Stocks To Watch Today: NSDL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Lupin, Hero MotoCorp And Many More In Focus Today

Good morning, traders! Are you ready for a potentially volatile session? Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note today as geopolitical tensions rise. U.S. President Donald Trump has issued fresh tariff threats against India over its continued imports of Russian oil—a move that could rattle investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, expected later today. Most analysts anticipate the repo rate will remain unchanged at 5.5%, but will the RBI surprise?

As of 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 24,693, down 47 points or 0.19%, signaling a soft start.

Across Asia, markets were mixed. KOSPI was down 0.28%, Hang Seng dipped 0.15%, while Nikkei 225 and CSI 300 hovered flat with a slight positive bias.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 slipped 0.49%, and the Dow Jones closed 0.14% lower.

How are you positioning your trades today?

Stocks To Watch Today – August 6, 2025

Mainboard & SME Listings

Mainboard Listings: NSDL, M&B Engineering, and Sri Lotus Developers debut today.

SME Listings: Takyon Networks, BD Industries (Pune), and Mehul Colours list under the SME category.



Quarterly Earnings Highlights

Positive Results

Bharti Airtel: Net profit jumps 43% YoY to ₹5,947.9 crore. Revenue rises 28.5% to ₹49,462.6 crore. EBITDA margin improves to 56.3%.

Adani Ports & SEZ: Revenue grows 31.2% YoY to ₹9,126.1 crore. Net profit up 7% to ₹3,310.6 crore.

Britannia Industries: Net profit up 3% to ₹520.1 crore. Revenue increases 8.8% to ₹4,622.2 crore.

Lupin: Net profit rises 51.6% to ₹1,221.5 crore. EBITDA surges 38% to ₹1,806 crore.

Prestige Estates: Profit up 25.8% YoY; Revenue up 23.9%.

Raymond Realty: Profit soars 121.8%; Revenue up 188.7%.

Gland Pharma: Profit jumps 49.9%; Revenue grows 7.4%.

CCL Products: Revenue zooms 36.5% YoY to ₹1,055.6 crore.



Weak Results

Torrent Power: Net profit drops 24.8% to ₹731.4 crore. Revenue down 12.5%.

Bharti Hexacom: Profit falls 23.4%, though revenue rose 18.4%.

NCC: Profit down 8.5%; Revenue slips 6.3%.

Godawari Power & Ispat: Profit drops 24.6%; Revenue down 1.4%.

EIH: Profit plunges 63.3% YoY.

Sheela Foam: Net profit tumbles 83.9% YoY.

Automotive Axles: Marginal rise in profit (4.9%) but revenue down.

Gujarat Gas: Profit slips 0.9%; Revenue falls 13%.



Q1 Results Scheduled for Today

Earnings will be announced by:

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Divi’s Laboratories, Bharat Forge, Trent, PVR Inox, Fortis Healthcare, Pidilite Industries, UNO Minda, Blue Star, and more.

Bulk Deals

One97 Communications (Paytm): Antfin exits by selling its entire 5.84% stake for ₹3,981 crore. Societe Generale acquires 67.5 lakh shares (~₹720.6 crore). My Asian Opportunities Master Fund buys 35 lakh shares (~₹373.6 crore).

Aditya Infotech: Invesco Mutual Fund acquires 9.8 lakh shares at ₹1,023.57 per share.

Laxmi India Finance: BofA Securities Europe SA sells 3.54 lakh shares at ₹141.12.



Block Deals

Lloyds Engineering Works: Thriveni Earthmovers purchases 14.2 lakh shares at ₹70.5/share from promoter.



Corporate Announcements

HG Infra Engineering: Received a Letter of Award for a material handling facility at Mumbai’s Navel Dockyard by Military Engineer Services (MES).



Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today

Companies include:

Coal India, Adf Foods, Anup Engineering, AVT Natural Products, Blue Dart, Bombay Dyeing, Fermenta Biotech, Hester Biosciences, Kirloskar Industries, Ramco Cements, Dr Lal PathLabs, among others.

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Corporate Actions

Rights Issue: Davangere Sugar Company

Income Distribution: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT)



F&O Ban

PNB Housing Finance is currently under the F&O ban list.

