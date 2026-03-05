What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Stock Marekt Today: Let’s have a look at what has changed overnight for investors

Markets are teasing a comeback! Sensex and Nifty 50 look set to open higher Thursday, following global gains-but the mood is far from calm. Gift Nifty sits at 24,740, a neat 156-point premium over Nifty futures, signaling cautious optimism. The catch? War whispers from Iran trying to broker peace in the US-Israel clash are making every rally feel like a cliffhanger. Will bulls charge ahead or retreat under geopolitical tension? Traders, buckle up-this isn’t just about numbers; it’s a high-stakes drama where global diplomacy and market moves are starring in the same plot.

Stock Market Yesterday

On Wednesday, the Indian market extended its slump amid escalating US-Israel clashes with Iran, lifting oil prices to a 19-month high.

Sensex: Crashed 1,122.66 points (1.40%) to 79,116.19

Crashed (1.40%) to Nifty 50: Fell 385.20 points (1.55%) to 24,480.50

Fell (1.55%) to Bank Nifty: Slipped 1,084.40 points (1.81%) to 58,755.25

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues

Asian Markets

Rebounded after steep losses; gains led by Wall Street.

Japan: Nikkei 225 +4%, Topix +3.63%

South Korea: Kospi +12%, Kosdaq +11%

Hong Kong: Hang Seng index futures indicate higher opening

Wall Street

Dow Jones: +238.14 points (0.49%)-> 48,739.41

S&P 500: +52.87 points (0.78%)-> 6,869.50

Nasdaq Composite: +290.79 points (1.29%)-> 22,807.48

Gains led by technology stocks: Nvidia +1.66%, AMD +5.82%, Microsoft +0.31%, Amazon +3.88%, Tesla +3.44%

Currency & Commodities

Dollar Index: 98.78, easing from 3-month high

Euro: $1.1636, Sterling: $1.3366, Yen: 156.78

Gold: $5,164.57/oz (+0.5%)

Silver: $83.98/oz (+0.5%)

Crude Oil: Brent: $83.34/barrel (+2.38%) WTI: $76.60/barrel (+2.60%)



Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

US-Israel-Iran War Impact

The United States and Israel have increased their joint military actions against Iranian targets, escalating tensions in the Middle East. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the sinking of an Iranian warship in international waters, marking a significant escalation. Global crude oil prices rose amid concerns over supply disruptions, creating volatile conditions in both energy and financial markets.

US Economic Indicators

According to ADP, US private payrolls increased by 63,000 jobs in February, marking the largest workforce growth since July 2025. Economists had predicted a 50,000 increase after January’s numbers were revised to 22,000. This stronger employment growth indicates that the labor market remains resilient despite ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.

China Growth Target

China set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5%-5% of GDP, the lowest since 1991, reflecting efforts to safeguard its economy amid global challenges. The budget deficit will remain around 4% of GDP, unchanged from 2025. The modest target highlights Beijing’s focus on stability, measured expansion, and risk management in a slowing global economy.

US Fed Chair Nomination

President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman. If confirmed by the Senate, Warsh will replace Jerome Powell for a four-year term. His appointment comes at a crucial time, with markets closely monitoring policy continuity, potential interest rate moves, and the broader impact on the US economy and global financial stability.

Stock Market Today, Outlook

Sensex Today Prediction

Sensex tested key support near 78,500 and rebounded, signaling buying interest.

Support Levels: 78,500; a fall below this could see a decline toward 78,000–77,800 .

Resistance Levels: Immediate resistance at 79,500; above that, the index could move up to 80,000–80,500.

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty 50 formed a green candle on the daily chart after a gap-down opening, suggesting a potential relief rally.

Support Levels: 24,300–24,200; a decisive break could accelerate the slide toward 24,000 .

Resistance Levels: Immediate resistance at 24,600 ; supply zone at 24,900–25,000 .

Entered a strong accumulation zone between 24,571–24,796, with potential pullback toward 25,000–25,100, and extension to 25,500 if momentum builds.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

