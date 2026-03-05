Gold and Silver Price Today on March 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued to decline for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, March 5, with rates of 24 karat, 22 karat, and 18 karat gold falling further in major cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Meanwhile, silver prices in India remained mostly stable.
The fall in domestic bullion prices came despite international gold prices remaining firm, supported by increased safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Gold Rate in India (City-Wise Gold Prices)
|
City
|
24K Gold Rate Today
|
22K Gold Rate Today
|
18K Gold Rate Today
|
Chennai
|
₹16,495
|
₹15,120
|
₹13,039
|
Mumbai
|
₹16,353
|
₹14,990
|
₹12,265
|
Delhi
|
₹16,368
|
₹15,005
|
₹12,280
|
Kolkata
|
₹16,353
|
₹14,990
|
₹12,265
|
Bangalore
|
₹16,353
|
₹14,990
|
₹12,265
|
Hyderabad
|
₹16,353
|
₹14,990
|
₹12,265
|
Kerala
|
₹16,353
|
₹14,990
|
₹12,265
|
Pune
|
₹16,353
|
₹14,990
|
₹12,265
|
Vadodara
|
₹16,358
|
₹14,995
|
₹12,270
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹16,358
|
₹14,995
|
₹12,270
Silver Rate in India (City-Wise Silver Prices)
|
City
|
10 Gm Silver Rate
|
100 Gm Silver Rate
|
1 Kg Silver Rate
|
Chennai
|
₹2,950
|
₹29,500
|
₹2,95,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,950
|
₹29,500
|
₹2,95,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,950
|
₹29,500
|
₹2,95,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,850
|
₹28,500
|
₹2,85,000
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.