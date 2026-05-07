LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold bjp Dalal Street today Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Chirayu Rana 22k gold rate today patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

Anjali Sardana's Pronto raises fresh $20 million in Series B funding from Lachy Groom, taking total funding to $45 million as the startup’s valuation doubles to $200 million.

Pronto raises fresh capital to scale operations, expand workforce and deepen its presence in India’s fast-growing instant home services market. (Image: Reuters)
Pronto raises fresh capital to scale operations, expand workforce and deepen its presence in India’s fast-growing instant home services market. (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 10:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

Indian quick home services startup Pronto, founded by Anjali Sardana, has raised an additional $20 million in an extension to its ongoing Series B funding round from venture capitalist Lachy Groom, taking the total round size to $45 million. The new money comes just weeks after the company raised $25 million from Epiq Capital, Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures, helping Pronto double its valuation to $200 million in less than two months.

Pronto has raised $20 million from Lachy Groom, co-founder of Physical Intelligence and an early investor in Zepto, in an extension of its ongoing Series B round, bringing the total size of the round to $45 million.

Another strong vote of confidence from investors in India’s fast-growing on-demand home services segment, where startups are racing to deliver household help within minutes, a model similar to quick commerce.

You Might Be Interested In

Pronto, which was founded in 2025 by Anjali Sardana, provides services such as home cleaning, laundry, kitchen preparation, utensil washing, car washing, gardening and home cooking. The platform is currently available in 10 cities and offers professionals in 15 minutes starting at ₹125.

Fresh Capital to Drive Expansion

The new funds are mainly going to go into growing operations, increasing its professional workforce and expanding its existing market reach, Pronto said. The business is expanding and plans to enter even more cities.

Since closing the B round, the startup’s daily bookings have increased from roughly 18,000 a day to 26,000. This is around 780,000 bookings a month.

It’s also been aggressively growing its workforce. The company said it has nearly 6,500 service professionals on the platform, up from 1,440 in January, although it said it still faces supply-side constraints amid rising demand.

CEO Anjali Sardana said the operation was a challenge, but she was confident of stabilising the workforce pipeline soon.

“The platform is very supply-constrained,” Sardana said while outlining the company’s immediate hiring and onboarding priorities.

B2B Expansion Plans In Focus

Beyond consumer services, Pronto is also preparing to build a more structured B2B vertical over the next two years.

“We want to provide a more structured and organised offering to B2B customers rather than just a B2B staffing business,” Sardana said.

The startup added that it is currently operating at over 65% utilisation levels and plans to deepen category penetration in existing markets over the next six months. Select micromarkets, especially in Bengaluru, have already seen expansion into newer categories such as gardening, car washing and home cooks.

Competition Intensifies In Instant Home Services Space

The hyperlocal home services segment is seeing intense competition and rising investor activity.

Pronto competes directly with players such as Urban Company’s Insta Help and Lightspeed-backed Snabbit, both of which are rapidly scaling their quick-service offerings.

Urban Company recently said its Insta Help platform crossed 1 million bookings in March, while Snabbit also reported 1 million orders during the same period. Snabbit additionally raised $56 million in a Series D funding round last month.

According to industry estimates, combined funding raised by Pronto and Snabbit since January 2025 has touched nearly $170 million, including close to $100 million raised in 2026 alone.

Investors Bet Big On Organised Informal Labour

Sardana believes India’s informal workforce ecosystem presents one of the biggest long-term opportunities in the services economy.

“Organising informal labour is going to be one of the defining shifts of the next decade in services. The longer-term vision of Pronto is to be the world’s largest labour organisation platform,” she said.

The latest fundraising reflects growing investor confidence in startups attempting to formalise and digitise India’s fragmented household services market, especially as urban consumers increasingly shift towards app-based convenience solutions.

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today, May 7: Sensex, Nifty Eye Cautious Start After 940-Point Rally; GIFT Nifty Flat

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anjali Sardanabusiness newsHome ServicesIndia startup ecosystemIndian startupsProntoquick commerceStartup FundingStartup NewsTech StartupsVenture Capital

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Lupin, Dabur, Pidilite, Bharat Forge, and Bajaj Auto Among Key Shares In Focus On May 7

Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 7, 2026): Check City-Wise Rates for 24K, 22K Gold In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Should You Buy Gold Today Or Hold Back? Gulf Prices Stay Stable While India Sees Minor Drop

SB Infowaves Commands Centre Stage at CMPL Expo 2026, Drawing Record Footfall & Investor Buzz

Will Gold Prices Fall After US–Iran Conflict Eases? The Rally Just Getting Started Amid Global Market Shift; Check Out Now

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shivon Zilis? Indian-Origin Former OpenAI Board Member Makes Explosive Claim, Says Elon Musk Offered Her ‘Sperm Donations’

Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges

Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim

Did JPMorgan Offer Chirayu Rana Rs 95 Lakh To Quietly Settle Sex Slave, Nude Threesome Lawsuit Against Lorna Hajdini? New Report Reveals Bombshell Details

Horoscope Today May 7, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs, Lucky Numbers And Lucky Colours

Hantavirus Outbreak On MV Hondius Cruise Ship Turns Deadly As 3 Passengers Die And WHO Confirms Rare Andes Virus Cluster

Who Is Mohamed Alabbar? Emaar Founder And Burj Khalifa Builder Reveals Why He Prefers Hiring Indians

Lorna Hajdini JPMorgan Abuse Case: New Witness Claims She Tried To Force Him Into ‘Threesome’ With Accuser

48-Year-Old Kerala Expat Driver Wins Rs 64 Crore Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Jackpot After Six Years Of Trying

Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big
Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big
Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big
Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

QUICK LINKS