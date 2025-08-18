Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

Stock Market Today: Ready for a Big Market Day?

Good morning, traders! Hope you’re all set, because markets are opening into a wave of fresh triggers.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are eyeing a strong start, with GIFT Nifty hovering around 24,887, hinting at bullish sentiment. After a weekend that was packed with developments, happy news and major changes, investors have plenty to digest today.

Starting with domestic developments, PM Modi’s GST Reform announcement and S&P’s sovereign credit upgrade after 18 whole year, these are the key factors that are likely to boost domestic confidence.

Adding to that, global cues are mixed, Dow closed higher, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped on Fed rate uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Trump-Putin Alaska summit ended without a Ukraine ceasefire, keeping geopolitical tensions in focus. Also, all eyes are on the Jackson Hole symposium this week for clues on the Fed’s next move.

Asian markets are cautiously higher, oil is down, gold is steady, and fund flow data shows FII selling, but strong DII buying.

Here Are The Other Key Factors That Will Keep The Market On Toes Today