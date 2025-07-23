LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026
Live TV
TRENDING |
Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026 Henley Passport Index donald trump Epstein files Indus Water Treaty CBS The Late Show 2026
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus

Markets may open flat with a positive bias amid Q1FY26 earnings. Key stocks to watch include Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, and Colgate. Global cues remain mixed; Asia trades strong

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Written By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 23, 2025 08:23:00 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, July 23: Markets May Tiptoe Into Trade With a Slight Smile

Good morning, market watchers!

Expect a cautious yet mildly optimistic start today. GIFT Nifty is up 73 points at 25,157, hinting at a flat-to-positive open as Q1FY26 earnings keep investors in “wait and watch” mode. While Asia’s mood is mostly upbeat — Nikkei is dancing 1,000+ points higher after Trump’s big Japan trade deal — Kospi is still hitting the snooze button. Back home, India-US trade uncertainties are adding a dash of doubt. Meanwhile, Wall Street closed modestly higher, keeping the global mood lukewarm. Keep your coffee strong — it might be a slow, sideways kind of session!

Stocks To Watch Due To Results And Corporate Action

Q1FY26 Earnings Today

  • Key earnings to watch:
    • Infosys (all eyes on the IT major)
    • Tata Consumer Products
    • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
    • Bajaj Housing Finance
    • Persistent Systems
    • Oracle
    • Coforge
    • Aditya Birla Estate
    • PCBL Chemicals
  • Others reporting today:
    • Bikaji Foods International
    • Aditya Birla Foods International
    • Sapphire Foods India
    • Syrma SGS Technology
    • Force Motors
    • Borosil Renewables
    • Bajaj Steel Industries
    • HMT

Other Stocks To Watch

  • One97 Communications (Paytm):
    • Q1 profit at ₹123 crore vs ₹840 crore loss YoY
    • Revenue up 28% to ₹1,918 crore
    • EBITDA margin at 4%
  • Dixon Technologies:
    • Revenue up 95% YoY to ₹12,835 crore
    • Net profit doubled to ₹280 crore
    • EBITDA up 89% to ₹484 crore
  • Dalmia Bharat:
    • PAT up 172.4% to ₹395 crore
    • EBITDA at ₹883 crore, up 31.9%
    • Sales volume down 5.8% YoY to 7 million tonnes
  • JSW Infra:
    • Net profit at ₹389.57 crore, up 31% YoY
    • Revenue down to ₹1,223.85 crore from previous ₹1,283.18 crore
    • Sequential profit down 24.4%
  • United Breweries:
    • Revenue down to ₹5,380.7 crore from ₹5,811.2 crore YoY
    • Profit up 6.4% to ₹184 crore
  • Colgate Palmolive:
    • Net profit down 11.8% to ₹320.62 crore
    • Revenue down to ₹1,433 crore
    • Cited weak urban demand and rising competition
  • Schloss Bangalore:
    • PAT at ₹8.7 crore vs ₹75 crore loss YoY
    • Revenue up 25% to ₹301 crore
  • Hyundai Motor:
    • CGST Department demands ₹258.67 crore + penalty
    • Pertains to GST Cess short payment on SUVs (Sep 2017–Mar 2020)
  • BrainBees Solutions (FirstCry):
    • Bombay High Court quashes IT reassessment notices for AY 2018–22
    • Notices ruled as issued without jurisdiction
  • Panache Digilife:
    • Subsidiary Panache Newage Tech received ₹11.84 crore GIS project order
    • Project duration: ~36 months
  • Aster DM Healthcare:
    • Incorporates new subsidiary: Aster DM Super-Specialty Hospital (Sarjapur) Pvt. Ltd.
    • Investment: ₹10 lakh for 1,00,000 equity shares

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Investors Stay Optimistic As Gift Nifty Signals A Positive Start; Sensex And Nifty Set To Open In Green

Tags: Stocks To Watch

RELATED News

ITR Filing Last Date 2025: Not July 31, CBDT Notice Issues This Date For The Tax Filing, Check Details
Third Generation Curse On Wealth: The Families Can Break It With These Steps
2025 Renault Triber Facelift Will Launch Tomorrow: What’s New After 5 Years & How It Could Change the Game?
Government Announces Sharp Drop In Bad Loans: Gross NPAs Fall From 9.11% To 2.58% In 4 Years – What This Means For You
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

More News

Arsenal vs AC Milan: Pre season Friendly, When And Where To Watch In India,Team News
Protests in Ukraine as President Zelenskyy Signs Law Threatening Anti-Corruption Agencies
Thrown Out In Style? Dylan Marlowe Gets Booted From His Own Show – Here’s What Really Happened
Is Mohit Suri’s Wife Behind The Magic Of ‘Saiyaara’? Unveiling The Inspiring Muse
Columbia Suspends & Expels More Than 70 Students Over Pro-Palestinian Protests
Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Himachal; Leaves 135 Dead, Including 76 Rain-Related, 59 In Road Mishaps
Women’s Euro 2025: England Edge Past Italy In Thriller After Controversial Extra Time Penalty
World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 23: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
No Road, No Ambulance: Madhya Pradesh Mother Gives Birth To Twins At Home, One Baby Died
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?