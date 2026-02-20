Why Are Indian IT Stocks Falling Today? Infosys, HCL, Wipro Under Pressure Amid US Sell-Off And Geopolitical Tensions

The opening of Friday morning brought sudden energy to the Indian IT market because two factors caused the market to move: US software stocks experienced a sell-off on Thursday, and news about the US-Iran conflict created ongoing tension. The five companies-Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Firstsource Solutions, and TCS-started to decline within the first minutes after trading began. The Nifty IT index had decreased by approximately 1.50% at 9:30 AM. Traders and investors were left asking: “Hold, sell, or scream?” The market direction follows two factors: global technology signals and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, which demonstrate that people should stay alert to protect their interests.

What’s Driving Indian IT Stocks Down Today?

The current decline of IT stocks results from multiple market pressures, which experts identify as the main cause. The US-Iran conflict news creates investor anxiety, as the US Federal Reserve adopts a more aggressive monetary policy approach. India’s VIX reached 13.46 after increasing 10%, creating significant concern among traders.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are offloading shares, and domestic investors (DIIs) are also selling, resulting in net selling pressure. Traders find themselves in a challenging situation because rising global tensions, increased market volatility, and heavy selling create uncertainty about whether they should maintain their positions, sell their assets, or observe the market from the safety of the sidelines. The current situation requires extreme focus, as every moment demands complete attention.

Which IT Stocks Are Under Pressure: Stocks to Watch

Here’s a list of major IT stocks that are currently under pressure and worth watching as markets react to global cues and sectoral selling:

Infosys

Wipro

HCL Technologies

Firstsource Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

The Nifty IT index experienced a decline because traders sold these companies heavily during the morning trading session. Traders and investors are tracking price movements, support points, and trading volume to determine upcoming market patterns and possible recovery chances in these stocks.

Geopolitical Concerns: US-Iran Tensions

Traders are monitoring the escalating international political situation. The US military forces have deployed warships, fighter jets, and refueling aircraft to West Asia as part of their extensive military operations, which could target Iran if nuclear talks fail. Media reports suggest strikes could happen as early as this weekend, though no official orders have been given. Russia and Iran are demonstrating their naval capabilities in the Sea of Oman, serving as a warning to others. Investors and markets are left asking: will this spark chaos, or is it just a tense standoff?

