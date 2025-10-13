Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise

Tata Capital Share Price Live: Here’s How the Stock Opens on Day 1

Tata Capital finally makes its grand market debut today, October 13, 2025, listing at ₹330 on both the NSE and BSE, that’s just a tiny 1.23% bump over the IPO price of ₹326.

Not exactly a fireworks show, right? But hey, it’s still in the green!

Soon after listing, the stock wobbles a bit, dips slightly, recovers, and keeps investors on their toes. The flat grey market premium and shaky global cues might be to blame for the slow start.

If you were hoping for a Tata Technologies-style blastoff, well… this one’s more of a warm-up lap.

But don’t write it off just yet, big brokerages like Emkay and JM Financial already see potential, slapping a ₹360 target on it.

So, what’s your move, buy the dip, book profits, or just watch the drama unfold?

One thing’s for sure: the Tata brand knows how to stay in the spotlight.

Tata Capital IPO: Key Highlights You Should Know