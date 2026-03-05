Gold and Silver Price Today on March 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued to decline for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, March 5, with rates of 24 karat, 22 karat, and 18 karat gold falling further in major cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Meanwhile, silver prices in India remained mostly stable.

The fall in domestic bullion prices came despite international gold prices remaining firm, supported by increased safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Gold Rate in India (City-Wise Gold Prices)

Silver Rate in India (City-Wise Silver Prices)

City 10 Gm Silver Rate 100 Gm Silver Rate 1 Kg Silver Rate Chennai ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Mumbai ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Delhi ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Kolkata ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Bangalore ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Hyderabad ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Kerala ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Pune ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Vadodara ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000

