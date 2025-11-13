Q2 Results Today: Dalal Street On Edge As 600 Firms Reveal Q2 FY26 Results, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Muthoot Among The Firms

Q2 Results Today: Q2 Earnings Frenzy Hits Dalal Street Today!
Thursday, November 13, 2025, is all set to be a rollercoaster for investors as around 600 companies report their Q2 FY26 results. Big names on the block include Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, LG Electronics India, GMR Airports, Muthoot Finance, Bharat Dynamics, Vishal Mega Mart, Voltas, and Jubilant Foodworks, so yes, your watchlist just got a lot busier!
And that’s just today. This week, over 2,500 companies will unveil their numbers, turning Dalal Street into the ultimate earnings carnival. Traders and investors are glued to screens, hunting for volume growth, margin boosts, and strong profits that could signal where the market is heading.
Expect a mix of fireworks and sighs as sectors like automobile, banking, consumer, and infrastructure take the spotlight. Whether it’s festive demand, cost efficiencies, or new contracts, Q2 results will tell the story, and savvy investors are ready to read between the numbers.
Q2 Results Today
Automobile & Auto Components
-
Hero MotoCorp
-
Eicher Motors
-
Apollo Tyres
-
TVS Supply Chain Solutions
-
Talbros Automotive Components
-
Indo Tech Transformers
-
Sandhar Technologies
-
Maithan Alloys
-
Man Industries (India)
-
JNK India
Banking & Financial Services
-
Muthoot Finance
-
Religare Enterprises
-
Finkurve Financial Services
-
Arman Financial Services
-
Wealth First Portfolio Managers
-
Platinum Industries
Pharma & Healthcare
-
Alkem Laboratories
-
Ipca Laboratories
-
Shilpa Medicare
-
Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals
-
Hikal
-
Shukra Pharmaceuticals
-
Themis Medicare
-
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
Infrastructure & Construction
-
GMR Airports
-
Dilip Buildcon
-
NBCC (India)
-
Ramky Infrastructure
-
Capacite Infraprojects
-
SPML Infra
-
Patel Engineering Company
-
SRM Contractors
Steel, Metals & Mining
-
Bharat Dynamics
-
Ashapura Minechem
-
ISGEC Heavy Engineering
-
Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
-
Mahamaya Steel Industries
-
Maithan Alloys
-
GRM Overseas
Consumer Goods & Retail
-
Vishal Mega Mart
-
Jubilant Foodworks
-
Page Industries
-
PG Electroplast
-
Trident
-
Granules India
-
Rupa and Company
-
Dollar Industries
-
Relaxo Footwears
-
Som Distilleries and Breweries
-
Uflex
-
Polypack / Polyplex Corporation
IT, Software & Technology
-
Sonata Software
-
TechNVision Ventures
-
Expleo Solutions
-
Genesys International Corporation
-
Indo Tech Transformers
-
Mobavenue AI Tech
-
GRP
Energy & Utilities
-
ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
-
Andrew Yule and Company
-
Max India Limited
Chemicals & Specialty Materials
-
Chemplast Sanmar
-
Indokem
-
Amines and Plasticizers
-
GRP
Media & Entertainment
-
Balaji Telefilms
-
Matrimony.com
-
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television
Miscellaneous / Industrial Products & Services
-
ITI
-
New India Assurance Company
-
National Securities Depository
-
Ventive Hospitality
-
Concord Biotech
-
Rainbow Childrens Medicare
-
Tega Industries
-
TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
-
Banco Products (India)
-
Eureka Forbes
-
Tilaknagar Industries
-
Rubicon Research
-
MMTC
-
Astra Microwave Products
-
Kama Holdings
-
Orkla India
-
Marksans Pharma
-
KRBL
-
Garware Hi-Tech Films
-
Mishra Dhatu Nigam
-
Oswal Pumps
-
Rajesh Power Services
-
Ajax Engineering
-
Technocraft Industries (India)
-
Paras Defence and Space Technologies
-
Sky Gold and Diamonds
-
Jash Engineering
-
Premier Explosives
-
GOCL Corporation
-
Frontier Springs
-
AAYUSH ART AND BULLION
-
Rishabh Instruments
-
Jindal Photo
-
Raj Rayon Industries
-
Paramount Communications
-
IZMO
-
Agarwal Industrial Corporation
-
Faze Three
-
Walchandnagar Industries
(With Inputs)
