Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, July 23: Markets May Tiptoe Into Trade With a Slight Smile
Good morning, market watchers!
Expect a cautious yet mildly optimistic start today. GIFT Nifty is up 73 points at 25,157, hinting at a flat-to-positive open as Q1FY26 earnings keep investors in “wait and watch” mode. While Asia’s mood is mostly upbeat — Nikkei is dancing 1,000+ points higher after Trump’s big Japan trade deal — Kospi is still hitting the snooze button. Back home, India-US trade uncertainties are adding a dash of doubt. Meanwhile, Wall Street closed modestly higher, keeping the global mood lukewarm. Keep your coffee strong — it might be a slow, sideways kind of session!
Stocks To Watch Due To Results And Corporate Action
Q1FY26 Earnings Today
- Key earnings to watch:
- Infosys (all eyes on the IT major)
- Tata Consumer Products
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- Bajaj Housing Finance
- Persistent Systems
- Oracle
- Coforge
- Aditya Birla Estate
- PCBL Chemicals
- Others reporting today:
- Bikaji Foods International
- Aditya Birla Foods International
- Sapphire Foods India
- Syrma SGS Technology
- Force Motors
- Borosil Renewables
- Bajaj Steel Industries
- HMT
Other Stocks To Watch
- One97 Communications (Paytm):
- Q1 profit at ₹123 crore vs ₹840 crore loss YoY
- Revenue up 28% to ₹1,918 crore
- EBITDA margin at 4%
- Dixon Technologies:
- Revenue up 95% YoY to ₹12,835 crore
- Net profit doubled to ₹280 crore
- EBITDA up 89% to ₹484 crore
- Dalmia Bharat:
- PAT up 172.4% to ₹395 crore
- EBITDA at ₹883 crore, up 31.9%
- Sales volume down 5.8% YoY to 7 million tonnes
- JSW Infra:
- Net profit at ₹389.57 crore, up 31% YoY
- Revenue down to ₹1,223.85 crore from previous ₹1,283.18 crore
- Sequential profit down 24.4%
- United Breweries:
- Revenue down to ₹5,380.7 crore from ₹5,811.2 crore YoY
- Profit up 6.4% to ₹184 crore
- Colgate Palmolive:
- Net profit down 11.8% to ₹320.62 crore
- Revenue down to ₹1,433 crore
- Cited weak urban demand and rising competition
- Schloss Bangalore:
- PAT at ₹8.7 crore vs ₹75 crore loss YoY
- Revenue up 25% to ₹301 crore
- Hyundai Motor:
- CGST Department demands ₹258.67 crore + penalty
- Pertains to GST Cess short payment on SUVs (Sep 2017–Mar 2020)
- BrainBees Solutions (FirstCry):
- Bombay High Court quashes IT reassessment notices for AY 2018–22
- Notices ruled as issued without jurisdiction
- Panache Digilife:
- Subsidiary Panache Newage Tech received ₹11.84 crore GIS project order
- Project duration: ~36 months
- Aster DM Healthcare:
- Incorporates new subsidiary: Aster DM Super-Specialty Hospital (Sarjapur) Pvt. Ltd.
- Investment: ₹10 lakh for 1,00,000 equity shares
