Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street's Final Trading of the Week

Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street’s Final Trading of the Week

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street may open cautiously as Wall Street slides, oil prices surge, Middle East tensions rise, energy stocks gain, aviation suffers, gold retreats, rupee volatility, and investors monitor global market risks.

US Stock Market
US Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 5, 2026 23:07:55 IST

Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street’s Final Trading of the Week

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Wobbles As Oil Fears Ripple Across Markets

Major US stocks declined on Thursday as rising oil prices and increasing tensions in the Middle East created market uncertainties. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3% as investors evaluated geopolitical threats against economic stability. At the open, the Dow lost 212.7 points, bringing it down to 48,526.73; the S&P 500 decreased by 18.4 points to 6,851.08, and the Nasdaq dropped 100 points to 22,707.47. Traders are monitoring energy supply interruptions and market fluctuations, trying to determine whether the current declines represent a short-term disturbance or mark the beginning of a risk-averse week.

Wall Street At The open:

  • Dow Jones: down 212.7 points (0.44%) to 48,526.73
  • S&P 500: down 18.4 points (0.27%) to 6,851.08
  • Nasdaq: down 100 points (0.44%) to 22,707.47

Middle East Tensions Send Oil Prices Soaring, Hits Stock Market 

The recent increase in global oil prices occurred because Iran launched new attacks against Israel, US military bases, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, raising concerns about an extended conflict in the Middle East. Brent crude rose 3.3 % to $84.05, while WTI increased 4.3 % to $77.90. Traders remain anxious as they monitor how the ongoing fighting will affect energy supplies, slow global economic growth, and push interest rates higher. With war-driven disruptions rattling markets, every barrel counts, and investors are trying to determine whether this represents a temporary shock or the beginning of a sustained price surge that could impact international economies.

Key Stock Market Movers

Decliners:

  • American Airlines: -4.4%

  • United Airlines: -4.8%

  • Delta Air Lines: -4.5%

  • American Eagle Outfitters: -12.4%

Gainers:

  • Broadcom: +4.8%

  • ConocoPhillips: +2%

  • Valero Energy: +2%

  • Trade Desk: +22.5% (surged after reports of early talks with OpenAI to sell advertising space)

Gold and Bullion Take a Breather In Stock Maret Today As Dollar Strengthens And Yields Rise

The price of gold declined on Thursday due to two key factors: rising US Treasury yields and a strengthening US dollar. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $5,099.48 per ounce, while April futures dropped 0.5% to $5,108.70. Other metals followed suit: silver fell 1.2% to $82.41, platinum declined 0.6% to $2,136.09, and palladium sank 2.4% to $1,639.96. Market observers are assessing the situation to determine whether the decline represents a temporary disturbance or signals the start of a broader downturn in precious metals. Investors remain vigilant, understanding that precision and timing are crucial amid ongoing price fluctuations.

Indian Stock Market Tomorrow: Dalal Street Braces for a Cautious Start as Oil Surges and Middle East Tensions Heat Up

Tomorrow, Dalal Street prepares for a turbulent opening as international markets provide contradictory signals. Wall Street declined on Thursday, with the Dow falling 1.3%, the S&P 500 down 0.6%, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.3%, as rising oil prices and escalating Middle East tensions unsettled investors.

Brent crude rose 3.3% to $84.05, while WTI climbed 4.3% to $77.90, raising concerns about inflation and economic pressure on energy-intensive industries and transportation in India. Energy stocks may perform well, while airlines and consumer companies could face challenges.

A stronger dollar and rising yields caused gold and other precious metals to pause their upward trend, reducing their demand as safe-haven assets. Traders on Dalal Street will watch oil prices, the rupee, and global developments like hawks, ready to react to even the slightest movement. Will it be a short-lived wobble or a week of risk-off trading?

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:07 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street’s Final Trading of the Week

