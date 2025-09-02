Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, United Breweries, UPL & More Set to Shine With Many Others In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today Tuesday, September 2, 2025: How will the markets open today?

I wonder. Domestic equities will be starting off a slow week, as the investors weigh between a robust economy and trade wars. At 24,744, GIFT Nifty fell by 4 points as of 7:50 AM, which is an indication that Nifty50 would open muted.

But Bt 8:30 AM, The GIFT Nifty Updated itself and rose by 6 points indicating strong market backed by global clues.

In Asia, Japan and South Korea recovered Monday losses and the MSCI Asia Pacific index increased by 0.26. What does this mean for you? It is a sign of some wary optimism in the region.

Markets in the U.S. will be closed on Labor Day, but September will be a busy month with key data on jobs, inflation and Federal Reserve action.

Did you hear Monday down home. Sensex gained more than 550 points and Nifty gained almost 200 points. In addition, gold soared to a fresh high of over $3,500, the longest winning streak it has had since April 2024. The shows you are following this week?

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks And Corporate Updates CEAT: Acquired Michelin’s CAMSO Construction Compact Line business, including Sri Lanka plants; $171 million investment. Bharat Electronics: Secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore for defense & electronic equipment. United Breweries: Started Kingfisher production at new Ilios Brewery, Andhra Pradesh; adds 4.5 lakh cases/month capacity. UPL: Subsidiary UPL Global (UK) to acquire 49% stake in Thailand’s Grow Chemical by December 2025. Indraprastha Gas: JV with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to set up a solar power project; IGL holds 74%. NMDC: August iron ore production 3.37 MT (+9.8% YoY); sales at 3.39 MT (+8% YoY). BLS International: Subsidiary acquired 100% stake in Consular Outsourcing Services Kenya. HFCL: Selling 15.19% stake in Nivetti Systems for ₹52.51 crore in tranches. NTPC Green Energy: 25 MW solar project in Bhuj to start commercial operations from Sept 3, 2025. Websol Energy: Approved ₹3,000 crore phased expansion to add 4 GW solar cells and 4 GW solar modules.

Quarterly Earnings Today (Sept 2) JSW Cement All Time Plastics Orissa Minerals Development Company Seven Hill Industries White Organic Retail

Monthly Sales And Production Highlights Hero MotoCorp (August): Total sales up 8.1% at 5,53,727 units; domestic sales +5.5%, exports +72.1%. NMDC (August): Iron ore production +9.8%, sales +8%. Coal India (August): Production +9.4% at 50.4 MT; offtake +7.6% at 56.7 MT.

Key Corporate Moves Aditya Birla Capital: Appointed Vishakha Mulye as MD & CEO; Rakesh Singh as Executive Director & CEO (NBFC). Puravankara: Acquired redevelopment rights for prime Malabar Hill project (₹2,700 crore potential). Syrma SGS Technology: JV with Italy-based Elemaster S.p.A for electronics manufacturing. Fortis Healthcare: Subsidiary signed 15-year lease for 200-bed hospital in Greater Noida. Axiscades Technologies: Won $1.2 million aircraft cabin interiors contracts from global leaders. State Bank of India: MoU with Indian Railways for ₹1 crore accidental death insurance to employees with SBI accounts. Sharika Enterprises: ₹19.1 crore order from JSW Steel for cables & accessories supply.

Bulk Deals & Stake Movements Zinka Logistics Solutions: Goldman Sachs sold 2.74% stake; Nomura acquired 2.29%. Mobikwik Systems: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority exited 2.1% stake; BofA Securities bought shares. Carborundum Universal: Promoter trust sold 3 lakh shares to Sandhya G Parikh (₹27.45 crore). Sellowrap Industries: Viney Growth Fund and Strategic Sixth Sense Capital Fund sold shares. Anondita Medicare: Sageone Flagship Funds acquired 3.01 lakh shares (1.66% stake, ₹8.25 crore).

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividen Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Radiant Cash Management Services Ajmera Realty & Infra India Bansal Roofing Products EPL Gabriel India Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Hikal Ion Exchange India Krystal Integrated Services Modison Mukesh Babu Financial Services Panama Petrochem Prithvi Exchange (India) Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri TPL Plastech Yasho Industries



