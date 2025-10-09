LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets opened higher on October 9, 2025, with Sensex and Nifty gaining amid strong global cues, IPO action, and IT sector strength. Investors await key earnings like TCS results.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 9, 2025 09:33:28 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, Will the Bulls Hold Their Ground?

The Indian stock market kicked off Thursday on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing over 180 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,100 mark, riding on global optimism and easing geopolitical tensions.

Are we witnessing the start of another rally, or is this just a breather before the next move? Investors are closely watching the action as IT stocks continue to lead, while broader markets remain cautiously optimistic.

IPO buzz is high, Tata Capital’s IPO closed nearly 2x subscribed, and Rubicon Research along with Canara Robeco AMC are already drawing strong anchor interest.

Meanwhile, FIIs returned as net buyers, albeit modestly, adding Rs 81 crore, while DIIs stayed strong with Rs 330 crore. With key results like TCS and big moves in sectors like pharma and infra, the day ahead looks charged.

Ready to trade or staying on the sidelines? Today could set the tone for what’s next.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

          • Sensex opens at 81,842.98, up 69.32 points or 0.085%.

          • Nifty 50 starts at 25,054.00, rising 7.85 points or 0.031%.

          Indian equity benchmarks opened slightly higher on Thursday, with Sensex up 69 points and Nifty gaining nearly 8 points, reflecting cautious optimism amid steady global cues and easing geopolitical tensions.

            While Writing The Article (9:24 AM)
                    • Sensex trades at 81,954.49, up 180.84 points or 0.22%.
                    • Nifty 50 stands at 25,103.30, rising 57.15 points or 0.23%.

                    Indian markets opened on a positive note Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty both growin higher as the day proceeds. Gains are supported by firm global cues and easing geopolitical concerns, keeping investor sentiment cautiously optimistic.

                        Stock Market Today: Stocks To Watch Today On Charts

                        IT & Technology

                        • TCS to announce Q2FY26 results; expected 2.7% QoQ revenue growth to ₹65,150.30 crore.

                        • Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries, Eimco Elecon among companies releasing quarterly earnings.

                        Real Estate

                        • Prestige Estates Q2FY26: Collections up 54% to ₹4,212 crore; sales up 50% to ₹6,017.3 crore; sales volume up 47%.

                        • GR Infraprojects received LoA for ₹290.23 crore road construction project in Jharkhand.

                        • Garuda Construction secured ₹143.96 crore civil work order in Mumbai redevelopment project.

                        Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

                        Top Gainers 

                        • Tata Steel share price: ₹176.10 (+2.47%)
                        • HCL Technologies share price: ₹1,474.25 (+1.47%)
                        • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: ₹1,654.45 (+1.40%)
                        • Mahindra & Mahindra share price: ₹3,454.00 (+0.82%)
                        • Reliance Industries share price: ₹1,377.00 (+0.71%)
                        Top Losers
                        • Power Grid Corporation of India share price: ₹282.85 (-0.93%)
                        • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,016.80 (-0.61%)
                        • NTPC share price: ₹331.95 (-0.49%)
                        • Nestle India share price: ₹1,174.60 (-0.46%)
                        • Tata Motors share price: ₹678.80 (-0.37%)

                        Stock Market On Wednesday

                        Indian equity markets ended lower on Wednesday, halting a four-day winning streak amid broad-based selling pressure and market volatility. The Sensex declined by 153.09 points or 0.19% to close at 81,773.66, while the Nifty 50 slipped 62.15 points or 0.25%, finishing just below the 25,100 mark at 25,046.15.

                        The weakness was not confined to frontline indices. Broader markets also witnessed selling, with the BSE Midcap index falling by 0.7% and the Smallcap index down 0.4%. Sectoral performance was largely negative, with the exception of IT, which gained 1.5%, and consumer durables, up 0.7%. Other major sectors such as realty, telecom, pharma, oil & gas, media, PSU banks, and auto ended in the red, shedding between 0.3% and 2%.

                        On the Nifty, key laggards included Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Jio Financial, ONGC, and Trent. In contrast, Titan, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Max Healthcare provided some support. Overall, the day reflected a cautious undertone as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key global cues and upcoming earnings.

                        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                        First published on: Oct 9, 2025 9:33 AM IST
