Stock Market Today: Stock Market Closes In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold The Market Sentiments Tight

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : On September 9

Have you noticed the recent strength of the Indian rupee? It traded higher on Tuesday at 88.11 compared to Friday’s 88.26 against the US dollar. What could this mean for you?

Switching to the stock market, the Indian equity indices closed the week on a positive note. The Nifty moved close to 24,900, and the Sensex rose by 314 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,101.

Of the shares traded, 1,893 advanced, 2,028 declined, and 160 remained unchanged. Midcap and smallcap indices also recorded modest gains of 0.2%.

Which stocks caught your eye? Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Ports topped the gains. On the downside, Eternal, Trent, Jio Financial, Tata Motors, and Titan Company posted losses.

Sector-wise, the IT index rose 2.8%, while pharma and FMCG increased by 0.5% each. Oil & gas and realty slipped 0.3%.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today