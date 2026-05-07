Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close

Stock market Today: Dalal Street closed Thursday in classic “nothing much happening… but actually a lot is happening” mode. Sensex and Nifty ended flat, with the Nifty stubbornly hanging around 24,330 like it had nowhere else to be. But scratch the surface and the market was clearly playing favourites. Auto and defence stocks were the party starters, doing all the heavy lifting while FMCG, IT and consumer durables quietly stepped out for a break. HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto and M&M kept the mood slightly upbeat, while names like TCS, Tech Mahindra and HUL pulled the other way, keeping indices in check.

Interestingly, the real action shifted to the sidelines-midcaps jumped 1.2% and smallcaps gained 1%, proving once again that when the front bench is sleepy, the backbenchers steal the show.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Broader Markets: Midcap index rose 1.1%, while Smallcap index gained 0.9%, outperforming benchmarks.

Sectoral Trends – Buying: Auto, Defence, Media, Metal stocks saw strong buying interest.

Sectoral Trends – Selling: FMCG, IT, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables witnessed selling pressure.

Stock Market Today At Closing