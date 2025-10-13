Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers!

The Indian stock exchange started today in an interesting but mixed manner as global trade tensions persisted together with significant corporate events. The Sensex and Nifty had a modest open, indicating reserved investor sentiment due to new US-China tariff updates and China’s rare earth export restrictions.

The markets are becoming jumpy as these global issues are causing some uncertainty. Nevertheless, other industries such as banking, pharma, and consumer goods are performing well, offsetting the cautious mood. In the meantime, one of the events with lots of publicity is the IPO of Tata Capital on the BSE and NSE, which is a major development in the financial sector. On the whole, the market is sailing through a combination of international issues and national considerations, which puts investors on their guard.

Ready to see what these factors will do to the next moves of the market? Keep watching, as things are bound to remain dynamic!