LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets To Open in green, amid trade concerns and strong economic signals. Key stocks to watch include CEAT, UPL, and United Breweries. Earnings, bulk deals, and solar projects highlight today’s market action.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 2, 2025 09:00:23 IST

Stocks To Watch Today Tuesday, September 2, 2025: How will the markets open today?

I wonder. Domestic equities will be starting off a slow week, as the investors weigh between a robust economy and trade wars. At 24,744, GIFT Nifty fell by 4 points as of 7:50 AM, which is an indication that Nifty50 would open muted.

But Bt 8:30 AM, The GIFT Nifty Updated itself and rose by 6 points indicating strong market backed by global clues. 

In Asia, Japan and South Korea recovered Monday losses and the MSCI Asia Pacific index increased by 0.26. What does this mean for you? It is a sign of some wary optimism in the region.

Markets in the U.S. will be closed on Labor Day, but September will be a busy month with key data on jobs, inflation and Federal Reserve action.

Did you hear Monday down home. Sensex gained more than 550 points and Nifty gained almost 200 points. In addition, gold soared to a fresh high of over $3,500, the longest winning streak it has had since April 2024. The shows you are following this week?

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Stocks And Corporate Updates
    • CEAT: Acquired Michelin’s CAMSO Construction Compact Line business, including Sri Lanka plants; $171 million investment.
    • Bharat Electronics: Secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore for defense & electronic equipment.
    • United Breweries: Started Kingfisher production at new Ilios Brewery, Andhra Pradesh; adds 4.5 lakh cases/month capacity.
    • UPL: Subsidiary UPL Global (UK) to acquire 49% stake in Thailand’s Grow Chemical by December 2025.
    • Indraprastha Gas: JV with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to set up a solar power project; IGL holds 74%.
    • NMDC: August iron ore production 3.37 MT (+9.8% YoY); sales at 3.39 MT (+8% YoY).
    • BLS International: Subsidiary acquired 100% stake in Consular Outsourcing Services Kenya.
    • HFCL: Selling 15.19% stake in Nivetti Systems for ₹52.51 crore in tranches.
    • NTPC Green Energy: 25 MW solar project in Bhuj to start commercial operations from Sept 3, 2025.
    • Websol Energy: Approved ₹3,000 crore phased expansion to add 4 GW solar cells and 4 GW solar modules.
  • Quarterly Earnings Today (Sept 2)
    • JSW Cement
    • All Time Plastics
    • Orissa Minerals Development Company
    • Seven Hill Industries
    • White Organic Retail
  • Monthly Sales And Production Highlights
    • Hero MotoCorp (August):
      • Total sales up 8.1% at 5,53,727 units; domestic sales +5.5%, exports +72.1%.
    • NMDC (August):
      • Iron ore production +9.8%, sales +8%.
    • Coal India (August):
      • Production +9.4% at 50.4 MT; offtake +7.6% at 56.7 MT.
  • Key Corporate Moves
    • Aditya Birla Capital: Appointed Vishakha Mulye as MD & CEO; Rakesh Singh as Executive Director & CEO (NBFC).
    • Puravankara: Acquired redevelopment rights for prime Malabar Hill project (₹2,700 crore potential).
    • Syrma SGS Technology: JV with Italy-based Elemaster S.p.A for electronics manufacturing.
    • Fortis Healthcare: Subsidiary signed 15-year lease for 200-bed hospital in Greater Noida.
    • Axiscades Technologies: Won $1.2 million aircraft cabin interiors contracts from global leaders.
    • State Bank of India: MoU with Indian Railways for ₹1 crore accidental death insurance to employees with SBI accounts.
    • Sharika Enterprises: ₹19.1 crore order from JSW Steel for cables & accessories supply.
  • Bulk Deals & Stake Movements
    • Zinka Logistics Solutions:
      • Goldman Sachs sold 2.74% stake; Nomura acquired 2.29%.
    • Mobikwik Systems:
      • Abu Dhabi Investment Authority exited 2.1% stake; BofA Securities bought shares.
    • Carborundum Universal:
      • Promoter trust sold 3 lakh shares to Sandhya G Parikh (₹27.45 crore).
    • Sellowrap Industries:
      • Viney Growth Fund and Strategic Sixth Sense Capital Fund sold shares.
    • Anondita Medicare:
      • Sageone Flagship Funds acquired 3.01 lakh shares (1.66% stake, ₹8.25 crore).
  • Stocks Trading Ex-Dividen
    • Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
    • Radiant Cash Management Services
    • Ajmera Realty & Infra India
    • Bansal Roofing Products
    • EPL
    • Gabriel India
    • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
    • Hikal
    • Ion Exchange India
    • Krystal Integrated Services
    • Modison
    • Mukesh Babu Financial Services
    • Panama Petrochem
    • Prithvi Exchange (India)
    • Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
    • Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
    • TPL Plastech
    • Yasho Industries

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 

Tags: business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Vigor Plast India Limited: IPO Alert, All You Need To Know About This Public Subscription Offer
Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited IPO: Key Details, Price Range, And How To Apply For The ₹61.7 Crore Issue
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!
Stock Market Closing Bells Today: Nifty And Sensex Slip As Investor Caution Grows

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus

QUICK LINKS