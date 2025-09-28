LIVE TV
Home > Business > Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 08:25:08 IST

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has announced the receipt of three significant orders totalling ₹34.18 Cr in the span of two weeks. These fresh wins reflect the company’s strengthening foothold in the Indian power sector, with a notable first-time entry into Telangana and continued traction in Karnataka.

Order 1 – From Telangana-based EPC company, a major milestone for SPEL

– Date of Receipt: 22nd September 2025

– Contract Value: ₹19.82 Cr (approx.)

– Client: Reputed EPC Company situated in Telangana

– Scope: Supply of three orders for 8 nos. of 20 MVA, 20 MVA, 110/33-11 KV power transformers

– Execution Timeline: Within 6 months (approx.)

This marks SPEL’s maiden order from Telangana. The sizeable order highlights growing demand in the state, and the company is confident of building further business momentum in the region.

Order 2 – Strengthening presence in Karnataka with repeat business

– Date of Receipt: 22nd September 2025

– Contract Value: ₹4.34 Cr (approx.)

– Client: Reputed EPC Company situated in Karnataka

– Scope: Supply of two orders for 7 nos. of power and distribution transformers

– Execution Timeline: Within 6 months (approx.)

Order 3 – New capacity power transformers from reputed Karnataka power company

– Date of Receipt: 8th September 2025

– Contract Value: ₹10.02 Cr (approx.)

– Client: Reputed Power Company situated in Karnataka

– Scope: Supply of two orders for 2 nos. 20 MVA, 66/11 KV and 2 nos. 20 MVA, 110/33-11 KV (new capacity) power transformers

– Execution Timeline: Within 6 months (approx.)

These new contracts strengthen Supreme Power Equipment Limited’s (SPEL) position in the power sector and reflect the company’s ability to execute diverse transformer requirements. With the addition of these orders, SPEL’s standalone order book stands at ₹214.21 Cr, while its 90% owned subsidiary, Danya Electric Company, has an order book of ₹16.23 Cr. Together, the consolidated order book now totals ₹230.44 Cr, providing strong visibility for sustained growth and execution in the coming months.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, “These contracts mark an important step forward for the company. Securing our first order from Telangana expands our footprint into a new state, while the Karnataka orders further strengthen our role in supporting critical power infrastructure.

The mix of high-capacity power transformers and distribution units demonstrates the confidence that clients place in our technical expertise and execution capabilities. We are fully committed to delivering these orders within the agreed timelines, with the quality and reliability that define our work. With the consolidated order book now standing at ₹230.44 Cr, we see strong momentum ahead and remain focused on building further growth opportunities across India.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerdanya-electricequipmentinfrastructurekarnatakaorder-bookpnnspielsupreme-powertelanganatransformers

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders

