Tesla Faces New Federal Probe Over Delayed Crash Reports Involving Autopilot And Full Self-Driving

Federal safety regulators are investigating Tesla for possible violations of crash reporting rules tied to its autonomous driving technology. Tesla’s driver-assist technologies have long been under federal review. The company was found liable earlier this month for a 2019 fatal crash involving an Autopilot-equipped Model S, which struck a parked vehicle.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: August 22, 2025 18:04:34 IST

Federal safety regulators are examining Tesla for possible violations of crash reporting guidelines tied to its independent driving technology.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an inquiry to examine whether Tesla delayed notifying authorities about crashes relating to its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems, both of which need a human car driver to remain alert behind the wheel.

In a document out Wednesday, NHTSA said some crash rumours submitted by Tesla happened “several months or more” prior to the company officially reported them, well beyond the federally needed one-to-five-day window. The agency is now reviewing Tesla’s crash data to measure compliance.

New Scrutiny in a Shifting Regulatory Environment

This is the first NHTSA investigation into Tesla launched since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025. It comes amid broader discussions about revising federal safety regulations for autonomous vehicles.

In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced streamlined reporting requirements as part of a new federal autonomous vehicle (AV) strategy. While the aim is to reduce burdens on manufacturers, Duffy noted that crash data remains vital for monitoring road safety.
Previous Incidents and Legal Liabilities

Tesla’s driver-assist technologies have long been under federal review. The company was found liable earlier this month for a 2019 fatal crash involving an Autopilot-equipped Model S, which struck a parked vehicle. A jury awarded $329 million in damages, and Tesla has indicated it will appeal the decision.

NHTSA stated Tesla has claimed to have improved its crash data collection and reporting systems. However, the agency will independently confirm those claims over a formal audit.

Tesla has not publicly remarked on the latest investigation.

Tags: elon muskTesla

