Home > Business > TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For ‘Critically Ill’ Father

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For 'Critically Ill' Father

Tata Consultancy Services: A Mumbai-based TCS employee has emerged victorious after being allegedly forced to resign while caring for his father in the ICU. The incident, which took place last year, has renewed conversations about employee rights, corporate responsibility, and the treatment of workers during personal emergencies.

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For 'Critically Ill' Father (Pic Credits: X)
TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For 'Critically Ill' Father (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 11:19:15 IST



Tata Consultancy Services: A Mumbai-based TCS employee has emerged victorious after being allegedly forced to resign while caring for his father in the ICU. The incident, which took place last year, has renewed conversations about employee rights, corporate responsibility, and the treatment of workers during personal emergencies.

The issue came to light after the employee approached the Labour Office, challenging TCS’ refusal to release his gratuity despite an adequate leave balance.

Labour Authorities Intervene

The employee, who had worked with the company for seven years, stated that he was pressured to resign during a period of emergency leave. According to the Forum for IT Employees (FITE), “Despite having sufficient leave balance, TCS not only pushed him to resign but also denied his gratuity.”

After reviewing the complaint, the Mumbai Labour Office summoned TCS representatives to explain their stance. The Labour Commissioner reportedly cautioned the company against engaging in unfair labour practices and issued a directive instructing TCS to pay the employee his full gratuity for the entire duration of his service.

Key Message On Workers’ Rights

The employee ultimately received the complete gratuity amount, marking a clear win in his favour. FITE underlined the broader significance of the case, stating:
“The Labour Office / Labour Ministry has full authority to question and challenge any company’s internal policies, layoffs, forced resignations, wrongful terminations, or withheld dues. Come forward. Report issues. Your rights are protected only when you raise your voice.”

READ MORE: Is Adani’s Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Employee Forced To QuitLabour OfficeTata Consultancy ServicesTata Consultancy Services Employeetcs

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For ‘Critically Ill’ Father

