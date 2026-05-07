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Home > Business News > Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close

Stock market Today: Sensex and Nifty closed flat as auto and defence stocks outperformed, while FMCG and IT dragged; broader markets outshined benchmarks.

Stock Market Today Updates
Stock Market Today Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 15:48 IST

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Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close

Stock market Today: Dalal Street closed Thursday in classic “nothing much happening… but actually a lot is happening” mode. Sensex and Nifty ended flat, with the Nifty stubbornly hanging around 24,330 like it had nowhere else to be. But scratch the surface and the market was clearly playing favourites. Auto and defence stocks were the party starters, doing all the heavy lifting while FMCG, IT and consumer durables quietly stepped out for a break. HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto and M&M kept the mood slightly upbeat, while names like TCS, Tech Mahindra and HUL pulled the other way, keeping indices in check.

Interestingly, the real action shifted to the sidelines-midcaps jumped 1.2% and smallcaps gained 1%, proving once again that when the front bench is sleepy, the backbenchers steal the show.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • Broader Markets: Midcap index rose 1.1%, while Smallcap index gained 0.9%, outperforming benchmarks.
  • Sectoral Trends – Buying: Auto, Defence, Media, Metal stocks saw strong buying interest.
  • Sectoral Trends – Selling: FMCG, IT, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables witnessed selling pressure.

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

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            • Sensex: 77,886.09, down 72.43 points or 0.093% today.
            • Nifty: 24,326.65, lower by 4.30 points or 0.018% during the session.
            • Markets traded largely flat amid cautious sentiment and ongoing volatility.

            Indian benchmark indices traded flat on Thursday, with Sensex slipping 72 points and Nifty hovering near 24,327 as investors remained cautious amid volatile market conditions.

                      Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                      • Bajaj Auto
                      • Mahindra & Mahindra
                      • Grasim Industries
                      • NTPC

                      Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                      • Hindustan Unilever
                      • Titan Company
                      • TCS
                      • ITC

                      Stock Market On Wednesday

                      Wednesday took a full-blown front-row seat on Dalal Street as the market rallied on hopes of easing US-Iran tensions. The Sensex surged 941 points and closed at 77,958. The Nifty too comfortably crossed 24,300 and finished at 24,330. The midcap and smallcap indices rose almost 2% each, marking a party in the broader market as well. Auto, banking, pharma and metal stocks led the rally, showing that the market was very much in a risk-taking mood. InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Shriram Finance were among the top gainers, while ONGC and Reliance Industries fell behind. It was one of those sessions for investors where optimism had a clear edge over caution.

                      (With Inputs)

                      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                      Also Read: Who Is Arnob Roy? Tejas Networks Share Price Jumps 16% After New CEO…

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                      Tags: Dalal Street newshome-hero-pos-9Indian stock market closingmidcap smallcap rallysector wise market updateSensex Nifty updatestock market today

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                      Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close

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                      Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close
                      Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close
                      Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close
                      Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Flat, Nifty Calm At 24,330 as Midcaps And Smallcaps Steal The Spotlight On A Quiet Close

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