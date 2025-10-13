LIVE TV
Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise

Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise

Tata Capital IPO lists at ₹330, a modest 1.23% above IPO price. Mixed short-term reactions but strong backing from brokers with a ₹360 target highlights potential for steady growth.

Tata Capital IPO
Tata Capital IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 13, 2025 12:55:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise

Tata Capital Share Price Live: Here’s How the Stock Opens on Day 1

Tata Capital finally makes its grand market debut today, October 13, 2025, listing at ₹330 on both the NSE and BSE, that’s just a tiny 1.23% bump over the IPO price of ₹326.

Not exactly a fireworks show, right? But hey, it’s still in the green!

Soon after listing, the stock wobbles a bit, dips slightly, recovers, and keeps investors on their toes. The flat grey market premium and shaky global cues might be to blame for the slow start.

If you were hoping for a Tata Technologies-style blastoff, well… this one’s more of a warm-up lap.

But don’t write it off just yet, big brokerages like Emkay and JM Financial already see potential, slapping a ₹360 target on it.

So, what’s your move, buy the dip, book profits, or just watch the drama unfold?

One thing’s for sure: the Tata brand knows how to stay in the spotlight.

Tata Capital IPO: Key Highlights You Should Know

  • IPO Subscription:
    The ₹15,512 crore IPO was subscribed 1.95 times overall, driven mainly by strong demand from institutional investors.

  • Why the Listing?
    This IPO is in line with the RBI’s mandate requiring all “upper-layer” NBFCs to list within three years of classification.

  • Analyst Outlook:

    • Short-term views are mixed.

    • Some experts suggest profit booking.

    • Others recommend holding for the long term.

  • Brokerage Coverage:
    Both JM Financial and Emkay Global initiated coverage with a target price of ₹360, based on:

    • Strong Tata Group backing

    • A diversified financial portfolio

    • A robust credit profile

    • Clear growth visibility

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:55 PM IST
Published: October 13, 2025 12:55:51 IST

Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:55 PM IST
Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise
Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise
Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise

