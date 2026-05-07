Who is Anjali Sardana? The 23-Year-Old CEO of the Most Talked-About House Help App “Pronto”, in Spotlight With a New Valuation

Meet Anjali Sardana The CEO Of Pronto: Born in Virginia, USA in 1998, Anjali Sardana is a 23-year-old entrepreneur who somehow managed to pile up a “full adult career arc” into what is still considered early adulthood. She is a graduate of Georgetown University with highest academic honors in biology, and has always been noted for her keen analytical ability and academic excellence. Paper-wise, she was deep into science, but in practice, her curiosity continued to wander toward bigger questions such as systems, finance, and how to bring common sense to everyday chaos and make it far more organized and scalable. In a fun sort of way, it’s a bit surprising for a 23-year-old, when most people her age are still wrestling with meal schedules and deadlines, she was already thinking about solving messy real-world problems at scale.

And that is when it gets interesting: meet the woman behind an app that has already become a “saviour” for busy bachelors and young professionals. If you’ve ever come home from work only to find dishes staring back at you like they pay rent, you’ll get the idea. Her startup, Pronto, is built to take over those mundane but essential household tasks like cleaning and tidying up, so users can actually live their lives instead of negotiating with a mop. It’s basically giving people their evenings back-minus the household stress.

How Anjali Sardana Built Pronto: The 10-Minute On-Demand Startup Transforming Home Services

Pronto launched in Gurugram in early 2025 with one simple idea, which was to improve India’s messy, unorganized and chaotic home services market. Anjali realised that daily tasks such as cleaning, laundry, and dishwashing still required support that was and still is often unreliable, so she created an idea that is technology-based, structured, and fast. The flagship feature of Pronto is its 10-minute on-demand service via a network of local hubs-almost like getting your home reset with a tap.

What happens is, users are connected with trained and verified workers on the platform, eliminating guesswork and improving reliability. It provides predictability for both customers and workers through regular schedules and standardized service. Starting with approximately 170 daily bookings in Gurugram, the platform quickly grew to 18,000+ bookings per day across major cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, transforming everyday household chaos into a hassle-free, app-based experience.

Pronto: Monetary Base, Funding & Financial Snapshot

Pronto, founded by Anjali Sardana, is a quick home services startup operating in India’s on-demand household services market.

operating in India’s on-demand household services market. The company has raised a total of $45 million in its ongoing Series B round , including: $25 million from Epiq Capital, Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures An additional $20 million from Lachy Groom

, including: The latest funding has pushed Pronto’s valuation to around $200 million , nearly doubling in less than two months.

, nearly doubling in less than two months. Earlier funding history includes: Around $11 million raised in 2025 Initial backing to build and scale operations before Series B

Investor interest reflects strong confidence in the on-demand “quick services” home help model , similar in growth logic to quick commerce.

, similar in growth logic to quick commerce. The fresh capital is being used for: Expanding operations across new cities Increasing trained workforce supply Strengthening market penetration

Operational scale indicators: Around 26,000 daily bookings (≈ 780,000 monthly) Approximately 6,500 service professionals on the platform Utilisation rate above 65%

Pronto is currently supply-constrained , meaning demand is higher than available trained workforce.

, meaning demand is higher than available trained workforce. The company is also exploring expansion into a B2B services model , moving beyond individual consumers into structured enterprise offerings.

, moving beyond individual consumers into structured enterprise offerings. Rapid growth trajectory shows strong investor backing in a fast-scaling, asset-light service marketplace model.

Why Anjali Sardana Stands Out: When an Idea Walks Into Real Life

After chaos, but Anjali Sardana stands out since she didn’t just jump from a top finance job to startups, she actually moved at lightning speed and did it at scale. Combined with her investment background, analytical thinking, and effective execution, she was able to transform Pronto from an idea into an actual system people are using in their everyday lives. As a result, she happens to be among the most followed young entrepreneurs in India’s startup ecosystem.

But this is no mere theory. I have personally used Pronto around my house. In the hectic election season of 2026, when a large number of domestic workers temporarily returned to their respective constituencies in Bengal to cast their votes, Delhi NCR found itself in a real shortage of domestic help. Right at that moment, Pronto quietly stepped into the picture. We booked assistance via the app, and it was a real consumer win-minimal cost with good quality of work.

Even we are thinking about recurring our bookings every other day due to how smooth the experience has been! This not only makes things easier but also has a bigger impact; more women are working, earning money, and becoming financially independent through this platform.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big