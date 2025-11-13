LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, TATA, SpiceJet, IRCTC, IGL, SBI, Sun Pharmaceutical, Orkla India, Voltas, Apollo Tyres And Many More In Focus, 13 November

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets open cautiously after yesterday’s rally; Nifty flat. Key Q2 earnings: Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland, SpiceJet, IRCTC, Asian Paints. Bulk/block deals active. Investors watch global cues and sector updates.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 13, 2025 08:26:19 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: After yesterday’s blockbuster gains, the biggest in nearly a month, Indian markets are taking a breather.

Early signals from GIFT NIFTY showed a dip of 36 points to 25,949 at 7:45 AM, but by 8:15 AM, it had shrugged off the weakness, trading flat at 25,952.50, up 12 points. A small bounce, but enough to keep traders on their toes!

Across Asia, the picture is mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped almost 1%, while Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi managed modest gains. Wall Street is in the spotlight too, the US government shutdown finally ended, and markets reacted cautiously. The S&P 500 inched up 0.06%, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.26%.

Back home, Wednesday was a day to remember. The BSE Sensex jumped 595 points to 84,466, and the Nifty50 added 181 points to close at 25,876. Optimism is in the air, but with global cues still shifting, traders are watching every tick carefully.

Automobile & Auto Components

  • Ashok Leyland: Q2 net profit rises 7% to ₹820 crore; strong performance under Hinduja Group.

  • Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Quarterly results expected today.

  • Endurance Technologies: Q2 profit up 12% to ₹227.3 crore; revenue up 23% to ₹3,582.8 crore.

Steel & Metals

  • Tata Steel: Q2 profit zooms 319.5% to ₹3,183 crore; revenue up 8.9%; tax down 26%.

  • Lloyds Metals & Energy: Q2 profit surges 90% to ₹572.4 crore; revenue up 154.3%.

  • Grasim Industries: Commercial production starts at Kharagpur paint plant, boosting resin capacity to 92 MLPA.

Aviation & Transport

  • SpiceJet: Q2 loss widens 35.6% YoY to ₹621.5 crore; rupee depreciation and grounded planes hit results.

  • IRCTC: Revenue up 7.7% to ₹1,146 crore; profit rises 11% to ₹342 crore.

  • Indraprastha Gas (IGL): Q2 profit down 15.2% to ₹385 crore; revenue up 8.9%; alliance with Saudi MASAH Construction.

  • Cochin Shipyard: Q2 profit drops 43% to ₹107.5 crore; revenue down 2.2%.

  • GMR Airports: Quarterly results expected today.

Paints & Chemicals

  • Asian Paints: Q2 net profit jumps 43% to ₹993.6 crore; strong urban and rural demand.

  • Deepak Nitrite: Profit down 38.9% to ₹118.7 crore; revenue slips 6.4%.

  • GNFC: Q2 profit jumps 70.5% to ₹179 crore; revenue up 2.7%.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Showcased obesity research at ObesityWeek 2025.

  • Pfizer: Q2 profit rises 19.4% to ₹189 crore; revenue up 9.1%.

  • Honasa Consumer: Revenue up 16.5% to ₹538 crore; net profit ₹39.2 crore.

  • Alkem Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute, Healthcare Global Enterprises: Quarterly updates/board approvals expected today.

IT & Gaming

  • Nazara Technologies: Q2 loss of ₹29.35 crore vs profit a year ago; hit by write-down of Moonshine Technologies investment.

  • Data Patterns (India): Profit up 62.5% to ₹49.2 crore; revenue up 237.8%.

Banking & Financial Services

  • State Bank of India (SBI): Signed non-binding term sheet to acquire 9.9% stake in CareEdge Global IFSC; block deal with Societe Generale.

  • Muthoot Finance, NBCC (India), New India Assurance Company: Quarterly results expected today.

  • Finbud Financial Services: SME listing today.

Construction & Infrastructure

  • Prestige Estates Projects: Q2 profit soars 123.9% to ₹430.3 crore; revenue up 5.5%.

  • KNR Constructions: Profit down 76.3% to ₹104.7 crore; revenue down 66.8%.

  • Afcons Infrastructure: Profit down 22.4% to ₹105.1 crore; revenue up 1%.

  • HG Infra Engineering: Profit down 35.4% to ₹52.2 crore; revenue marginally up.

  • Dilip Buildcon, Ircon International, Sansera Engineering – Quarterly results expected today.

Consumer & Retail

  • Jubilant FoodWorks, Page Industries, PG Electroplast: Quarterly updates expected.

  • Orkla India, Voltas, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Dynamics: Earnings today.

Key Bulk & Block Deals

  • Namo eWaste Management: 2.76 lakh shares bought by Varanium Capital Advisors.

  • Sahasra Electronic Solutions: 1.68 lakh shares acquired by Varanium Capital Advisors.

  • Fortis Healthcare & Lloyds Metals & Energy: Morgan Stanley Asia picks up shares from UBS AG.

  • WeWork India Management & Groww: Morgan Stanley / BNP Paribas buys multiple blocks.

  • Max Healthcare Institute & Schaeffler India: Societe Generale / BNP Paribas buys blocks.

  • SBI: Societe Generale acquired 1.14 lakh shares from BofA Securities.

Ex-Dividend / F&O Alerts

  • Stocks Ex-Dividend Today: ADF Foods, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Patanjali Foods, Sasken Technologies, Kriti Nutrients.

  • Income Distribution (RITES): Knowledge Realty Trust.

  • F&O Ban: SAIL.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 8:22 AM IST
QUICK LINKS