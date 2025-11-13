Q2 Results Today: Dalal Street On Edge As 600 Firms Reveal Q2 FY26 Results, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Muthoot Among The Firms

Q2 Results Today: Q2 Earnings Frenzy Hits Dalal Street Today!

Thursday, November 13, 2025, is all set to be a rollercoaster for investors as around 600 companies report their Q2 FY26 results. Big names on the block include Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, LG Electronics India, GMR Airports, Muthoot Finance, Bharat Dynamics, Vishal Mega Mart, Voltas, and Jubilant Foodworks, so yes, your watchlist just got a lot busier!

And that’s just today. This week, over 2,500 companies will unveil their numbers, turning Dalal Street into the ultimate earnings carnival. Traders and investors are glued to screens, hunting for volume growth, margin boosts, and strong profits that could signal where the market is heading.

Expect a mix of fireworks and sighs as sectors like automobile, banking, consumer, and infrastructure take the spotlight. Whether it’s festive demand, cost efficiencies, or new contracts, Q2 results will tell the story, and savvy investors are ready to read between the numbers.

Q2 Results Today

Automobile & Auto Components

Hero MotoCorp

Eicher Motors

Apollo Tyres

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Talbros Automotive Components

Indo Tech Transformers

Sandhar Technologies

Maithan Alloys

Man Industries (India)

JNK India

Banking & Financial Services

Muthoot Finance

Religare Enterprises

Finkurve Financial Services

Arman Financial Services

Wealth First Portfolio Managers

Platinum Industries

Pharma & Healthcare

Alkem Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories

Shilpa Medicare

Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals

Hikal

Shukra Pharmaceuticals

Themis Medicare

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services

Infrastructure & Construction

GMR Airports

Dilip Buildcon

NBCC (India)

Ramky Infrastructure

Capacite Infraprojects

SPML Infra

Patel Engineering Company

SRM Contractors

Steel, Metals & Mining

Bharat Dynamics

Ashapura Minechem

ISGEC Heavy Engineering

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company

Mahamaya Steel Industries

Maithan Alloys

GRM Overseas

Consumer Goods & Retail

Vishal Mega Mart

Jubilant Foodworks

Page Industries

PG Electroplast

Trident

Granules India

Rupa and Company

Dollar Industries

Relaxo Footwears

Som Distilleries and Breweries

Uflex

Polypack / Polyplex Corporation

IT, Software & Technology

Sonata Software

TechNVision Ventures

Expleo Solutions

Genesys International Corporation

Indo Tech Transformers

Mobavenue AI Tech

GRP

Energy & Utilities

ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS

Andrew Yule and Company

Max India Limited

Chemicals & Specialty Materials

Chemplast Sanmar

Indokem

Amines and Plasticizers

GRP

Media & Entertainment

Balaji Telefilms

Matrimony.com

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television

Miscellaneous / Industrial Products & Services

ITI

New India Assurance Company

National Securities Depository

Ventive Hospitality

Concord Biotech

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

Tega Industries

TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS

Banco Products (India)

Eureka Forbes

Tilaknagar Industries

Rubicon Research

MMTC

Astra Microwave Products

Kama Holdings

Orkla India

Marksans Pharma

KRBL

Garware Hi-Tech Films

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Oswal Pumps

Rajesh Power Services

Ajax Engineering

Technocraft Industries (India)

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Sky Gold and Diamonds

Jash Engineering

Premier Explosives

GOCL Corporation

Frontier Springs

AAYUSH ART AND BULLION

Rishabh Instruments

Jindal Photo

Raj Rayon Industries

Paramount Communications

IZMO

Agarwal Industrial Corporation

Faze Three

Walchandnagar Industries

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, TATA, SpiceJet, IRCTC, IGL, Sun Pharmaceutical, Orkla India, Voltas, Apollo Tyres And Many More In Focus, 13 November