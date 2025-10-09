Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues

The Indian stock market kicked off Thursday on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing over 180 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,100 mark, riding on global optimism and easing geopolitical tensions.

Are we witnessing the start of another rally, or is this just a breather before the next move? Investors are closely watching the action as IT stocks continue to lead, while broader markets remain cautiously optimistic.

IPO buzz is high, Tata Capital’s IPO closed nearly 2x subscribed, and Rubicon Research along with Canara Robeco AMC are already drawing strong anchor interest.

Meanwhile, FIIs returned as net buyers, albeit modestly, adding Rs 81 crore, while DIIs stayed strong with Rs 330 crore. With key results like TCS and big moves in sectors like pharma and infra, the day ahead looks charged.

Ready to trade or staying on the sidelines? Today could set the tone for what’s next.