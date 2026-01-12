Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Start Cautiously Amid Global Cues And Geopolitical Tensions On Monday

The primary financial markets in India (i.e., Dalal Street) experienced ongoing selling pressure and hence could not find any support on the fifth consecutive day. The BSE Sensex index lost 605 points and ended the day at 83,576, while the Nifty 50 index decreased by 194 points and closed at 25,683, thus keeping both indices under important levels. The decision of the US Supreme Court regarding Trump’s tariffs further impacted investors’ psyche negatively.

The mid- and small-cap sectors also faced a hard time, going down by 0.9% and 1.7% respectively. On the sector front, automobiles, FMCG, real estate, and consumer durables had a 1–2% drop, while IT, PSU banks, and Oil & Gas were the only sectors that provided some protection. Among the major fallen stocks were Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, NTPC, and ICICI Bank, whereas Asian Paints, ONGC, and HCL Technologies were the only ones among others that posted profits.