Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Start Cautiously Amid Global Cues And Geopolitical Tensions On Monday

Stock Market Today: Indian markets began the day cautiously, showing modest pre‑opening declines amid mixed global cues. Traders are keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions, muted GIFT Nifty signals, Q3 earnings, and stock‑specific moves rather than broad market trends.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 12, 2026 09:37:49 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The Indian markets had a cautious start on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty making differing early moves despite the weak signals from GIFT Nifty and the strong global cues. Traders have to be vigilant as geopolitical tensions, Q3 earnings, and foreign fund flows are influencing the mood, making it a stock-specific session instead of the entire market direction being determined.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening

    Indian benchmark indices trade lower in pre-opening session, with Sensex and Nifty showing modest declines. Traders remain cautious amid geopolitical tensions, global cues, and ongoing Q3 earnings season, awaiting stock-specific action.

    Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

    • Sensex: 83,608.31, 32.07 points, 0.038%

    • Nifty 50: 25,667.20, 16.10 points, 0.063%

    Dalal Street opens cautiously, with Sensex slightly higher and Nifty slightly lower. Traders remain watchful amid mixed global cues, Q3 earnings, and geopolitical concerns, setting the tone for a stock-specific session.

    Global Clues For Stock Market Today

    • Global Cues

      • Asian Markets: Rose after Wall Street’s record close; Kospi +1%, Taiwan Weighted +0.9%

      • Japanese Markets: Closed for holiday

      • Wall Street: S&P 500 ends Friday at record high; Wall Street posts winning week

      • US Jobs Data: Unemployment at 4.4% vs 4.5% estimate; December non-farm payrolls 50,000 vs 60,000 forecast

      • US 10-Year Yield: Slight decline after mixed jobs report

      • US Dollar: Snaps five-day winning streak; down 0.3% at 98.899 due to Fed Chair Powell criminal probe

      • Gold: Hits record $4,563.61/oz amid Iran tensions and Fed investigation

      • Oil: Brent $63.29/bbl, WTI $59.06/bbl; supply risks from Iran protests, Venezuela export resumption limits upside

      Domestic Markets / FIIs & DIIs

      • FIIs: Net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 3,769 crore; bought Rs 11,093 crore, sold Rs 14,863 crore
      • DIIs: Net buyers of Rs 5,596 crore; bought Rs 18,481 crore, sold Rs 12,885 crore
      • Month-to-Date Flows: FIIs net offload Rs 11,783 crore; DIIs net buy Rs 17,902 crore

      Commodities

      • Oil and gold remain in focus due to geopolitical tensions
      • Stock-specific action likely, driven by FIIs/DII flows rather than broad directional bets

      • Indian Rupee – Market Open

        • Opening Rate: ₹90.21 per USD
        • Friday Close: ₹90.16 per USD
        • Movement: Rupee opens marginally lower on Monday

    Stock Market On Friday

    The primary financial markets in India (i.e., Dalal Street) experienced ongoing selling pressure and hence could not find any support on the fifth consecutive day. The BSE Sensex index lost 605 points and ended the day at 83,576, while the Nifty 50 index decreased by 194 points and closed at 25,683, thus keeping both indices under important levels. The decision of the US Supreme Court regarding Trump’s tariffs further impacted investors’ psyche negatively.

    The mid- and small-cap sectors also faced a hard time, going down by 0.9% and 1.7% respectively. On the sector front, automobiles, FMCG, real estate, and consumer durables had a 1–2% drop, while IT, PSU banks, and Oil & Gas were the only sectors that provided some protection. Among the major fallen stocks were Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, NTPC, and ICICI Bank, whereas Asian Paints, ONGC, and HCL Technologies were the only ones among others that posted profits.

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

    First published on: Jan 12, 2026 9:32 AM IST
    QUICK LINKS