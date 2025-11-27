LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism

Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism

Stock Market Today: India’s stock markets are set for an upbeat session as Nifty 50 and Sensex aim for new highs. Global rallies, Fed rate cut hopes, falling oil, and key stock movements drive momentum.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 27, 2025 09:20:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism
Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers!
Today promises an action-packed trading session as India’s benchmark indices gear up for a strong start. With global markets rallying on hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut and falling crude prices amid possible Ukraine-Russia peace talks, traders are eagerly eyeing new record highs.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are poised for gains, while sectoral movements across banking, automobile, tech, and energy are already creating a buzz. From Paytm and Mahindra to oil and gold, there’s plenty to watch. Stay tuned as we break down today’s market trends, top movers, and global cues for an insightful trading day.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (27 November, 2025)

Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher, signaling a steady start to the trading day. Gains were modest but positive, reflecting cautious optimism among investors and favorable market sentiment at opening.

Stocks To Watch Today

FINTECH & BANKING

  •  Paytm: RBI grants Certificate of Authorization to Paytm Payments Services to operate as a payment aggregator.
  • Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Board approves raising ₹750 crore via QIP and ₹500 crore through NCDs.
  • Axis Bank: Anand Viswanathan appointed Chief Risk Officer for three years starting January 1, 2026.

AUTOMOBILE & EV

  • Mahindra & Mahindra: Delivers 30,000 electric SUVs in seven months; strengthens EV lineup with XEV 9e and BE 6.
  • Bajaj Auto: Launches new e-rickshaw Bajaj Riki; e-rickshaw market adds 45,000+ units monthly.
  • Mahindra & Mahindra: Launches BE 6 Formula E Edition at ₹23.69 lakh; FE3 Edition at ₹24.49 lakh.

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Mahindra, J&K Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel,

    Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights

      • Wall Street Rally: Extended gains for fourth straight day; tech strength drives recovery.

      • US Market Close (Wednesday):

        • Dow Jones: +314.67 points (+0.67%) -> 47,427.12

        • S&P 500: +46.73 points (+0.69%) -> 6,812.61

        • Nasdaq Composite: +189.10 points (+0.82%) -> 23,214.69

      • Fed Rate Cut Odds: 85% probability of December rate cut (CME FedWatch).

      • UK Fiscal Update: £21.7 billion fiscal boost and welfare reforms.

      • US Market Holiday: Markets closed tonight for Thanksgiving.

      ASIAN MARKETS

      • Nikkei & Kospi: +1% each, led by tech stocks.

      • GIFT Nifty: Futures signal a positive start for Indian markets.

      TECHNOLOGY

      • Oracle jumps 4%.

      • Nvidia and Microsoft rebound over 1% each.

      • Deutsche Bank maintains bullish outlook.

      CURRENCY MARKETS

      • US Dollar Index: Flat at 99.433, retreats from six-month high.

      • Yen: +0.4% to 155.87 per USD.

      • Euro: Above $1.16 in morning trade.

      • Kiwi Dollar: Hits three-week high at $0.5714 after hawkish RBNZ policy.

      OIL & ENERGY

      • Brent Crude: $62.92 (-0.3%)

      • WTI Crude: $58.44 (-0.4%)

      • Reason: Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks may unlock Russian supply; trading thin due to U.S. holiday.

      COMMODITIES

      • Gold hovers near one-week high as yields ease.

      Stock Market Wednesday

      Market Wrap: Wednesday

      The Indian stock markets did a complete 360-degree turn! The benchmark indices, after three days of falling, finally turned around, with the Nifty closing over 26,200 and the Sensex soaring 1,022 points. Traders were influenced by increasing expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December, as well as falling crude prices due to a possible peace agreement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

      The final figures were Sensex at 85,609.51 and Nifty at 26,205.30, with BSE Midcap and Small-cap indices rising 1.2% each. The Nifty Bank index soared to a new record of 59,554.95.

      All sectoral indices closed in the green, with media, auto, private banks, oil & gas, power, and pharma leading the way. The top gainers in Nifty were JSW Steel, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Finserv, while Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, and SBI Life were minor losers.

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
      Also Read: Stock Market Today: Will Nifty 50 Break Records Today? Gift Nifty Signals A Bullish Start, Traders Gearing Up For ‘ACTION PACKED’ Dalal Street
      First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:19 AM IST
      ——————————————–
      Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
      ————————————————–

      Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

      RELATED News

      Stock Market Today: Will Nifty 50 Break Records Today? Gift Nifty Signals A Bullish Start, Traders Gearing Up For ‘ACTION PACKED’ Dalal Street

      Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Mahindra, J&K Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Wipro, Havells India In Focus With Many Other

      Elon Musk Makes Big Move To Attract Indian Buyers, Tesla Cars To Come At Much Lower Prices, Customers Could Save Around Rs…

      Ironwood Appoints Balaji Raghavan to Lead Affordable Housing Portfolio

      NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

      LATEST NEWS

      Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Review: Eleven, Will Byers, Vecna, Dustin, Hopper, And The Hawkins Crew Return In A Dark, Emotional Start To The Final Chapter

      WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

      White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

      Netflix Down During Stranger Things 5 Premiere: Users In India, US Report Outage, Fans Blame Massive Traffic Surge

      Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

      Watch Moments After Two National Guard Troops Shot Near White House

      Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid Break Three-Game Drought in Dramatic 4–3 Win vs Olympiacos

      Mumbai Shocker: Class 10 Girl Accuses Mother, Neighbour of Forcing Her Into Prostitution; Police Launch Probe

      ‘Will Pay a Very Steep Price’: Donald Trump Issues Fierce Warning After 2 National Guard Troops Shot Near White House in DC

      ‘fire spread very rapidly’: What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 44 and 279 ‘uncontactable’

      Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism
      Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism
      Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism
      Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism

      QUICK LINKS