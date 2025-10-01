LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks

Taiwan dismissed reports of a U.S. proposal for half of all semiconductor production to shift outside the island, saying no such deal was discussed during recent tariff talks. Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun stressed that Taipei would not agree to a 50-50 chip split, despite U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s claim. Taiwan, home to TSMC, the world’s top contract chipmaker, continues to invest heavily in U.S. plants but says the bulk of production will remain on the island. Negotiations with Washington are ongoing, with Taipei seeking lower tariffs on its exports.

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 10:31:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will not agree to a deal with the United States for half of all semiconductor production to take place in the country, the island’s top tariff negotiator said on Wednesday after returning home. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told U.S. television network News Nation over the weekend that Washington’s pitch to Taiwan would be a 50-50 split in making chips, the vast majority of which are now made on the island. Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, who is leading the tariff talks with Washington, told reporters upon getting back to the island that she had not discussed the 50-50 idea suggested by the U.S. during the talks. “Our negotiating team has never made any commitment to a 50-50 split on chips. Rest assured, we did not discuss this issue during this round of talks, nor would we agree to such conditions,” she said, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency. Neither the U.S. Commerce Department nor the Office of the United States Trade Representative responded to requests for comment sent outside of U.S. business hours. Taiwan, home to the world’s biggest contract chipmaker TSMC, runs a large trade surplus with the United States. The island’s exports to the United States are currently subject to a 20% tariff. TSMC, whose business is surging on strong demand for artificial intelligence applications, is investing $165 billion to build chip factories in the U.S. state of Arizona, though the bulk of its production will remain in Taiwan. Taiwan’s government said last month that it hoped for a more favourable tariff rate from the United States after talks achieved “certain progress”. Speaking in parliament in Taipei on Tuesday, Premier Cho Jung-tai said Cheng had had multiple talks with the United States on tariff issues. “The most critical substantive consultations are currently underway,” he said. Cheng, speaking at the airport, said that “detailed” discussions had taken place which yielded “certain progress”, the Central News Agency added. (Reporting by Ben BlanchardEditing by Shri Navaratnam) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 6:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Surat Startup Centre fuels bold wave of innovation
Meet Aravind Srinivas: Just 31, Chennai Man, IITian, India’s Youngest Billionaire With A Net Worth Of…
Tata Motors Demerger: How Will It Affect Your Portfolio And The Future Of EVs?
UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Proposal for 50-50 Chip Production Split, Confirms No Such Deal in Talks

QUICK LINKS