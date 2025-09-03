Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 400 Points As Nifty Crosses 24,700; Metals And Pharma Lead Gains

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : Markets Bounce Back, Sensex Gains More than 550 Points Since the Day Started

Today, Indian stock markets recorded a positive performance as the yardstick indices showed a remarkable turnaround after declining initially. The Sensex recovered over 550 points from its intraday low to end strongly in the green, and the Nifty reclaimed the important 24,700 level and gained in triple-digit numbers.

The wider market was also performing well, and the midcap stocks remained in their bullish trend. The breadth of the market was obviously good—in the NSE, the ratio of advances to declines was a strong 2 to 1, which meant that there was extensive buying in the market across sectors.

Metals were among the best performers, as the industry registered gains for three consecutive sessions, with investor confidence shifting to an uplifting mood. The sharp turnaround was made possible by strong global cues and renewed purchasing interest in heavyweights.

Generally, the current session was an indication of hidden strength within the market, and by the closing bell, the bulls were in control. It is now the turn of traders to consider major economic data and international indicators to move forward.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today