LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets opened cautiously amid global trade tensions and Tata Capital IPO listing. Sensex and Nifty showed slight declines, while sectors like banking and pharma remained resilient. Markets remain volatile.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 13, 2025 10:48:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers!

The Indian stock exchange started today in an interesting but mixed manner as global trade tensions persisted together with significant corporate events. The Sensex and Nifty had a modest open, indicating reserved investor sentiment due to new US-China tariff updates and China’s rare earth export restrictions.

The markets are becoming jumpy as these global issues are causing some uncertainty. Nevertheless, other industries such as banking, pharma, and consumer goods are performing well, offsetting the cautious mood. In the meantime, one of the events with lots of publicity is the IPO of Tata Capital on the BSE and NSE, which is a major development in the financial sector. On the whole, the market is sailing through a combination of international issues and national considerations, which puts investors on their guard. 

Ready to see what these factors will do to the next moves of the market? Keep watching, as things are bound to remain dynamic!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)

Pre Opening 

  • Sensex down 406.42 points (0.49%) at 82,094.40 in pre-opening.
  • Nifty down 103.75 points (0.41%) at 25,181.60 in pre-opening.

Indian benchmark indices showing weakness before market opens.

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

            Stocks To Watch Today

            • IT & Technology

              • HCL Technologies, Just Dial, Anand Rathi Wealth, Den Networks: Q2 results today.

              • Infosys: Launched Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce to support digital transformation.

              • Computer Age Management Services (CAMS): Board approved stock split (1 share into 5), subject to shareholder approval.

              Energy & Power

              • Adani Energy Solutions: System availability at 99.63%, collection efficiency 100.59%. Transmission order book at ₹60,004 crore across 13 projects.

              • NTPC Green Energy: Signed MoU with Japan’s ENEOS for green methanol and hydrogen products.

              Banking & Finance

              • Axis Bank: Received RBI’s ‘Letter of Caution’ for KYC compliance; corrective actions underway.

            Read More At: Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Capital, Waaree, Mankind, Zen Technologies, Lupin And Traders’ Favourite Adani Energy Solutions In Focus

            Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

            Top Gainers 

            • Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,960.95, 1.10%
            • Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹16,410.00, 0.82%
            • State Bank of India (SBI) share price: ₹885.85, 0.58%
            • Asian Paints share price: ₹2,346.60, 0.27%
            • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹765.50, 0.26%
            Top Losers
            • Wipro share price: ₹244.90, down 1.49%
            • Infosys share price: ₹1,492.85, down 1.41%
            • Tata Motors share price: ₹670.65, down 1.24%
            • Tata Steel share price: ₹171.70, down 1.21%
            • Power Grid Corporation share price: ₹286.50, down 0.92%

            Stock Market On Friday

            Friday, October 10 ended positively in Indian stock markets that had been performing well in the previous day. The Nifty 50 first passed 25,300 intra-day since the 19th of September. At the close, the Sensex increased by 328.72 points (0.40%) to close at 82,500.82 and the Nifty increased by 103.55 points (0.41%) to close at 25,285.35.

            The wider markets traded according to standards, with the BSE Midcap index increasing by 0.4% and the Smallcap index increasing by 0.6%. Both Sensex and Nifty gained 1.5 percent each in the course of the week.

            In the sectoral movement, metal stocks went dull, and the Nifty Metal index declined by 0.8%. Nevertheless, auto, banking, consumer durable, PSU banks, realty, and pharma sectors posted higher gains of between 0.5 to 1%.

            The best performing stocks were Cipla, SBI, Dr Reddy Labs, Maruti Suzuki, and Adani Ports, whereas Tata Steel, TCS, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, and HDFC Life were the worst performing stocks.

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:48 AM IST
            ——————————————–
            Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
            ————————————————–

            Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

            Tags: niftysensexStockmarjet todaytop gainerstop losers

            RELATED News

            Tata Capital IPO Listing Today: Investors Watch Closely As Shares Debut On BSE And NSE
            US-China Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets: Trump’s Tariff Tantrum Fuels India’s Export Growth Hopes Amid Trade War Uncertainty With China
            Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Capital, Waaree, Mankind, Zen Technologies, Lupin And Traders’ Favourite Adani Energy Solutions In Focus
            Three Workers Die Amid Safety Concerns at Hyundai’s $7.6B Georgia Auto Plant
            Midwest Limited IPO: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming Public Issue

            LATEST NEWS

            Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross As Part Of Peace Deal
            Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
            Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
            LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
            After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…
            Warburg Pincus to Acquire German Software Firm PSI for Over €700 Million
            Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell
            Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
            UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online
            ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
            Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

            Follow Us

            Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

            NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

            TOP CATEGORIES

            QUICK LINKS

            Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

            Follow Us

            Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

            NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

            TOP CATEGORIES

            Group Websites

            Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
            Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
            Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
            Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

            QUICK LINKS