Stock Market Today: GREEN DAY On Dalal Street As Investors Eye Nifty, Sensex, And Sectoral Winners Amid High Optimism

Wall Street Rally: Extended gains for fourth straight day; tech strength drives recovery.

US Market Close (Wednesday): Dow Jones: +314.67 points (+0.67%) -> 47,427.12 S&P 500: +46.73 points (+0.69%) -> 6,812.61 Nasdaq Composite: +189.10 points (+0.82%) -> 23,214.69

Fed Rate Cut Odds: 85% probability of December rate cut (CME FedWatch).

UK Fiscal Update: £21.7 billion fiscal boost and welfare reforms.

US Market Holiday: Markets closed tonight for Thanksgiving. ASIAN MARKETS Nikkei & Kospi: +1% each, led by tech stocks.

GIFT Nifty: Futures signal a positive start for Indian markets. TECHNOLOGY Oracle jumps 4%.

Nvidia and Microsoft rebound over 1% each.

Deutsche Bank maintains bullish outlook. CURRENCY MARKETS US Dollar Index: Flat at 99.433, retreats from six-month high.

Yen: +0.4% to 155.87 per USD.

Euro: Above $1.16 in morning trade.

Kiwi Dollar: Hits three-week high at $0.5714 after hawkish RBNZ policy. OIL & ENERGY Brent Crude: $62.92 (-0.3%)

WTI Crude: $58.44 (-0.4%)

Reason: Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks may unlock Russian supply; trading thin due to U.S. holiday. COMMODITIES Gold hovers near one-week high as yields ease.

Stock Market Wednesday

Market Wrap: Wednesday

The Indian stock markets did a complete 360-degree turn! The benchmark indices, after three days of falling, finally turned around, with the Nifty closing over 26,200 and the Sensex soaring 1,022 points. Traders were influenced by increasing expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December, as well as falling crude prices due to a possible peace agreement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The final figures were Sensex at 85,609.51 and Nifty at 26,205.30, with BSE Midcap and Small-cap indices rising 1.2% each. The Nifty Bank index soared to a new record of 59,554.95.

All sectoral indices closed in the green, with media, auto, private banks, oil & gas, power, and pharma leading the way. The top gainers in Nifty were JSW Steel, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Finserv, while Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, and SBI Life were minor losers.

