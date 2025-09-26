LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED

Stock Market Today: Stock markets plunged on September 26 with Sensex falling 733 points and Nifty below 24,700. All sectors ended in red, led by sharp falls in IT, pharma, and midcaps.

Did You Know What Caused the Wipeout Of A Whopping Rs 5 Lakh Crore From The Stock Market Today? Reasons Behind
Did You Know What Caused the Wipeout Of A Whopping Rs 5 Lakh Crore From The Stock Market Today? Reasons Behind

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 26, 2025 15:45:55 IST

Stock market Today | 26 September, 2025

It was a brutal day for the Indian stock market on September 26, as the bloodbath continued for the sixth straight session. The Nifty crashed below 24,700 and the Sensex plummeted by over 700 points, leaving investors in deep shock and disappointment.

Major stocks like IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, and Sun Pharma were among the top losers, dragging the index sharply lower. On the other hand, only a few like L&T, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and ITC managed to stay in the green.

What’s worse, all sectoral indices ended in the red, banks, IT, metals, oil & gas, and pharma all fell between 1-2%. Even midcap and smallcap stocks weren’t spared, with both indices falling by 2%.

The mood in the market is grim, and continued profit booking has left investors worried about what’s coming next.

Stock Market Sector Wise Performance

Pharma Sector:

  • Pharma stocks see a sharp fall on Trump tariffs

  • Nifty Pharma at 1-month low

IT Sector:

  • IT stocks fall for 6th straight session

  • Nifty IT down over 2% on muted Accenture guidance

  • Nifty IT at 5-month low

  • TCS posts biggest weekly fall in over 5 years

Capital Goods / Infrastructure:

  • L&T top Nifty gainer in a weak market on Hyderabad Metro project updates

Telecom:

  • Vodafone Idea falls over 8% after SC defers hearing to October 6

Metals / Steel:

  • JSW Steel falls over 1%, SC overturns judgment, clears resolution plan for BPSL

Auto Sector:

  • Tata Motors rises over 1% after JLR says some digital estate is now up & running

Renewable Energy / Solar:

  • Waaree Energies falls over 7% on US probe, despite company clarification

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex: 80,426.46 (↓ 733.22 points, -0.90%)
  • Nifty: 24,670.70 (↓ 220.15 points, -0.88%)

Markets closed sharply lower with Sensex down 733 points and Nifty below 24,700. Continued selling pressure and weak sentiment dragged indices down for the sixth straight session, worrying investors further.

Stock Market Opening

      Pre-Opening Markets are starting the day on a cautious note.
      • Nifty is at 24,818.55, down 72.30 points or 0.29%
      • Sensex is at 80,956.01, down 203.67 points or 0.25%

      A soft start was expected, reflecting nervous global sentiment and lingering concerns over tariffs and economic data. Stay tuned as the session unfolds.

            Opening Bell (9:15 AM) :

              The markets opened lower once again, extending the cautious tone seen through the week.
              • Sensex opened at 80,953.18, down 206.50 points or 0.25%
              • Nifty started at 24,832.30, down 58.55 points or 0.24%

              Selling pressure continues as global cues remain weak, and investor sentiment stays subdued. All eyes will be on sectoral moves and stock-specific developments through the day.

                Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                • Larsen And Toubro share price: 3,728.35 (2.31%)
                • Tata Motors share price: 672.65 (1.26%)
                • ITC share price: 405.15 (1.24%)
                • Reliance Industries share price: 1,375.60 (0.23%)

                Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                • Mahindra And Mahindra share price: 3,396.30 (3.73%)
                • IndusInd Bank share price: 713.50 (3.65%)
                • Tata Steel share price: 167.30 (2.90%)
                • Bajaj Finance share price: 984.55 (2.79%)
                • Infosys share price: 1,444.95 (2.67%)

                business newsniftysensexstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

