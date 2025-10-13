Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict

The Indian stock exchange started today in an interesting but mixed manner as global trade tensions persisted together with significant corporate events. The Sensex and Nifty had a modest open, indicating reserved investor sentiment due to new US-China tariff updates and China’s rare earth export restrictions.
The markets are becoming jumpy as these global issues are causing some uncertainty. Nevertheless, other industries such as banking, pharma, and consumer goods are performing well, offsetting the cautious mood. In the meantime, one of the events with lots of publicity is the IPO of Tata Capital on the BSE and NSE, which is a major development in the financial sector. On the whole, the market is sailing through a combination of international issues and national considerations, which puts investors on their guard.
Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)
Pre Opening
- Sensex down 406.42 points (0.49%) at 82,094.40 in pre-opening.
- Nifty down 103.75 points (0.41%) at 25,181.60 in pre-opening.
Indian benchmark indices showing weakness before market opens.
Opening Bell (9:15 AM):
- Sensex opened at 82,156.17, down 344.65 points (0.42%).
- Nifty opened at 25,238.80, down 46.55 points (0.18%).
Sensex and Nifty started the day lower, reflecting cautious market sentiment. Sensex dropped 344.65 points, while Nifty fell 46.55 points amid ongoing global trade concerns and investor uncertainty.
While Writing This Article (10:40 AM)
- Nifty at 10:40 AM: 25,215.00, down 70.35 points (0.28%)
- Sensex at 10:40 AM: 82,273.06, down 227.76 points (0.28%)
Both Sensex and Nifty are showing a slight decline mid-morning, indicating cautious investor sentiment and potential selling pressure in the market.
Stocks To Watch Today
-
IT & Technology
-
HCL Technologies, Just Dial, Anand Rathi Wealth, Den Networks: Q2 results today.
-
Infosys: Launched Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce to support digital transformation.
-
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS): Board approved stock split (1 share into 5), subject to shareholder approval.
Energy & Power
-
Adani Energy Solutions: System availability at 99.63%, collection efficiency 100.59%. Transmission order book at ₹60,004 crore across 13 projects.
-
NTPC Green Energy: Signed MoU with Japan’s ENEOS for green methanol and hydrogen products.
Banking & Finance
-
Axis Bank: Received RBI’s ‘Letter of Caution’ for KYC compliance; corrective actions underway.
-
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers
Top Gainers
- Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,960.95, 1.10%
- Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹16,410.00, 0.82%
- State Bank of India (SBI) share price: ₹885.85, 0.58%
- Asian Paints share price: ₹2,346.60, 0.27%
- IndusInd Bank share price: ₹765.50, 0.26%
- Wipro share price: ₹244.90, down 1.49%
- Infosys share price: ₹1,492.85, down 1.41%
- Tata Motors share price: ₹670.65, down 1.24%
- Tata Steel share price: ₹171.70, down 1.21%
- Power Grid Corporation share price: ₹286.50, down 0.92%
Stock Market On Friday
Friday, October 10 ended positively in Indian stock markets that had been performing well in the previous day. The Nifty 50 first passed 25,300 intra-day since the 19th of September. At the close, the Sensex increased by 328.72 points (0.40%) to close at 82,500.82 and the Nifty increased by 103.55 points (0.41%) to close at 25,285.35.
The wider markets traded according to standards, with the BSE Midcap index increasing by 0.4% and the Smallcap index increasing by 0.6%. Both Sensex and Nifty gained 1.5 percent each in the course of the week.
In the sectoral movement, metal stocks went dull, and the Nifty Metal index declined by 0.8%. Nevertheless, auto, banking, consumer durable, PSU banks, realty, and pharma sectors posted higher gains of between 0.5 to 1%.
The best performing stocks were Cipla, SBI, Dr Reddy Labs, Maruti Suzuki, and Adani Ports, whereas Tata Steel, TCS, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, and HDFC Life were the worst performing stocks.
