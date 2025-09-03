LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 400 Points As Nifty Crosses 24,700; Metals And Pharma Lead Gains

Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 400 Points As Nifty Crosses 24,700; Metals And Pharma Lead Gains

Stock Market Today At Closing: Indian markets bounced back strongly as Sensex gained over 550 points and Nifty reclaimed 24,700. Metals and pharma led gains, while IT and media lagged. Investor wealth rose by ₹3 lakh crore.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 3, 2025 16:00:27 IST

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : Markets Bounce Back, Sensex Gains More than 550 Points Since the Day Started

Today, Indian stock markets recorded a positive performance as the yardstick indices showed a remarkable turnaround after declining initially. The Sensex recovered over 550 points from its intraday low to end strongly in the green, and the Nifty reclaimed the important 24,700 level and gained in triple-digit numbers.

The wider market was also performing well, and the midcap stocks remained in their bullish trend. The breadth of the market was obviously good—in the NSE, the ratio of advances to declines was a strong 2 to 1, which meant that there was extensive buying in the market across sectors.

Metals were among the best performers, as the industry registered gains for three consecutive sessions, with investor confidence shifting to an uplifting mood. The sharp turnaround was made possible by strong global cues and renewed purchasing interest in heavyweights.

Generally, the current session was an indication of hidden strength within the market, and by the closing bell, the bulls were in control. It is now the turn of traders to consider major economic data and international indicators to move forward.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

    Markets End Higher: Investors Gain ₹3 Lakh Crore in a Day

    • Sensex Performance:
      The Sensex closed with a gain of 410 points or 0.51%, ending the day at 80,567.71.
    • Nifty 50 Performance:
      The Nifty 50 rose 135 points or 0.55%, settling at 24,715.05.
    • Midcap Index:
      The BSE Midcap index climbed 0.63%, indicating strong action in mid-sized companies.
    • Smallcap Index:
      The BSE Smallcap index surged 0.90%, outperforming large caps for the session.
    • Market Capitalisation:
      Total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹453 lakh crore, up from ₹450 lakh crore.
    • Investor Wealth Addition:
      Investors gained nearly ₹3 lakh crore in wealth in just one session due to the broader market rally.

    NSE Indian Indices Performance – Closing Bell Summary

    Top Gainers

    • NIFTY Metal

      • CMP: 9,676.40
      • Change: +3.11%
      • YTD: +11.87%
      • 1 Week: +4.27%
      • 1 Month: +6.31%
      • 1 Year: +4.56%

    • NIFTY Pharma

      • CMP: 21,959.60
      • Change: +1.10%
      • YTD: -6.20%
      • 1 Week: -0.14%
      • 1 Month: -0.24%
      • 1 Year: -4.58%

    • NIFTY PSU Bank

      • CMP: 6,920.75
      • Change: +1.03%
      • YTD: +5.81%
      • 1 Week: +1.04%
      • 1 Month: +2.18%
      • 1 Year: -1.09%

    • NIFTY Auto

      • CMP: 25,775.45
      • Change: +0.74%
      • YTD: +12.88%
      • 1 Week: +1.80%
      • 1 Month: +10.10%
      • 1 Year: -1.00%

    • NIFTY FMCG

      • CMP: 56,969.20
      • Change: +0.29%
      • YTD: +0.30%
      • 1 Week: +1.39%
      • 1 Month: +1.37%
      • 1 Year: -10.26%

    • NIFTY Realty

      • CMP: 889.65
      • Change: +0.39%
      • YTD: -15.46%
      • 1 Week: -0.70%
      • 1 Month: -0.73%
      • 1 Year: -14.90%

    • NIFTY Energy

      • CMP: 34,626.60
      • Change: +0.39%
      • YTD: -1.60%
      • 1 Week: +1.98%
      • 1 Month: -0.75%
      • 1 Year: -20.36%

    • NIFTY Infra

      • CMP: 8,985.45
      • Change: +0.25%
      • YTD: +6.17%
      • 1 Week: +0.18%
      • 1 Month: +0.18%
      • 1 Year: -4.13%

    Top Losers

    • NIFTY IT

      • CMP: 35,474.95
      • Change: -0.74%
      • YTD: -18.14%
      • 1 Week: -1.63%
      • 1 Month: +2.38%
      • 1 Year: -17.21%

    • NIFTY Media

      • CMP: 1,621.95
      • Change: -0.04%
      • YTD: -10.78%
      • 1 Week: +0.49%
      • 1 Month: +0.32%
      • 1 Year: -21.43%

    Stock Market Lowest Today

    Intraday Low Points

    • Sensex Intraday Low:
      80,071.16 at 10:55 AM
      The Sensex touched its lowest point of the day mid-morning before rebounding strongly, indicating intraday volatility and later investor confidence recovery.

    • Nifty Intraday Low:
      24,540.80 at 9:20 AM
      Nifty hit its lowest level shortly after the market opened, reflecting early weakness, but recovered swiftly, showing strong buying support as the session progressed.

    Stock Market Opening

    • Nifty Opening Level:
      24,591.30, up 11.70 points (0.048%)
      Nifty began the session with a modest gain, reflecting cautious optimism among investors ahead of key economic cues and ongoing market momentum.

    • Sensex Opening Level:
      80,233.70, up 75.82 points (0.095%)
      Sensex opened higher, indicating a positive start driven by strong global cues and continued interest in large-cap stocks across key sectors.

    Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

    • Power Grid Corporation of India: ₹286.60 (+2.41%)
    • Nestle India: ₹1,200.00 (+2.20%)
    • NTPC: ₹336.55 (+1.71%)
    • Tata Steel: ₹158.50 (+1.47%)
    • Hindustan Unilever: ₹2,681.35 (+1.25%)

    Top Losers In Stock Market Today

    • Mahindra and Mahindra: ₹3,238.00 (-2.32%)
    • ICICI Bank: ₹1,391.50 (-1.36%)
    • Asian Paints: ₹2,536.90 (-1.33%)
    • Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹1,945.80 (-1.11%)
    • Ultratech Cement: ₹12,700.00 (-0.91%)

    Tags: niftysensexstock market todaytop gainertop loosers

    QUICK LINKS