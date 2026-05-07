Anjali Sardana’s Pronto Raises Fresh $20 Million In Series B Round; Valuation Doubles Since March To $200 Million — Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Big

Indian quick home services startup Pronto, founded by Anjali Sardana, has raised an additional $20 million in an extension to its ongoing Series B funding round from venture capitalist Lachy Groom, taking the total round size to $45 million. The new money comes just weeks after the company raised $25 million from Epiq Capital, Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures, helping Pronto double its valuation to $200 million in less than two months.

Pronto has raised $20 million from Lachy Groom, co-founder of Physical Intelligence and an early investor in Zepto, in an extension of its ongoing Series B round, bringing the total size of the round to $45 million.

Another strong vote of confidence from investors in India’s fast-growing on-demand home services segment, where startups are racing to deliver household help within minutes, a model similar to quick commerce.

Pronto, which was founded in 2025 by Anjali Sardana, provides services such as home cleaning, laundry, kitchen preparation, utensil washing, car washing, gardening and home cooking. The platform is currently available in 10 cities and offers professionals in 15 minutes starting at ₹125.

Fresh Capital to Drive Expansion

The new funds are mainly going to go into growing operations, increasing its professional workforce and expanding its existing market reach, Pronto said. The business is expanding and plans to enter even more cities.

Since closing the B round, the startup’s daily bookings have increased from roughly 18,000 a day to 26,000. This is around 780,000 bookings a month.

It’s also been aggressively growing its workforce. The company said it has nearly 6,500 service professionals on the platform, up from 1,440 in January, although it said it still faces supply-side constraints amid rising demand.

CEO Anjali Sardana said the operation was a challenge, but she was confident of stabilising the workforce pipeline soon.

“The platform is very supply-constrained,” Sardana said while outlining the company’s immediate hiring and onboarding priorities.

B2B Expansion Plans In Focus

Beyond consumer services, Pronto is also preparing to build a more structured B2B vertical over the next two years.

“We want to provide a more structured and organised offering to B2B customers rather than just a B2B staffing business,” Sardana said.

The startup added that it is currently operating at over 65% utilisation levels and plans to deepen category penetration in existing markets over the next six months. Select micromarkets, especially in Bengaluru, have already seen expansion into newer categories such as gardening, car washing and home cooks.

Competition Intensifies In Instant Home Services Space

The hyperlocal home services segment is seeing intense competition and rising investor activity.

Pronto competes directly with players such as Urban Company’s Insta Help and Lightspeed-backed Snabbit, both of which are rapidly scaling their quick-service offerings.

Urban Company recently said its Insta Help platform crossed 1 million bookings in March, while Snabbit also reported 1 million orders during the same period. Snabbit additionally raised $56 million in a Series D funding round last month.

According to industry estimates, combined funding raised by Pronto and Snabbit since January 2025 has touched nearly $170 million, including close to $100 million raised in 2026 alone.

Investors Bet Big On Organised Informal Labour

Sardana believes India’s informal workforce ecosystem presents one of the biggest long-term opportunities in the services economy.

“Organising informal labour is going to be one of the defining shifts of the next decade in services. The longer-term vision of Pronto is to be the world’s largest labour organisation platform,” she said.

The latest fundraising reflects growing investor confidence in startups attempting to formalise and digitise India’s fragmented household services market, especially as urban consumers increasingly shift towards app-based convenience solutions.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)