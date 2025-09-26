Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED

Stock market Today | 26 September, 2025

It was a brutal day for the Indian stock market on September 26, as the bloodbath continued for the sixth straight session. The Nifty crashed below 24,700 and the Sensex plummeted by over 700 points, leaving investors in deep shock and disappointment.

Major stocks like IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, and Sun Pharma were among the top losers, dragging the index sharply lower. On the other hand, only a few like L&T, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and ITC managed to stay in the green.

What’s worse, all sectoral indices ended in the red, banks, IT, metals, oil & gas, and pharma all fell between 1-2%. Even midcap and smallcap stocks weren’t spared, with both indices falling by 2%.

The mood in the market is grim, and continued profit booking has left investors worried about what’s coming next.

Stock Market Sector Wise Performance

Pharma Sector:

Pharma stocks see a sharp fall on Trump tariffs

Nifty Pharma at 1-month low

IT Sector:

IT stocks fall for 6th straight session

Nifty IT down over 2% on muted Accenture guidance

Nifty IT at 5-month low

TCS posts biggest weekly fall in over 5 years

Capital Goods / Infrastructure:

L&T top Nifty gainer in a weak market on Hyderabad Metro project updates

Telecom:

Vodafone Idea falls over 8% after SC defers hearing to October 6

Metals / Steel:

JSW Steel falls over 1%, SC overturns judgment, clears resolution plan for BPSL

Auto Sector:

Tata Motors rises over 1% after JLR says some digital estate is now up & running

Renewable Energy / Solar:

Waaree Energies falls over 7% on US probe, despite company clarification