX 200: mixed performance amid data uncertainty.

U.S. futures slightly higher; value stocks continue to outperform growth. Macro & Policy Updates | U.S. Shutdown Ends The U.S. House passed a short-term funding bill , ending the historic government shutdown.

White House said some October economic data may never be released due to the shutdown.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield: down to 4.06%; USD: flat. Commodities & Currencies | Gold Up, Oil Down Oil: fell over $2/barrel after OPEC forecasted supply-demand balance by 2026.

Gold: jumped nearly 2% on lower yields and rising Fed rate-cut bets. Fed & Leadership | Key Developments Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic to step down in February.

Market eyes implications for future Fed communication and policy tone. Stock Market Wednesday Market Wrap From Wednesday: Nifty And Sensex In Gain The bulls ruled Dalal Street on Wednesday as benchmark indices extended their winning streak for a third straight session. The Nifty comfortably held above 25,850, hitting an intraday high of 25,900, while the Sensex jumped 595 points to close at 84,466. Broader markets joined the party too, the Nifty Midcap touched a fresh 52-week high of 61,011, and Smallcaps surged 0.8 percent. Sector-wise, it was all green except for realty. Media, auto, IT, telecom, and consumer durables led the charge, gaining 1–2 percent. Top movers? Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HDFC Life stole the show.

