Tesla Shares Fall Amid Concerns Over Musk's 'America Party'

Tesla Shares Fall Amid Concerns Over Musk’s ‘America Party’

Tesla shares fell over 3% in Frankfurt amid investor concerns about Elon Musk’s political ambitions, including launching the "America Party" and leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Analysts warn of risks to Tesla and Musk’s $381 billion fortune. With stock down 20% this year, uncertainty over his focus may prompt board intervention as doubts and criticism grow.

Tesla shares fell by more than 3% in Frankfurt, Germany

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 14:51:43 IST

Monday morning did not bring any transition to Musk’s business shortfalls. Tesla shares fell by more than 3% in Frankfurt, Germany, during the opening session of the market. The global market has acknowledged the uncertainties of Musk’s business developments since he announced the formation of a new political party, the ‘America Party’. 

Investors are cautious due to this political breakthrough, indicating potential losses. However, this may be termed a precautionary measure to safeguard investors’ interests. This decline occurred before the reopening of the U.S. market.

Elon Musk is facing a series of consequential threats after he took over as the head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). There seems to be no end as the doubts are mounting and there is an intense confusion popping up regarding his focus. 

Analysts are concern about the Risks
Analyst shows a caution sign to Tesla’s stocks. Tesla investors are exhausted from the last couple of months. There was a clear reflection of market panic when the shares were declined by more than 20% this year. Musk’s political ambitions may provoke Tesla Board to intervene, to raise concern about the global shortfall.

Uncertainty Over Wealth and Business Impact
Financial experts says that there would be hard core financial impact on Musk’s wealth. His fortune may deviate due to these political and business uncertainties. Elon Musk’s net worth is more than $381 billion, that makes him the world’s richest man.

Some analysts say that his fortune may deteriorate due to the variations in investor sentiments, regulatory changes, and his political involvement, if he remains unclear. His tenure, even as the head of DOGE was not beneficial for his businesses. Trump has already criticised Musk, firstly on opposing the bill then to forming his new party.

