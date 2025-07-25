Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani and Many More In Focus

Stocks to watch today include Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani Enterprises, and IEX, as Q1FY26 earnings, global cues, and trade deals drive market sentiment and investor focus.

Published: July 25, 2025 08:16:14 IST

Stocks to Watch Today – July 25: Good morning! The Indian stock market looks set for a weak start today, with benchmark indices expected to open lower. Why? Investors are cautious about the ongoing India-US trade deal talks, especially with the August 1 tariff deadline approaching. Are you keeping an eye on this?

At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures slipped 95 points to 24,991, signaling a cautious mood. On a brighter note, the recent India-UK free trade agreement might boost confidence soon.

  • Looking across Asia, markets are mostly down:
    • Hang Seng dropped 0.5%
    • Japan’s Nikkei also fell 0.5%
  • But South Korea’s Kospi gained slightly by 0.3%.
  • Globally, US markets showed mixed signals:
    • S&P 500 barely changed
    • Dow Jones dropped 0.7%
    • Nasdaq hit a new record high!

What’s your take? Are you feeling optimistic or cautious today?

  • Bajaj Finance
    • Q1 net profit rose 21% to ₹4,765 crore
    • Revenue increased 21% YoY
  • Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)
    • Q1 net profit jumped 25% to ₹120.7 crore
    • Revenue up 14.7%
  • Adani Enterprises
    • Forms 50:50 JV with MetTube Mauritius
    • Divests 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes
    • Acquires 50% stake in MetTube Copper India
  • Karur Vysya Bank
    • Q1 net profit rose 13.5% to ₹521 crore
    • Declared 1:5 bonus issue, first in 7 years
  • KFin Technologies
    • Q1 net profit up 13.5% to ₹77.2 crore
    • EBITDA improved 15% to ₹113.7 crore
  • Phoenix Mills
    • Q1 profit up 3.5% to ₹240.6 crore
    • Revenue rose moderately
  • Sun Pharma
    • Settled US antitrust litigation with $200 million payment via subsidiaries
  • GR Infraprojects
    • Lowest bidder for Jharkhand Giridih Bypass road EPC contract worth ₹290 crore
  • Wipro
    • Signed multi-year contract with Saudi National Grid SA
    • Will modernize smart meter data management system
  • REC
    • Q1 net profit up 29% to ₹4,466 crore
    • Revenue grew 12.7% to ₹14,737 crore
  • SBI Life Insurance
    • Q1 net profit rose 14% to ₹594 crore
    • Strong renewal premium collections
  • Set to announce Q1 earnings today
    • Shriram Finance,
    • Cipla,
    • Bank of Baroda,
    • ACME Solar Holdings

Other Stocks To Watch Today

  • Lloyds Engineering Works
    • Entered strategic agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri
  • Torrent Power
    • In talks to acquire L&T thermal business for about $1 billion
  • Enviro Infra Engineers
    • Received ₹221 crore order for sewage treatment plants in Bangalore
  • Aether Industries
    • Q1 net profit surged 57% to ₹47 crore
    • Revenue up 42% to ₹256 crore
  • Anant Raj
    • Q1 profit jumped 38% to ₹126 crore
    • Revenue increased 26%
  • Canara Bank
    • Q1 income increased to ₹41,441 crore
    • Net profit declined to ₹3,003 crore
    • Gross and net NPAs improved
  • Bharat Electronics (BEL)
    • Announced fresh orders worth ₹563 crore in defense tech
  • Tanla Platforms
    • Q1 profit fell 16% to ₹118 crore
    • Revenue rose 3.8%
  • eClerx Services
    • Q1 profit grew 26% to ₹141 crore
    • Revenue up 20%
  • eMudhra
    • Q1 profit surged 39% to ₹24.9 crore
    • Revenue jumped 59%
    • Plans acquisition of US-based AI Cyber Forge Inc
  • Trident
    • Q1 profit nearly doubled to ₹140 crore
    • Revenue down 2%
  • Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning
    • Q1 profit down 58% to ₹15 crore
    • Revenue down 14%
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank
    • Q1 profit down 50% to ₹35 crore
    • Net and gross NPAs increased
  • Cyient
    • Q1 profit grew 7% to ₹153 crore
    • Revenue rose 2%

Scheduled to announce Q2 earnings on July 26

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank,
  • Lodha Developers,
  • IDFC First Bank,
  • Affle 3i,
  • Balkrishna Industries,
  • Premier Energies,
  • SBFC Finance,
  • Whirlpool of India

