Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

Indian markets eye a strong open as GIFT Nifty rises. Key drivers include GST reforms, S&P upgrade, global cues, and Fed policy signals. Traders brace for a high-action session.

Stock Market
Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 18, 2025 08:45:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Ready for a Big Market Day?

Good morning, traders! Hope you’re all set, because markets are opening into a wave of fresh triggers.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are eyeing a strong start, with GIFT Nifty hovering around 24,887, hinting at bullish sentiment. After a weekend that was packed with developments, happy news and major changes, investors have plenty to digest today.

Starting with domestic developments, PM Modi’s GST Reform announcement and S&P’s sovereign credit upgrade after 18 whole year, these are the key factors that are likely to boost domestic confidence.

Adding to that, global cues are mixed, Dow closed higher, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped on Fed rate uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Trump-Putin Alaska summit ended without a Ukraine ceasefire, keeping geopolitical tensions in focus. Also, all eyes are on the Jackson Hole symposium this week for clues on the Fed’s next move.

Asian markets are cautiously higher, oil is down, gold is steady, and fund flow data shows FII selling, but strong DII buying.

Here Are The Other Key Factors That Will Keep The Market On Toes Today

  • GIFT Nifty: Trading at 24,887; signals strong opening for Indian markets.

  • FII-DII Action:

    • FIIs: Net sellers ₹1,926 crore

    • DIIs: Net buyers ₹3,895 crore

  • Asian Markets: Mixed; investors await clarity from Trump-Zelenskyy talks.

  • US Markets:

    • Dow Jones: +34.86 pts (0.08%)

    • S&P 500: -0.29%

    • Nasdaq: -0.40%

  • US Bond Yields: Slightly lower for both 10-year and 2-year notes.

  • Dollar Index: Flat ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting and Jackson Hole symposium.

  • Asian Currencies: Mostly down; Indonesian Rupiah leads losses.

  • Crude Oil: Down; no new US pressure on Russia post Alaska summit.

  • Gold: Slightly up; inflation concerns resurface amid tariff talks.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: After PM Modi Hinted At GST Reform, Share Bazaar Hits The Green Button, Sensex Rallies Over 999 points In Opening, Nifty Above 24,900

Tags: GST reform 2025stock market today










