Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani and Many More In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today – July 25: Good morning! The Indian stock market looks set for a weak start today, with benchmark indices expected to open lower. Why? Investors are cautious about the ongoing India-US trade deal talks, especially with the August 1 tariff deadline approaching. Are you keeping an eye on this?
At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures slipped 95 points to 24,991, signaling a cautious mood. On a brighter note, the recent India-UK free trade agreement might boost confidence soon.
- Looking across Asia, markets are mostly down:
- Hang Seng dropped 0.5%
- Japan’s Nikkei also fell 0.5%
- But South Korea’s Kospi gained slightly by 0.3%.
- Globally, US markets showed mixed signals:
- S&P 500 barely changed
- Dow Jones dropped 0.7%
- Nasdaq hit a new record high!
What’s your take? Are you feeling optimistic or cautious today?
Stocks To Watch Today
- Bajaj Finance
- Q1 net profit rose 21% to ₹4,765 crore
- Revenue increased 21% YoY
- Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)
- Q1 net profit jumped 25% to ₹120.7 crore
- Revenue up 14.7%
- Adani Enterprises
- Forms 50:50 JV with MetTube Mauritius
- Divests 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes
- Acquires 50% stake in MetTube Copper India
- Karur Vysya Bank
- Q1 net profit rose 13.5% to ₹521 crore
- Declared 1:5 bonus issue, first in 7 years
- KFin Technologies
- Q1 net profit up 13.5% to ₹77.2 crore
- EBITDA improved 15% to ₹113.7 crore
- Phoenix Mills
- Q1 profit up 3.5% to ₹240.6 crore
- Revenue rose moderately
- Sun Pharma
- Settled US antitrust litigation with $200 million payment via subsidiaries
- GR Infraprojects
- Lowest bidder for Jharkhand Giridih Bypass road EPC contract worth ₹290 crore
- Wipro
- Signed multi-year contract with Saudi National Grid SA
- Will modernize smart meter data management system
- REC
- Q1 net profit up 29% to ₹4,466 crore
- Revenue grew 12.7% to ₹14,737 crore
- SBI Life Insurance
- Q1 net profit rose 14% to ₹594 crore
- Strong renewal premium collections
- Set to announce Q1 earnings today
- Shriram Finance,
- Cipla,
- Bank of Baroda,
- ACME Solar Holdings
Other Stocks To Watch Today
- Lloyds Engineering Works
- Entered strategic agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri
- Torrent Power
- In talks to acquire L&T thermal business for about $1 billion
- Enviro Infra Engineers
- Received ₹221 crore order for sewage treatment plants in Bangalore
- Aether Industries
- Q1 net profit surged 57% to ₹47 crore
- Revenue up 42% to ₹256 crore
- Anant Raj
- Q1 profit jumped 38% to ₹126 crore
- Revenue increased 26%
- Canara Bank
- Q1 income increased to ₹41,441 crore
- Net profit declined to ₹3,003 crore
- Gross and net NPAs improved
- Bharat Electronics (BEL)
- Announced fresh orders worth ₹563 crore in defense tech
- Tanla Platforms
- Q1 profit fell 16% to ₹118 crore
- Revenue rose 3.8%
- eClerx Services
- Q1 profit grew 26% to ₹141 crore
- Revenue up 20%
- eMudhra
- Q1 profit surged 39% to ₹24.9 crore
- Revenue jumped 59%
- Plans acquisition of US-based AI Cyber Forge Inc
- Trident
- Q1 profit nearly doubled to ₹140 crore
- Revenue down 2%
- Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning
- Q1 profit down 58% to ₹15 crore
- Revenue down 14%
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank
- Q1 profit down 50% to ₹35 crore
- Net and gross NPAs increased
- Cyient
- Q1 profit grew 7% to ₹153 crore
- Revenue rose 2%
Scheduled to announce Q2 earnings on July 26
- Kotak Mahindra Bank,
- Lodha Developers,
- IDFC First Bank,
- Affle 3i,
- Balkrishna Industries,
- Premier Energies,
- SBFC Finance,
- Whirlpool of India
