PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Retail Investors Lead, 10% Subscribed, Grey Market Signals Listing Gains

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Second Day Of Bidding

On the second day of bidding, which is Wednesday, November 12, 2025, PhysicsWallah IPO is in the limelight again. Hitherto, investor enthusiasm has been slightly- tepid, but it does not imply that it is time to sleep!

Incorporating both new capital and an offer-to-sell feature, this edtech giant is going big. Is it the retail investors leaping in or standing back?

Institutional eyes are straining after the number of subscriptions, attempting to read the mood. As it still has a few days to subscribe before its allotment and listing in BSE and NSE, it is the best moment to watch, wait, or perhaps even jump.