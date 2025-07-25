Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani and Many More In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today – July 25: Good morning! The Indian stock market looks set for a weak start today, with benchmark indices expected to open lower. Why? Investors are cautious about the ongoing India-US trade deal talks, especially with the August 1 tariff deadline approaching. Are you keeping an eye on this?

At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures slipped 95 points to 24,991, signaling a cautious mood. On a brighter note, the recent India-UK free trade agreement might boost confidence soon.

Looking across Asia, markets are mostly down: Hang Seng dropped 0.5% Japan’s Nikkei also fell 0.5%

But South Korea’s Kospi gained slightly by 0.3%.

Globally, US markets showed mixed signals: S&P 500 barely changed Dow Jones dropped 0.7% Nasdaq hit a new record high!



Stocks To Watch Today

Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit rose 21% to ₹4,765 crore Revenue increased 21% YoY

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Q1 net profit jumped 25% to ₹120.7 crore Revenue up 14.7%

Adani Enterprises Forms 50:50 JV with MetTube Mauritius Divests 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes Acquires 50% stake in MetTube Copper India

Karur Vysya Bank Q1 net profit rose 13.5% to ₹521 crore Declared 1:5 bonus issue, first in 7 years

KFin Technologies Q1 net profit up 13.5% to ₹77.2 crore EBITDA improved 15% to ₹113.7 crore

Phoenix Mills Q1 profit up 3.5% to ₹240.6 crore Revenue rose moderately

Sun Pharma Settled US antitrust litigation with $200 million payment via subsidiaries

GR Infraprojects Lowest bidder for Jharkhand Giridih Bypass road EPC contract worth ₹290 crore

Wipro Signed multi-year contract with Saudi National Grid SA Will modernize smart meter data management system

REC Q1 net profit up 29% to ₹4,466 crore Revenue grew 12.7% to ₹14,737 crore

SBI Life Insurance Q1 net profit rose 14% to ₹594 crore Strong renewal premium collections

Set to announce Q1 earnings today Shriram Finance, Cipla, Bank of Baroda, ACME Solar Holdings



Other Stocks To Watch Today

Lloyds Engineering Works Entered strategic agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri

Torrent Power In talks to acquire L&T thermal business for about $1 billion

Enviro Infra Engineers Received ₹221 crore order for sewage treatment plants in Bangalore

Aether Industries Q1 net profit surged 57% to ₹47 crore Revenue up 42% to ₹256 crore

Anant Raj Q1 profit jumped 38% to ₹126 crore Revenue increased 26%

Canara Bank Q1 income increased to ₹41,441 crore Net profit declined to ₹3,003 crore Gross and net NPAs improved

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Announced fresh orders worth ₹563 crore in defense tech

Tanla Platforms Q1 profit fell 16% to ₹118 crore Revenue rose 3.8%

eClerx Services Q1 profit grew 26% to ₹141 crore Revenue up 20%

eMudhra Q1 profit surged 39% to ₹24.9 crore Revenue jumped 59% Plans acquisition of US-based AI Cyber Forge Inc

Trident Q1 profit nearly doubled to ₹140 crore Revenue down 2%

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Q1 profit down 58% to ₹15 crore Revenue down 14%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1 profit down 50% to ₹35 crore Net and gross NPAs increased

Cyient Q1 profit grew 7% to ₹153 crore Revenue rose 2%



