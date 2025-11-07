Stocks to Watch Today: Apollo, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Housing, LIC, JSW, Orkla India, TVS, Maruti And Many Other In Focus, 7 November

Stocks to Watch Today: Treading Cautiously as Tech Wobbles Shake Markets

Good morning, reader! If your coffee is strong, you’ll need it today, Indian markets are starting Friday, the last day of the trading week with a cautious step.

Sensex and Nifty look set for a muted opening as global tech and AI sell-offs send jitters across trading floors. At 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,491.5, down 48 points, or 0.19%, This is just enough to make you blink. And by the way, It is not just us feeling the heat.

Asian markets are sliding too: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.8%, Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 2%, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6%. Looks like the ripple effect from Wall Street is real.

Now talking about that, the US closed lower overnight, S&P 500 down 1.12%, Nasdaq off 1.9%, and Dow Jones down 0.84%, all thanks to high-flying tech valuations coming back to earth. Keep your eyes open today; patience might just be the market’s best friend.

Stocks To Watch Today

Healthcare And Pharma

Apollo Hospitals: Strong performance with profit up 24.8% YoY to ₹494 crore; revenue up 12.8% to ₹6,303.5 crore.

Profit up 13.6% to ₹110 crore; revenue up 10.2%. AstraZeneca Pharma: Results due today.

Telecom And Technology

Bharti Airtel: Singtel plans to sell 0.8% stake worth ₹10,300 crore via block deal at ₹2,030 per share, a 3.1% discount.

Profit down 9% to ₹116.1 crore; revenue falls 2.9%. Aarti Industries: Profit up 104% to ₹106 crore; revenue increases 29%.

Engineering, Power And Industrials

Profit up 17.4%; revenue up 6.7%. Voltamp Transformers and Transformers & Rectifiers: Results due tomorrow.

Financials

Signs MoU with Goldfields Commercials (Australia) for real estate projects. Power Finance Corp: Earnings expected today.

Auto And Mobility

Sells stake in Rapido for ₹288 crore. Bajaj Auto, Trent, SpiceJet, UNO Minda: Q2 earnings due today.

Infrastructure, Metals And Energy

Q2 results scheduled for release today. Rail Vikas Nigam: Wins ₹272 crore Central Railway contract for traction system work.

FMCG And Consumer

Nippon India MF buys 4.54% stake for ₹459 crore. HUL, Godrej Consumer, Dabur, Sanofi India: Trading ex-dividend today.

Bulk And Block Deals

Tiger Global exits with ₹1,204 crore sale of 5.09% stake. Dhariwalcorp and Essen Speciality Films: GreenX Wealth Fund raises stakes in both firms.

Market Moves & Listings

Trade ex-income distribution today. Tomorrow’s focus: Anant Raj, Karnataka Bank, Poly Medicure, and more will announce their Q2 results. Stay tuned for the weekend earnings wrap.

