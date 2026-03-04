LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

The Indian rupee slid past the 92-mark against the US dollar for the first time ever as the escalating Middle East war rattled global markets. Surging crude oil prices and rising geopolitical risks have heightened fears of inflation and capital outflows.

Rupee crashes past 92/$ as Middle East war fuels oil surge, inflation fears and FII outflows rattle Indian markets. Photos: X.
Rupee crashes past 92/$ as Middle East war fuels oil surge, inflation fears and FII outflows rattle Indian markets. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 4, 2026 12:06:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

The Indian rupee weakened past 92 per dollar for the first time on Wednesday, with traders citing likely intervention by the central bank to avert a steeper fall in the face of an intensifying war in the Middle East.

The rupee INR=IN fell to 92.17 to the dollar, down 0.7%, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 91.9875 hit in January. Global markets tumbled on worries that the war could deliver an energy shock that raises inflation and delays interest rate cuts.

The widening Middle East conflict threatens to hit India through multiple external channels. The country imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs, making the rupee highly sensitive to oil price shocks that swell the import bill, widen the current account deficit and quicken inflation.

You Might Be Interested In

Further, heightened risk aversion drive foreign investors out of Indian equities, while extended disruption to economic activity in the Middle East risks weighing on remittance flows from Indians working in the region.

“Remittances from the Middle East as well as capital flows are likely to get impacted in the scenario of an extended regional conflict,” analysts at Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note.

“In the case of an extended crisis, India’s macroeconomic outlook is expected to weaken through widening of current account deficit, higher inflation, sharper rupee depreciation and lower GDP growth.”

OIL SOARS, EQUITIES SLUMP

Asian equities fell sharply on Wednesday, as surging oil prices sharpened concerns about global economic growth and inflation. Brent crude has risen more than 13% since the war broke out over the weekend.

The oil shock comes at a time when the rupee has already been under sustained pressure for months, punctuated only by short-lived periods of recovery.

The currency has declined more than 2% since the start of the year, making it one of the worst performers in emerging markets, after having fallen roughly 5% against the dollar in 2025.

JITTERY MARKETS

The Mideast war has pushed optimism around a potential U.S.-India trade deal to the background. Market participants had earlier hoped a pact could support the rupee with lower tariffs, boosting exports and easing pressure on the external balance.

“We believe the impact of higher oil prices will show up in the INR even before it shows up on external accounts,” analysts at HSBC Bank said in a note.

The U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran has widened since Israel’s first attacks on Saturday.

Israel has attacked Lebanon, and Iran has responded with strikes against energy infrastructure in Gulf countries and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas typically passes.

“For financial markets, the focus remains on the risk of any sustained regional conflagration and oil supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the resultant risk to energy prices,” analysts at Standard Chartered said in a note.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: From 86,000 To 52-Week Low: Is Sensex Headed For 75,000 Next? Middle East War Triggers Panic On Dalal Street – Should You Start Bottom Fishing Or Stay Away?

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 12:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-9INRrbiRupeeRupee Dipsrupee fallsrupee vs dollar

RELATED News

From 86,000 To 52-Week Low: Is Sensex Headed For 75,000 Next? Middle East War Triggers Panic On Dalal Street – Should You Start Bottom Fishing Or Stay Away?

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Why Has South Korea’s KOSPI Crashed? Samsung, SK Hynix Plunge, Circuit Breakers Activated – Here’s Is What We Know

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

LATEST NEWS

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

‘We Need To…’ Karan Aujla Breaks Silence After His Mumbai Concert Gets Brutally Trolled As Fans Faint Dubbing It ‘Worst Ever’

Is Iran On Its Own? Despite Strong Warnings, Why Haven’t Russia’s Putin Or China’s Xi Offered Military Backing To Tehran?

4 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions for All Zodiac Signs | Impact of Holi on Your Life

Holi 2026 Horoscope: How The Festival Of Colours Will Transform Each Zodiac’s Life

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Can You Go To Jail For Sharing The Video Now? Everything You Need To Know

Dhurandhar 2 Leaves Toxic Behind In North America, Ranveer Singh Film Silently Crosses $100K Before Release

Toxic Release Date Postponed: Yash’s Action Film Delayed Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Check New Release Date as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Gets Solo Release

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained
Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained
Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained
Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

QUICK LINKS