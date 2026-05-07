Who Is Arnob Roy? Tejas Networks Share Price Jumps 16% After New CEO Appointment Sparks Investor Surge

Tejas Networks Shares Jump After New CEO Appointment: Shares of Tejas Networks emerged as one of the biggest surprise packages in the market on Thursday, rallying as much as 16% intraday after the company announced a major shake-up at the top. What began as a rather sedate opening around ₹465 soon turned into a full-blown bull run as buyers swarmed into the counter with optimism. By 10 am, the stock had comfortably crossed the ₹500 mark and, within minutes, touched an intraday high of ₹544.55. It later hovered between ₹535 and ₹545, indicating that the Street was in no mood to apply the brakes just yet. The exuberance largely tracked the appointment of Arnob Roy as the new Managing Director and CEO of the company.

Who Is Arnob Roy? The Tejas Networks Veteran Now Steering The Ship

While Arnob Roy may be the new chief in office, when it comes to the company, he’s anything but new. In fact, his appointment as the new Managing Director and CEO seems less like a transformation of leadership, and more like the captain of the ship finally taking over the reins of the very vessel he helped conceptualise over two decades ago.

Roy has been appointed as MD & CEO for a period from April 15, 2026 to August 2028. Prior to this, he was serving as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Tejas Networks since 2019, monitoring various verticals such as operations, research, product development and sales.

His association with the company dates back to February 2003, when India’s telecom equipment ecosystem was still in its infancy. Over the years, Roy has helped shape the company’s tools as well as its engineering and product capabilities, enabling it to become one of India’s most recognised telecom networking firms.

An alumnus of the University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University, Roy brings with him over 33 years of experience in the high-technology sector. Along with his appointment, the company also announced the elevation of Preetham Uthaiah as the company’s COO as part of a leadership restructuring.

Q4 FY2026 Results: Losses Widen; Tejas Networks Share Price Jumps

Particulars Q4 FY2026 Q4 FY2025 Change Consolidated Net Loss ₹211.3 crore loss ₹71.8 crore loss Loss widened Net Sales ₹332.7 crore ₹1,906.9 crore Down 82% YoY

FY2026 Financial Performance of Tejas Networks

Particulars FY2026 FY2025 Change Consolidated Net Profit/Loss ₹909 crore loss ₹447 crore profit Shifted into loss Annual Revenue ₹1,103 crore ₹2,396 crore Declined sharply

Tejas Networks Share Price: Why Markets Reacted Positively

The appointment of Arnob Roy as the new MD & CEO was well received by investors because of his long association with Tejas Networks.

The leadership transition was seen by the markets as an indicator of continuity and stability in the company’s operations.

Despite weak earnings, investors showed confidence in Roy due to his deep understanding of the business and the wider telecom sector.

Analysts see rising telecom infrastructure spending in India benefiting Tejas Networks in the coming quarters.

Strong positioning as a domestic manufacturer of wireline and wireless networking products contributed to bullishness around the stock.

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