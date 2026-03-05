Gold and Silver Price Today on March 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

LIVE TV
Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued to decline for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, March 5, with rates of 24 karat, 22 karat, and 18 karat gold falling further in major cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 5, 2026 12:55:39 IST

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued to decline for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, March 5, with rates of 24 karat, 22 karat, and 18 karat gold falling further in major cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Meanwhile, silver prices in India remained mostly stable. 

The fall in domestic bullion prices came despite international gold prices remaining firm, supported by increased safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. 

Gold Rate in India (City-Wise Gold Prices)

City

24K Gold Rate Today

22K  Gold Rate Today

18K  Gold Rate Today

Chennai

₹16,495

₹15,120

₹13,039

Mumbai

₹16,353

₹14,990

₹12,265

Delhi

₹16,368

₹15,005

₹12,280

Kolkata

₹16,353

₹14,990

₹12,265

Bangalore

₹16,353

₹14,990

₹12,265

Hyderabad

₹16,353

₹14,990

₹12,265

Kerala

₹16,353

₹14,990

₹12,265

Pune

₹16,353

₹14,990

₹12,265

Vadodara

₹16,358

₹14,995

₹12,270

Ahmedabad

₹16,358

₹14,995

₹12,270

Silver Rate in India (City-Wise Silver Prices)

City

10 Gm Silver Rate 

100 Gm Silver Rate 

1 Kg Silver Rate 

Chennai

₹2,950

₹29,500

₹2,95,000

Mumbai

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Delhi

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Kolkata

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Bangalore

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Hyderabad

₹2,950

₹29,500

₹2,95,000

Kerala

₹2,950

₹29,500

₹2,95,000

Pune

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Vadodara

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,850

₹28,500

₹2,85,000

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 12:55 PM IST
