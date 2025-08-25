Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way

Stock Market Today: Markets Open with a Spring in Their Step- Are You Ready for the Ride?

While the weekend was a bit terrifying for the indian traders, first day of stock market brough smiles.

Indian equity markets kicked off the week on a positive note today, and this is reflecting strong global cues and investor optimism following U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at a possible interest rate cut in September.

In the Global markets, Wall Street hit record highs, with the Dow surging nearly 1.9%. Asian markets followed suit, buoyed by easing inflation fears and Powell’s dovish tone at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders now await key data releases, including Nvidia earnings and Singapore’s CPI, to gauge the next move.

With sector rotation and index rejigs in focus, and key stocks like Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, and Apollo Hospitals making headlines, investors are entering the week with cautious optimism and an eye on global developments.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 25, 2025) At 9:15 Am

Sensex: 81,526.39, up 219.54 points

Nifty: 24,937.80, up 67.70 points

Sensex rose 219.54 points to 81,526.39, and Nifty gained 67.70 points to 24,937.80 at open, signaling a cautious but optimistic start for Indian equity markets today.

Market Snapshot (August 25, 2025) At 9:45 Am

Sensex: 81,571.53 Up With 264.68 (0.33%)

Nifty: 24,952.10 Up With 82.00 (0.33%)

As of 9:49 AM, Sensex rose 264.68 points to 81,571.53, while Nifty gained 82 points to 24,952.10, both up 0.33%, indicating a strong and steady market opening

Global Stock Markets Today: Wall Street Ends Higher, S&P and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs Again

Global markets began the week on an optimistic note as there was hope of an interest rate cut after the Fed meeting held on July 31, 2019. Wall Street ended at record highs on Friday, as the Dow Jones surged almost 1.9 percent following a hint by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the possibility of a reduction in rates as early as September. This increased investor favour all over the world.

The Asian markets have also followed the cue and caught invetsor sentiments, with an increase of 1.08 percent in the Japanese Nikkei, 0.75 percent in the South Korean Kospi, and 0.87 percent in the Australian S&P/ASX 200. The Southeast Asian region, including China (Shanghai Composite), rose 0.64 percent. In futures trade, U.S. futures moderated somewhat following the strength of the rally, with investors awaiting economic releases such as Nvidia earnings and July PCE inflation numbers.

The cautiousness of investors keeps a keen eye on inflation trends, in particular the upcoming CPI in Singapore, and geopolitical tensions that influence oil prices. Gold also rose on expectations of an easier monetary policy.

Global hints influencing market moods will make it important to remain active and aware of events unfolding in the market during the upcoming week.

Stocks To Watch Today

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise :

Promoter Suneetha Reddy offloaded 1.3% stake (~₹1,489.3 crore); picked up by multiple domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Yes Bank :

RBI approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to acquire up to 24.99% stake (valid for one year). SMBC will not be classified as a promoter.

Brigade Enterprises :

Launched “Brigade Lakecrest” in Bengaluru with ~₹950 crore revenue potential. Also signed a long-term lease for a mixed-use project in Chennai. CFO Jayant B. Manmadkar resigned; Pradyumna Krishna Kumar appointed Interim CFO.

Titagarh Rail Systems :

Received ₹91.12 crore LoA from Banaras Locomotive Works for WAG-9HC locomotive shell assembly. Also under F&O ban.

Reliance Industries:

Subsidiary NTPL acquired remaining 6.1% in NSPL from Welspun Corp for ₹45.32 crore, making NSPL a fully owned step-down subsidiary.

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospitals, Yes Bank, Index Rejig, InterGlobe, Max Healthcare, Hero Moto, IndusInd, Titagarh Rail In Focus Today

Stock Market On Friday

The market recap: Nifty falls under 24,900, Sensex sheds close to 700 points

The market had a rest day on Friday after six days of continuous gains, with Nifty breaking below 24,900 by four points to settle at 24,896 and the Sensex plunging 700 points, closing at 81,306.85. The wave of selling pressure affected most sectors, with only the media and pharma recording gains of 1 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Stocks that fared well despite the general trend in the market included M&M, Bharat Electronics, and Maruti Suzuki. But giants like Asian Paints, Grasim Industries, and Adani Enterprises dragged the indices down. Selling pressure was also observed on Midcap and Smallcap stocks, which is an indication of weak investor sentiment.

The positive direction came at the end of the week, with Sensex and Nifty adding about one percent despite the Friday slip. Will you be ready to ride next week’s market rollercoaster? Pay close attention to ever-closer sector moves!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, Positive Market Sentiments After Jerome Powell’s Hall Speech