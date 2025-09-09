LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Stock Market Closes In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold The Market Sentiments Tight

Stock Market Today: Stock Market Closes In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold The Market Sentiments Tight

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets closed positively with Nifty near 24,900 and Sensex up 314 points. IT stocks led gains, while midcap, smallcap indices showed modest growth amid rupee strength.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 9, 2025 16:10:52 IST

Stock market Today | Closing Bell : On September 9

Have you noticed the recent strength of the Indian rupee? It traded higher on Tuesday at 88.11 compared to Friday’s 88.26 against the US dollar. What could this mean for you?

Switching to the stock market, the Indian equity indices closed the week on a positive note. The Nifty moved close to 24,900, and the Sensex rose by 314 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,101.

Of the shares traded, 1,893 advanced, 2,028 declined, and 160 remained unchanged. Midcap and smallcap indices also recorded modest gains of 0.2%.

Which stocks caught your eye? Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Ports topped the gains. On the downside, Eternal, Trent, Jio Financial, Tata Motors, and Titan Company posted losses.

Sector-wise, the IT index rose 2.8%, while pharma and FMCG increased by 0.5% each. Oil & gas and realty slipped 0.3%.

Sector Performance In Stock Market Today

  • IT Sector Highlights
    • Infosys is the top gainer, up 5%, after announcing it will consider a buyback on September 11.
    • Infosys’ buyback news triggers buying across IT stocks, pushing the index up 3%.
    • Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL, and TCS rise 2-3%, moving in line with the sector.
  • Auto Sector
    • Select auto stocks like Maruti and Eicher extend their gaining streak, rising 1% each.
  • Banking & Financials
    • Kotak Bank sees sharp recovery amid reports of potential ₹6,000 crore block deals.
  • Underperformers
    • Trent continues selling pressure, ending as the top Nifty loser for the second straight day.
    • New-age companies such as Paytm, Nykaa, and Delivery slip 2-3%.
  • Corporate News
    • Karisma Kapoor’s children seek one-fifth of Sanjay Kapur’s assets; Sonal BLW down 2%.
    • RailTel surges 6% on a ₹660 crore order from Bihar Education Project Council.
    • Prime Focus hits a 10% upper circuit for the third straight day on block deals.
    • Voltamp slips nearly 4% after ₹618 crore block deals.
    • Bikaji falls 2% after ED summons the company’s Managing Director.

Stock Market Lowest Today

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex closed at 81,101.32, up 314.02 points (0.39%).
  • Nifty ended at 24,868.60, gaining 95.45 points (0.39%).

Sensex rose 314 points to close at 81,101, while Nifty gained 95 points, ending at 24,868. Both indices showed a 0.39% increase, signaling positive market momentum.

Stock Market Opening

  • Sensex: 81,090.21, up 302.91 points (0.37%)
  • Nifty: 24,866.30, up 93.15 points (0.38%)

Sensex and Nifty are showing healthy gains before market open, indicating positive investor sentiment and a likely upbeat start to the trading session today.

Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

Infosys: ₹1,505.75 (up 5.10%)

Wipro: ₹249.10 (up 2.70%)

Tech Mahindra: ₹1,498.60 (up 2.61%)

HCL Technologies: ₹1,425.50 (up 1.60%)

Nestle India: ₹1,202.50 (up 1.22%)

Top Losers In Stock Market Today

Titan Company: ₹3,629.05 (down 0.79%)

Ultratech Cement: ₹12,572.25 (down 0.75%)

NTPC: ₹324.65 (down 0.61%)

IndusInd Bank: ₹746.25 (down 0.56%)

Tata Motors: ₹715.45 (down 0.54%)

