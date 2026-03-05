What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Stock Market Today: Indian markets are set for a cautious rebound as Sensex and Nifty 50 eye relief rallies amid global gains, but geopolitical tensions from the US-Israel-Iran conflict and oil volatility keep traders cautious.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 5, 2026 08:23:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Stock Marekt Today: Let’s have a look at what has changed overnight for investors

Markets are teasing a comeback! Sensex and Nifty 50 look set to open higher Thursday, following global gains-but the mood is far from calm. Gift Nifty sits at 24,740, a neat 156-point premium over Nifty futures, signaling cautious optimism. The catch? War whispers from Iran trying to broker peace in the US-Israel clash are making every rally feel like a cliffhanger. Will bulls charge ahead or retreat under geopolitical tension? Traders, buckle up-this isn’t just about numbers; it’s a high-stakes drama where global diplomacy and market moves are starring in the same plot.

Stock Market Yesterday

On Wednesday, the Indian market extended its slump amid escalating US-Israel clashes with Iran, lifting oil prices to a 19-month high.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Sensex: Crashed 1,122.66 points (1.40%) to 79,116.19
  • Nifty 50: Fell 385.20 points (1.55%) to 24,480.50
  • Bank Nifty: Slipped 1,084.40 points (1.81%) to 58,755.25

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues

Asian Markets

  • Rebounded after steep losses; gains led by Wall Street.

  • Japan: Nikkei 225 +4%, Topix +3.63%

  • South Korea: Kospi +12%, Kosdaq +11%

  • Hong Kong: Hang Seng index futures indicate higher opening

Wall Street

  • Dow Jones: +238.14 points (0.49%)-> 48,739.41

  • S&P 500: +52.87 points (0.78%)-> 6,869.50

  • Nasdaq Composite: +290.79 points (1.29%)-> 22,807.48

  • Gains led by technology stocks: Nvidia +1.66%, AMD +5.82%, Microsoft +0.31%, Amazon +3.88%, Tesla +3.44%

Currency & Commodities

  • Dollar Index: 98.78, easing from 3-month high

  • Euro: $1.1636, Sterling: $1.3366, Yen: 156.78

  • Gold: $5,164.57/oz (+0.5%)

  • Silver: $83.98/oz (+0.5%)

  • Crude Oil:

    • Brent: $83.34/barrel (+2.38%)

    • WTI: $76.60/barrel (+2.60%)

Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

US-Israel-Iran War Impact

The United States and Israel have increased their joint military actions against Iranian targets, escalating tensions in the Middle East. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the sinking of an Iranian warship in international waters, marking a significant escalation. Global crude oil prices rose amid concerns over supply disruptions, creating volatile conditions in both energy and financial markets.

US Economic Indicators

According to ADP, US private payrolls increased by 63,000 jobs in February, marking the largest workforce growth since July 2025. Economists had predicted a 50,000 increase after January’s numbers were revised to 22,000. This stronger employment growth indicates that the labor market remains resilient despite ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.

China Growth Target

China set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5%-5% of GDP, the lowest since 1991, reflecting efforts to safeguard its economy amid global challenges. The budget deficit will remain around 4% of GDP, unchanged from 2025. The modest target highlights Beijing’s focus on stability, measured expansion, and risk management in a slowing global economy.

US Fed Chair Nomination

President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman. If confirmed by the Senate, Warsh will replace Jerome Powell for a four-year term. His appointment comes at a crucial time, with markets closely monitoring policy continuity, potential interest rate moves, and the broader impact on the US economy and global financial stability.

Stock Market Today, Outlook

Sensex Today Prediction

  • Sensex tested key support near 78,500 and rebounded, signaling buying interest.

  • Support Levels: 78,500; a fall below this could see a decline toward 78,000–77,800.

  • Resistance Levels: Immediate resistance at 79,500; above that, the index could move up to 80,000–80,500.

Nifty 50 Prediction

  • Nifty 50 formed a green candle on the daily chart after a gap-down opening, suggesting a potential relief rally.

  • Support Levels: 24,300–24,200; a decisive break could accelerate the slide toward 24,000.

  • Resistance Levels: Immediate resistance at 24,600; supply zone at 24,900–25,000.

  • Entered a strong accumulation zone between 24,571–24,796, with potential pullback toward 25,000–25,100, and extension to 25,500 if momentum builds.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From…

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 8:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ADP jobsbank niftychina gdpFed nominationgeopolitical tensionGIFT Niftyglobal marketsindian stock marketmarket-volatilitynifty-50oil pricesRelief rallyresistance levelssensexstock market todaysupport levelsUS-Israel Iran conflict

RELATED News

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

Gold Rate Today on March 4 2026: MCX Yellow Metal Price Rises above ₹1.63 Lakh, Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad

From 86,000 To 52-Week Low: Is Sensex Headed For 75,000 Next? Middle East War Triggers Panic On Dalal Street – Should You Start Bottom Fishing Or Stay Away?

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Why Has South Korea’s KOSPI Crashed? Samsung, SK Hynix Plunge, Circuit Breakers Activated – Here’s Is What We Know

LATEST NEWS

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? TVK Chief Vijay Finally Responds After Long Silence, Drops Big Hint That Every Thalapathy Fan Should Know

Nagpur Shock: 4-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned After Grandmother Throws Boiling Water For Spraying Colour On Holi, Child Suffers 45% Burns | Watch

Tanker Struck Off Kuwait Coast, ‘Large Explosion’ Reported By UK Maritime Monitor Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 5: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Nepal Election 2026: Nation Votes Today After Gen Z-Led Protests Toppled KP Sharma Oli Govt- Who Are The Key Contenders And When Will Results Be Out?

US‑Iran‑Israel Conflict Heats Up: Trump Says “We’re Doing Very Well”, Rates War Effort ‘15/10’ As Strikes Intensify

Trump Calls Iran ‘Out of Control’ as Iraq Foils Rocket Launch Bid, Forces Seize Platform With Two Missiles

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

US Senate Block Puts Effort to Limit Trump’s Iran Air Strikes, War Powers Vote Ends 52‑47

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect
What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect
What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect
What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

QUICK LINKS