Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opens cautiously optimistic as Sensex and Nifty rebound after sharp losses. Investors track global gains, US-Iran tensions, and key stocks like Bharat Forge, HUL, and Gujarat Gas for trading cues.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 5, 2026 09:19:42 IST

Stock Market Today: So, what will guide your trades today, Let’s See

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 March, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

  • Sensex: Up 380.08 points (+0.48%) at 79,496.27
  • Nifty 50: Up 219.05 points (+0.89%) at 24,699.55

Sensex and Nifty start firm in pre-opening trade, rebounding after previous losses. Sensex up 380 points, Nifty up 219 points, signaling cautious optimism among investors amid global and domestic cues.

Stock Market Opening Bell

  • Sensex: 79,420.60, 304.41 points (0.43%)
  • Nifty 50: 24,590.80, 110.30 points (0.45%)

Sensex and Nifty open higher on positive market sentiment. Sensex gains 304 points, Nifty rises 110 points, reflecting cautious optimism as investors monitor global cues, domestic trends, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

      Stocks To Watch Today

              • Bharat Forge: Board approved raising up to ₹800 crore via unsecured rupee term loan, within previously approved ₹2,000 crore fund-raising limit.

              • Hindustan Unilever: Completed sale of 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd. for ₹307 crore, in line with prior disclosures.

              • Gujarat Gas: Issued Force Majeure notices to industrial customers from March 6, 2026, due to severe R-LNG shortages amid Middle East conflict; impact currently unquantifiable.

              Stock Market On Wednesday

              Sensex Dives 1,123 Points, Nifty Dips Below 24,500 Amid US-Iran Tensions

              Dalal Street experienced a challenging day on Wednesday as the escalating US-Iran conflict resulted in a 1,123-point drop for Sensex, and Nifty fell below 24,500. The market opened with a gap-down movement, causing traders to watch Nifty dip to 24,300 during the day, until IT stocks staged a comeback in the final hour. The midcap and smallcap indices declined by 2%, while the rupee reached a new record low of 92.14 after breaching 92 per dollar. Selling pressure hit Tata Steel, L&T, and JSW Steel, while Coal India, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel provided some market support. Investors now question whether today’s rally will continue or if the market slide has further to go.

              QUICK LINKS