Stocks to Watch Today: Apollo, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Housing, LIC, JSW, Orkla India, TVS, Maruti And Many Other In Focus, 7 November

Stocks to Watch Today: Apollo, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Housing, LIC, JSW, Orkla India, TVS, Maruti And Many Other In Focus, 7 November

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets open cautiously amid global tech sell-offs. Sensex and Nifty may stay muted as Asian markets slide; key stocks in pharma, auto, and financials report earnings today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 7, 2025 08:48:53 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Apollo, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Housing, LIC, JSW, Orkla India, TVS, Maruti And Many Other In Focus, 7 November

Stocks to Watch Today: Treading Cautiously as Tech Wobbles Shake Markets

Good morning, reader! If your coffee is strong, you’ll need it today, Indian markets are starting Friday, the last day of the trading week with a cautious step.

Sensex and Nifty look set for a muted opening as global tech and AI sell-offs send jitters across trading floors. At 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,491.5, down 48 points, or 0.19%, This is just enough to make you blink. And by the way, It is not just us feeling the heat.

Asian markets are sliding too: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.8%, Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 2%, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6%. Looks like the ripple effect from Wall Street is real.

Now talking about that, the US closed lower overnight, S&P 500 down 1.12%, Nasdaq off 1.9%, and Dow Jones down 0.84%, all thanks to high-flying tech valuations coming back to earth. Keep your eyes open today; patience might just be the market’s best friend.

Stocks To Watch Today

Healthcare And Pharma

  • Apollo Hospitals: Strong performance with profit up 24.8% YoY to ₹494 crore; revenue up 12.8% to ₹6,303.5 crore.
  • Lupin: Profit jumps 73.3% to ₹1,477.9 crore; revenue rises 24.2%.
  • Mankind Pharma: Profit declines 22% to ₹511.5 crore; revenue up 20.8%.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Pharma: Profit up 2% to ₹257.5 crore; revenue dips 3%.
  • Aster DM Healthcare: Profit up 13.6% to ₹110 crore; revenue up 10.2%.
  • AstraZeneca Pharma: Results due today.

Telecom And Technology

  • Bharti Airtel: Singtel plans to sell 0.8% stake worth ₹10,300 crore via block deal at ₹2,030 per share, a 3.1% discount.
  • Birlasoft: Profit down 9% to ₹116.1 crore; revenue falls 2.9%.
  • Aarti Industries: Profit up 104% to ₹106 crore; revenue increases 29%.

Engineering, Power And Industrials

  • NHPC: Profit up 13.5% to ₹1,021 crore; revenue up 10.3%.
  • ABB India: Profit dips 7.2%, but revenue up 13.7%.
  • Cummins India: Profit up 38.5%; revenue climbs 26.4%.
  • Genus Power: Profit up 72%; revenue more than doubles.
  • Linde India: Profit up 60.7%; revenue up 1.5%.
  • Amara Raja Energy: Profit up 17.4%; revenue up 6.7%.
  • Voltamp Transformers and Transformers & Rectifiers: Results due tomorrow.

Financials

  • LIC: Profit up 31% to ₹10,098 crore; premium income rises 5.5%.
  • Bajaj Housing Finance: Profit up 17.8%; NII up 34%.
  • RBL Bank: Profit down 43%; M&M sells 3.45% stake worth ₹678 crore to global investors.
  • NBCC India: Signs MoU with Goldfields Commercials (Australia) for real estate projects.
  • Power Finance Corp: Earnings expected today.

Auto And Mobility

  • Maruti Suzuki: NCLT approves merger of Suzuki Motor Gujarat into Maruti Suzuki India.
  • TVS Motor: Sells stake in Rapido for ₹288 crore.
  • Bajaj Auto, Trent, SpiceJet, UNO Minda: Q2 earnings due today.

Infrastructure, Metals And Energy

  • Hindalco Industries, JSW Cement, NALCO, Petronet LNG, Aegis Logistics, Torrent Pharma, Signature Global: Q2 results scheduled for release today.
  • Rail Vikas Nigam: Wins ₹272 crore Central Railway contract for traction system work.

FMCG And Consumer

  • Orkla India: Nippon India MF buys 4.54% stake for ₹459 crore.
  • HUL, Godrej Consumer, Dabur, Sanofi India: Trading ex-dividend today.

Bulk And Block Deals

  • Ather Energy: Tiger Global exits with ₹1,204 crore sale of 5.09% stake.
  • Dhariwalcorp and Essen Speciality Films: GreenX Wealth Fund raises stakes in both firms.

Market Moves & Listings

  • Studds Accessories: Debuts on mainboard today.
  • Brookfield India REIT, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace REIT: Trade ex-income distribution today.
  • Tomorrow’s focus: Anant Raj, Karnataka Bank, Poly Medicure, and more will announce their Q2 results. Stay tuned for the weekend earnings wrap.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 8:41 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today: Apollo, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Housing, LIC, JSW, Orkla India, TVS, Maruti And Many Other In Focus, 7 November

