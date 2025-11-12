LIVE TV
Home > Business > PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Retail Investors Lead, 10% Subscribed, Grey Market Signals Listing Gains

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: IPO enters Day 2 with muted investor response; 10% subscribed so far. Retail participation strong, QIBs yet to join. Grey Market Premium signals slight listing gain for investors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 12, 2025 13:50:07 IST

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Second Day Of Bidding

On the second day of bidding, which is Wednesday, November 12, 2025, PhysicsWallah IPO is in the limelight again. Hitherto, investor enthusiasm has been slightly- tepid, but it does not imply that it is time to sleep!

Incorporating both new capital and an offer-to-sell feature, this edtech giant is going big. Is it the retail investors leaping in or standing back?

Institutional eyes are straining after the number of subscriptions, attempting to read the mood. As it still has a few days to subscribe before its allotment and listing in BSE and NSE, it is the best moment to watch, wait, or perhaps even jump.

PhysicsWallah IPO: Key Subscription Details At A Glance

Subscription Timeline Opened: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Closes: Thursday, November 13, 2025
IPO Allotment Date: Likely November 14, 2025
IPO Listing Date: November 18, 2025
Listed on: BSE and NSE
Issue Size and Composition Total Amount: ₹3,480 crore
Fresh Issue: 28.44 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100 crore
Offer-for-Sale (OFS): 3.49 crore equity shares aggregating ₹380 crore
Price Band: ₹103 to ₹109 per share
Lot Size and Investment Retail Investors: 137 shares per lot
Minimum Investment: ₹14,933 at upper price band
Management Team Book Running Lead Manager: Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

PhysicsWallah IPO Subscription Status (Day 2)

  • IPO subscribed 10% so far (as of 11:55 AM, Wednesday, Day 2)
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion booked: 47%
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion booked: 4%
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) yet to bid
  • Investors can follow live updates for Day 2 subscription progress

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today

Grey Market Premium (GMP) ₹3 per share
Grey Market Trading Price ₹112 per share
IPO Issue Price ₹109 per share
Premium Over IPO Price 2.75%
(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 1:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS