Trump Launches ‘America By Design’ To Fix Outdated Federal Services: What It Means For Millions

US President Donald J. Trump signed a new Executive Order on August 21, 2025, beginning the “America by Design” initiative. This initiative begins with a National Design Studio with the appointment of a Chief Design Officer to revolutionize the digital and physical design of Federal services across the United States.

The objective behind this initiative is to advance the public’s interaction with government services, decrease operational costs, and bring Federal design standards up to date. The order mandates agencies to team up with the new Chief Design Officer to implement updated user experience practices and make it parallel with the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA).

Tackling 26,000 Outdated Federal Websites

As per the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), there are around 26,000 Federal websites. Many of these remain obsolete and are not optimized for mobile use. Data shows that only 6% of Federal websites works well on mobile devices, while 45% are not mobile-friendly.

Less than 20% of these websites presently use the United States Web Design System (USWDS), leading to varying user experiences. These outdated systems result in longer wait times, bigger support costs, and reduced public trust in government platforms.

Design Efficiency and Cost Reduction

The National Design Studio will help lessen duplicative design efforts and reorganize service delivery across agencies. By regulating government platforms, the administration’s intention is to lower costs and improve service efficiency. Agencies will get an updated guidance for both digital platforms and physical service centers.

The Executive Order also comprises of plans to simplify funding announcements and digitalize legacy procedures, such as Federal retirement paperwork.

This initiative line up with the bigger goal of administration is to make the government closer, effective, and user-centric.

