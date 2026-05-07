Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Child Porn Scandal hantavirus YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

Anjali Sardana founded Pronto, a fast-growing home services startup offering 10-minute on-demand help, scaling rapidly across India with strong funding, high bookings, and improving household convenience and employment opportunities.

Anjali Sardana, The 23-Year-Old CEO Of Pronto App (Pic- LinkedIn)
Anjali Sardana, The 23-Year-Old CEO Of Pronto App (Pic- LinkedIn)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 12:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

Meet Anjali Sardana The CEO Of Pronto: Born in Virginia, USA in 1998, Anjali Sardana is a 23-year-old entrepreneur who somehow managed to pile up a “full adult career arc” into what is still considered early adulthood. She is a graduate of Georgetown University with highest academic honors in biology, and has always been noted for her keen analytical ability and academic excellence. Paper-wise, she was deep into science, but in practice, her curiosity continued to wander toward bigger questions such as systems, finance, and how to bring common sense to everyday chaos and make it far more organized and scalable. In a fun sort of way, it’s a bit surprising for a 23-year-old, when most people her age are still wrestling with meal schedules and deadlines, she was already thinking about solving messy real-world problems at scale.

And that is when it gets interesting: meet the woman behind an app that has already become a “saviour” for busy bachelors and young professionals. If you’ve ever come home from work only to find dishes staring back at you like they pay rent, you’ll get the idea. Her startup, Pronto, is built to take over those mundane but essential household tasks like cleaning and tidying up, so users can actually live their lives instead of negotiating with a mop. It’s basically giving people their evenings back-minus the household stress.

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

You Might Be Interested In

How Anjali Sardana Built Pronto: The 10-Minute On-Demand Startup Transforming Home Services

Pronto launched in Gurugram in early 2025 with one simple idea, which was to improve India’s messy, unorganized and chaotic home services market. Anjali realised that daily tasks such as cleaning, laundry, and dishwashing still required support that was and still is often unreliable, so she created an idea that is technology-based, structured, and fast. The flagship feature of Pronto is its 10-minute on-demand service via a network of local hubs-almost like getting your home reset with a tap.

What happens is, users are connected with trained and verified workers on the platform, eliminating guesswork and improving reliability. It provides predictability for both customers and workers through regular schedules and standardized service. Starting with approximately 170 daily bookings in Gurugram, the platform quickly grew to 18,000+ bookings per day across major cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, transforming everyday household chaos into a hassle-free, app-based experience.

Pronto: Monetary Base, Funding & Financial Snapshot

  • Pronto, founded by Anjali Sardana, is a quick home services startup operating in India’s on-demand household services market.
  • The company has raised a total of $45 million in its ongoing Series B round, including:
    • $25 million from Epiq Capital, Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures
    • An additional $20 million from Lachy Groom
  • The latest funding has pushed Pronto’s valuation to around $200 million, nearly doubling in less than two months.
  • Earlier funding history includes:
    • Around $11 million raised in 2025
    • Initial backing to build and scale operations before Series B
  • Investor interest reflects strong confidence in the on-demand “quick services” home help model, similar in growth logic to quick commerce.
  • The fresh capital is being used for:
    • Expanding operations across new cities
    • Increasing trained workforce supply
    • Strengthening market penetration
  • Operational scale indicators:
    • Around 26,000 daily bookings (≈ 780,000 monthly)
    • Approximately 6,500 service professionals on the platform
    • Utilisation rate above 65%
  • Pronto is currently supply-constrained, meaning demand is higher than available trained workforce.
  • The company is also exploring expansion into a B2B services model, moving beyond individual consumers into structured enterprise offerings.
  • Rapid growth trajectory shows strong investor backing in a fast-scaling, asset-light service marketplace model.

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

Why Anjali Sardana Stands Out: When an Idea Walks Into Real Life

After chaos, but Anjali Sardana stands out since she didn’t just jump from a top finance job to startups, she actually moved at lightning speed and did it at scale. Combined with her investment background, analytical thinking, and effective execution, she was able to transform Pronto from an idea into an actual system people are using in their everyday lives. As a result, she happens to be among the most followed young entrepreneurs in India’s startup ecosystem.

But this is no mere theory. I have personally used Pronto around my house. In the hectic election season of 2026, when a large number of domestic workers temporarily returned to their respective constituencies in Bengal to cast their votes, Delhi NCR found itself in a real shortage of domestic help. Right at that moment, Pronto quietly stepped into the picture. We booked assistance via the app, and it was a real consumer win-minimal cost with good quality of work.

Even we are thinking about recurring our bookings every other day due to how smooth the experience has been! This not only makes things easier but also has a bigger impact; more women are working, earning money, and becoming financially independent through this platform.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Rupee Slips Against Dollar Again – Here’s How A Weak Currency Can Impact Your Personal Finances, Savings and Investments

Why Is YES Bank Share Price On Investors’ Radar Today? A Quick Market Recap After Strong Q4 Results

Polycab Shares Jump 6% After Q4 Earnings Beat; Brokerages Raise Target Price Up To ₹10,500 — Should Investors Buy?

GIFT City Is Not a Tax Shelter. It Is a Tax Architecture. And the Difference Matters.

Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Date, Time, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

From Khichdi To Gajar Matar: Dull Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Banquet For Vietnam President To Lam Leaves Internet Disappointed

UAE Weather Update: Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah Extremely hot 45°C Heatwave, High Humidity and Dusty Conditions; Check Today and Tomorrow Weather Forecast

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: ‘Watch, Link, Download’ Why Are These Words Still Trending After 6 Months?

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

What Is A Child Porn Operation? Shocking Details Emerge After US Cops Arrest 28 On Cruise Ships Including Disney Crew

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift 2026: Sportier Design, Bigger Touchscreen, And Ventilated Seats, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation
Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation
Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation
Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

QUICK LINKS