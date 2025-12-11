LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Markets Attempt To Stabilise Ahead Of FOMC

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Markets Attempt To Stabilise Ahead Of FOMC

Stock Market Today: Markets opened slightly higher, with Sensex and Nifty posting modest gains after a cautious pre-opening session. Investors remain watchful of global cues and the upcoming FOMC outcome as volatility continues to shape sentiment.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 11, 2025 09:19:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Markets Attempt To Stabilise Ahead Of FOMC
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The stock market opened on a mildly positive note today, with both Sensex and Nifty showing early gains after a cautious pre-opening session. Traders are closely watching global cues, FOMC expectations, and sector-specific developments as markets attempt to stabilise following three days of volatility and mixed investor sentiment.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (11 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

Sensex: 84,456.75 (+65.48 / 0.07%)
Nifty 50: 25,771.40 (+13.40 / 0.05%)

Pre-opening trade showed a mildly positive start, with both Sensex and Nifty inching higher. Gains remain modest, indicating a cautious market tone ahead of key global cues and domestic sentiment drivers.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

Sensex: 84,485.01 (+93.73 / 0.11%)
Nifty 50: 25,779.90 (+21.90 / 0.08%)

The market opened on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty posting modest gains. Early trade reflects improving sentiment, supported by global cues and steady buying interest across benchmark indices.

Stocks To Watch

Banking & Financials

  • Bank of Baroda: RBI approval to set up a Section 8 Company for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform.
  • State Bank of India: RBI approval for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform.
  • SBI Life Insurance: SAT upheld IRDAI’s order transferring Sahara India Life’s assets and liabilities to SBI Life.
  • Life Insurance Corporation: Received GST demand notice of Rs 2,370.34 crore for FY22–FY24.

Metals & Mining

  • Tata Steel: Approved 4.8 MTPA NINL expansion, 0.7 MTPA HRPGL line at Tarapur, and 50.01% stake acquisition in Thriveni Pellets.
  • Lloyds Metal & Energy: Subsidiary to acquire 50% stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO for up to $55 million; MoU with Tata Steel for cooperation in mining and steelmaking.

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Green Energy, Cipla, SBI Life, Nestlé , Tata Steel, Prestige And Many Other In Focus

    Stock Market On Wednesday

    Markets Slip for Third Straight Day Amid Volatility

    Markets on Wednesday continued to struggle for direction, with volatility dominating the December 10 session. The benchmark indices extended their losing streak for a third straight day, with the Nifty closing near 25,750 ahead of the FOMC outcome. The Sensex slipped 275 points to 84,391, while the Nifty fell 82 points to 25,758. Broader markets faced deeper pressure, as the BSE Midcap index dropped 1 percent and Smallcap index declined 0.7 percent.

    Among the Nifty constituents, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, HDFC Life, Tata Steel and Adani Ports emerged as the top gainers, while InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal (Zomato), Trent, Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals dragged the index lower.

    Sectorally, metals managed a modest 0.5 percent rise, but IT, capital goods, realty, consumer durables, PSU banks and private banks all ended in the red, slipping between 0.5 percent and 1 percent.

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
    Also Read: OneNDF Steps In as Financial Stress Becomes a Silent Crisis for Indian
    First published on: Dec 11, 2024 9:19 AM IST
    ——————————————–
    Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
    ————————————————–

    Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

    Tags: benchmark indices, early trade update, FOMC outlook, global cues, indian stock market, investor sentiment, Market Opening, market-volatility, Nifty gain, nifty today, Pre Opening Market, Sensex gain, sensex today, stock market news, stock market today

