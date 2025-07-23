Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, And Colgate In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, July 23: Markets May Tiptoe Into Trade With a Slight Smile

Good morning, market watchers!

Expect a cautious yet mildly optimistic start today. GIFT Nifty is up 73 points at 25,157, hinting at a flat-to-positive open as Q1FY26 earnings keep investors in “wait and watch” mode. While Asia’s mood is mostly upbeat — Nikkei is dancing 1,000+ points higher after Trump’s big Japan trade deal — Kospi is still hitting the snooze button. Back home, India-US trade uncertainties are adding a dash of doubt. Meanwhile, Wall Street closed modestly higher, keeping the global mood lukewarm. Keep your coffee strong — it might be a slow, sideways kind of session!

Stocks To Watch Due To Results And Corporate Action

Q1FY26 Earnings Today

Key earnings to watch: Infosys (all eyes on the IT major) Tata Consumer Products Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Bajaj Housing Finance Persistent Systems Oracle Coforge Aditya Birla Estate PCBL Chemicals

Others reporting today: Bikaji Foods International Aditya Birla Foods International Sapphire Foods India Syrma SGS Technology Force Motors Borosil Renewables Bajaj Steel Industries HMT



Other Stocks To Watch

One97 Communications (Paytm): Q1 profit at ₹123 crore vs ₹840 crore loss YoY Revenue up 28% to ₹1,918 crore EBITDA margin at 4%

Dixon Technologies: Revenue up 95% YoY to ₹12,835 crore Net profit doubled to ₹280 crore EBITDA up 89% to ₹484 crore

Dalmia Bharat: PAT up 172.4% to ₹395 crore EBITDA at ₹883 crore, up 31.9% Sales volume down 5.8% YoY to 7 million tonnes

JSW Infra: Net profit at ₹389.57 crore, up 31% YoY Revenue down to ₹1,223.85 crore from previous ₹1,283.18 crore Sequential profit down 24.4%

United Breweries: Revenue down to ₹5,380.7 crore from ₹5,811.2 crore YoY Profit up 6.4% to ₹184 crore

Colgate Palmolive: Net profit down 11.8% to ₹320.62 crore Revenue down to ₹1,433 crore Cited weak urban demand and rising competition

Schloss Bangalore: PAT at ₹8.7 crore vs ₹75 crore loss YoY Revenue up 25% to ₹301 crore

Hyundai Motor: CGST Department demands ₹258.67 crore + penalty Pertains to GST Cess short payment on SUVs (Sep 2017–Mar 2020)

BrainBees Solutions (FirstCry): Bombay High Court quashes IT reassessment notices for AY 2018–22 Notices ruled as issued without jurisdiction

Panache Digilife: Subsidiary Panache Newage Tech received ₹11.84 crore GIS project order Project duration: ~36 months

Aster DM Healthcare: Incorporates new subsidiary: Aster DM Super-Specialty Hospital (Sarjapur) Pvt. Ltd. Investment: ₹10 lakh for 1,00,000 equity shares



Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Investors Stay Optimistic As Gift Nifty Signals A Positive Start; Sensex And Nifty Set To Open In Green