Home > Business > Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens Strong: GMP At ₹130 Signals Early Market Buzz

Sudeep Pharma’s IPO opened with strong buzz, priced at ₹563–₹593, targeting ₹895 crore. A ₹130 GMP signals healthy investor enthusiasm, though experts advise focusing on fundamentals over hype.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 21, 2025 10:27:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens Today: Ready for another buzzworthy IPO on Dalal Street?

Sudeep Pharma Limited has officially opened its doors to investors, and if you’re eyeing this one, you’ve got time until 25 November 2025 to make your move.

The company has priced its shares between ₹563 and ₹593, and it’s aiming to scoop up ₹895 crore through a mix of fresh issue and OFS. Think of it as a neatly packed combo meal, ₹95 crore fresh shares and a hefty ₹800 crore served via the OFS route. The listing is set for both BSE and NSE, so it’s entering the big league with style.

Now, here’s the spicy bit: the grey market premium (GMP) is already humming at ₹130, hinting at early excitement. But hey, it’s the stock market, sentiments flip faster than a dosa!

Planning to apply or are you watching from the sidelines? Either way, the Sudeep Pharma IPO is one to keep on your radar.

Sudeep Pharma IPO- Quick Reference Table

Category Details
Price Band ₹563 – ₹593 per equity share
IPO Open Date 20 November 2025
IPO Close Date 25 November 2025
Allotment Date 26 November 2025 (expected)
Total Issue Size ₹895 crore
Fresh Issue ₹95 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹800 crore
Lot Size 25 shares per lot
Retail Application Rule Must apply in multiples of 25 shares

Sudeep Pharma IPO- Other Key IPO Essentials

  • Registrar:
    MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the official registrar for the IPO.

  • Lead Managers:
    • ICICI Securities
    • IIFL Capital Services
    These firms are overseeing the book-building and issue management process.

  • Listing Date:
    The shares are expected to be listed on 28 November 2025.

Sudeep Pharma IPO- Grey Market Premium (GMP)

If you’re tracking Sudeep Pharma’s market buzz, here’s the number everyone’s whispering about, the IPO is commanding a ₹130 Grey Market Premium (GMP) as per early market observers. While GMP isn’t an official indicator, it does give a sneak peek into investor appetite before listing day. A premium of ₹130 suggests that sentiment around the IPO is comfortably positive, with buyers willing to pay above the upper price band even before the stock hits the exchanges. Still, seasoned investors know the drill: GMP can be tempting, but it’s no substitute for solid fundamentals and research.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 10:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

