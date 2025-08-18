Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

-
GIFT Nifty: Trading at 24,887; signals strong opening for Indian markets.
FII-DII Action:
FIIs: Net sellers ₹1,926 crore
DIIs: Net buyers ₹3,895 crore
Asian Markets: Mixed; investors await clarity from Trump-Zelenskyy talks.
US Markets:
Dow Jones: +34.86 pts (0.08%)
S&P 500: -0.29%
Nasdaq: -0.40%
US Bond Yields: Slightly lower for both 10-year and 2-year notes.
Dollar Index: Flat ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting and Jackson Hole symposium.
Asian Currencies: Mostly down; Indonesian Rupiah leads losses.
Crude Oil: Down; no new US pressure on Russia post Alaska summit.
Gold: Slightly up; inflation concerns resurface amid tariff talks.
