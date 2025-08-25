LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way

Stock Market Today: Markets opened higher this week, riding global optimism after Powell's rate cut hint. With Wall Street at record highs and Asia following suit, Indian stocks started strong amid key stock-specific action.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 26, 2025 09:10:04 IST

Stock Market Today: Markets Open with a Spring in Their Step- Are You Ready for the Ride?

While the weekend was a bit terrifying for the indian traders, first day of stock market brough smiles.

Indian equity markets kicked off the week on a positive note today, and this is reflecting strong global cues and investor optimism following U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at a possible interest rate cut in September. 

In the Global markets, Wall Street hit record highs, with the Dow surging nearly 1.9%. Asian markets followed suit, buoyed by easing inflation fears and Powell’s dovish tone at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders now await key data releases, including Nvidia earnings and Singapore’s CPI, to gauge the next move.

With sector rotation and index rejigs in focus, and key stocks like Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, and Apollo Hospitals making headlines, investors are entering the week with cautious optimism and an eye on global developments. 

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 25, 2025) At 9:15 Am 

Sensex: 81,526.39, up 219.54 points
Nifty: 24,937.80, up 67.70 points

Sensex rose 219.54 points to 81,526.39, and Nifty gained 67.70 points to 24,937.80 at open, signaling a cautious but optimistic start for Indian equity markets today.

Market Snapshot (August 25, 2025) At 9:45 Am

Sensex: 81,571.53 Up With 264.68 
Nifty: 24,952.10 Up With 82.00 

Global Stock Markets Today: Wall Street Ends Higher, S&P and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs Again

    Global markets began the week on an optimistic note as there was hope of an interest rate cut after the Fed meeting held on July 31, 2019. Wall Street ended at record highs on Friday, as the Dow Jones surged almost 1.9 percent following a hint by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the possibility of a reduction in rates as early as September. This increased investor favour all over the world.

    The Asian markets have also followed the cue and caught invetsor sentiments, with an increase of 1.08 percent in the Japanese Nikkei, 0.75 percent in the South Korean Kospi, and 0.87 percent in the Australian S&P/ASX 200. The Southeast Asian region, including China (Shanghai Composite), rose 0.64 percent. In futures trade, U.S. futures moderated somewhat following the strength of the rally, with investors awaiting economic releases such as Nvidia earnings and July PCE inflation numbers.

    The cautiousness of investors keeps a keen eye on inflation trends, in particular the upcoming CPI in Singapore, and geopolitical tensions that influence oil prices. Gold also rose on expectations of an easier monetary policy.

    Global hints influencing market moods will make it important to remain active and aware of events unfolding in the market during the upcoming week.

    Stocks To Watch Today

      • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise:
        Promoter Suneetha Reddy offloaded 1.3% stake (~₹1,489.3 crore); picked up by multiple domestic and foreign institutional investors.

      • Yes Bank:
        RBI approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to acquire up to 24.99% stake (valid for one year). SMBC will not be classified as a promoter.

      • Brigade Enterprises:
        Launched “Brigade Lakecrest” in Bengaluru with ~₹950 crore revenue potential. Also signed a long-term lease for a mixed-use project in Chennai. CFO Jayant B. Manmadkar resigned; Pradyumna Krishna Kumar appointed Interim CFO.

      • Titagarh Rail Systems:
        Received ₹91.12 crore LoA from Banaras Locomotive Works for WAG-9HC locomotive shell assembly. Also under F&O ban.

      • Reliance Industries:
        Subsidiary NTPL acquired remaining 6.1% in NSPL from Welspun Corp for ₹45.32 crore, making NSPL a fully owned step-down subsidiary.

      Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospitals, Yes Bank, Index Rejig, InterGlobe, Max Healthcare, Hero Moto, IndusInd, Titagarh Rail In Focus Today

      Stock Market On Friday

      The market recap: Nifty falls under 24,900, Sensex sheds close to 700 points

      The market had a rest day on Friday after six days of continuous gains, with Nifty breaking below 24,900 by four points to settle at 24,896 and the Sensex plunging 700 points, closing at 81,306.85. The wave of selling pressure affected most sectors, with only the media and pharma recording gains of 1 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

      Stocks that fared well despite the general trend in the market included M&M, Bharat Electronics, and Maruti Suzuki. But giants like Asian Paints, Grasim Industries, and Adani Enterprises dragged the indices down. Selling pressure was also observed on Midcap and Smallcap stocks, which is an indication of weak investor sentiment.

      The positive direction came at the end of the week, with Sensex and Nifty adding about one percent despite the Friday slip. Will you be ready to ride next week’s market rollercoaster? Pay close attention to ever-closer sector moves!

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

      Also Read: Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, Positive Market Sentiments After Jerome Powell’s Hall Speech

      Tags: business newsniftynifty todaysensexsensex todaystock market todayStocks To Watch

      RELATED News

      Shivashrit Foods IPO Ends Today With Oversubscription: Now All Eyes On The Listing Price
      Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know
      The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security
      It’s Here! Current Infraprojects IPO Day 1 Subscription: Buy The Hype Or Bail Out?
      Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Day 1: Here’s What Investors Must Know

      LATEST NEWS

      Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
      Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
      What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
      Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
      U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
      Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
      Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
      US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
      Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
      Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
      Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way
      Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way
      Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way
      Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Bounce Back After Friday Dip; Global Cues Lead The Way

      QUICK LINKS

      Are you sure want to unlock this post?
      Unlock left : 0
      Are you sure want to cancel subscription?