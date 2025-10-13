LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Is Vodafone Idea Shares Dipping Today? Supreme Court Postpones AGR Hearing to October 27: What Investors Should Know

Why Is Vodafone Idea Shares Dipping Today? Supreme Court Postpones AGR Hearing to October 27: What Investors Should Know

Vodafone Idea shares fell over 3% after the Supreme Court deferred the AGR case hearing to October 27. The company faces massive dues, raising concerns over its financial future.

What’s Really Happening With Vodafone Idea?
Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 13, 2025 12:32:40 IST

Vodafone Idea Shares Dip As Supreme Court Pushes AGR Hearing Past Diwali

Vodafone Idea shares took a breaking hit on Monday, sliding over 3% to ₹8.71 on the BSE after the Supreme Court decided to push the AGR hearing to October 27, right after Diwali festivities.

As of now, investors were hoping for quick clarity, but now they’ll have to hold tight a little longer. With massive dues and debts hanging over Vodafone Idea’s head, the delay adds more suspense to an already dramatic telecom saga.

So, if you’re following the stock, buckle up, it’s a waiting game full of twists and turns!

Vodafone Idea Shares Next Hearing On October 27: What’s Next for Vodafone Idea?

Mark your calendars Investors! The Supreme Court will hear Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues case on October 27. The telecom giant is challenging extra charges from the DoT for 2016-17. Stay tuned, this case could change the game for Vodafone Idea!

Supreme Court Seeks Government’s Stand On Vodafone Idea AGR Case

On October 13, the Supreme Court said it wanted the government to take a specific position in the Vodafone Idea AGR case. The hearing has been postponed until October 27 for further discussion.

Vodafone Idea Shares: Quick Glance On AGR Case History And Recent Developments

  • On October 6, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on Vodafone Idea’s plea against DoT’s additional AGR demand of about ₹9,450 crore to October 13.
  • Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Vodafone Idea, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, jointly requested to list the matter for October 13.
  • Vodafone Idea has filed an amended petition seeking waiver of interest and penalties on AGR dues, stating that disputed calculation components are not finalized.
  • The company claims it has already paid all undisputed dues based on self-assessment.
  • A fresh writ petition was filed on September 8 challenging the DoT’s additional demand.

Vodafone Idea’s Massive AGR Bill: Can They Pay It?

Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues are not a very small penny to pay, It is a whopping ₹83,400 crore, with yearly payments of ₹18,000 crore kicking off from March 2025.

Now you can imagine adding penalties and interest, and the total liability could near ₹2 lakh crore! WHAT A MASSIVE CHUNK OF MONEY.

The Big Question That Arises Is: can Vodafone Idea’s cash flow keep up?

So here is a spoiler alert, the company says it’s struggling to meet these huge payments. It’s a financial tightrope walk, and everyone’s watching to see if Vodafone Idea can stay afloat or if the pressure will finally break the telco’s bank.

As an invetor What do you think? I personally think, that Vodafone Idea is a very large and old telecom conpmay in India, and to loose such user base will only add to their losses. The comapany shall pull all the strings to make it happen, and clear this huge sword on them.
(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:31 PM IST
