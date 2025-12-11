Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Markets Attempt To Stabilise Ahead Of FOMC

Markets on Wednesday continued to struggle for direction, with volatility dominating the December 10 session. The benchmark indices extended their losing streak for a third straight day, with the Nifty closing near 25,750 ahead of the FOMC outcome. The Sensex slipped 275 points to 84,391, while the Nifty fell 82 points to 25,758. Broader markets faced deeper pressure, as the BSE Midcap index dropped 1 percent and Smallcap index declined 0.7 percent.

Among the Nifty constituents, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, HDFC Life, Tata Steel and Adani Ports emerged as the top gainers, while InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal (Zomato), Trent, Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals dragged the index lower.

Sectorally, metals managed a modest 0.5 percent rise, but IT, capital goods, realty, consumer durables, PSU banks and private banks all ended in the red, slipping between 0.5 percent and 1 percent.