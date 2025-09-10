The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?

The IPO market is gearing up for a substantial buzz as three prominent companies are going to launch their public offerings today, September 10, 2025. The IPO include Urban Company Limited, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, and Dev Accelerator Limited. With a wide range of industry representation, these IPOs will provide opportunities for the stockholders to discover emerging tech, traditional jewellery, and high-growth business acceleration.

Here’s a quick comparison of the three IPOs opening today:

Company Urban Company Limited Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited Dev Accelerator Limited Issue Type 100% Book Building 100% Book Built Issue 100% Book Building Issue Size Rs. 1,900 Crore Rs. 400 Crore Rs. 143.35 Crore Price Band (Per Share) Rs. 98 – Rs. 103 Rs. 155 – Rs. 165 Rs. 56 – Rs. 61 Lot Size 145 Shares 90 Shares 235 Shares Minimum Retail Investment Rs. 14,935 Rs. 14,850 Rs. 14,335 IPO Open Date September 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 IPO Close Date September 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 Listing Exchange NSE, BSE NSE SME Platform NSE SME Platform Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. MUFG Intime India Private Limited KFIN Technologies Limited Key Use of Proceeds Technology, infrastructure, marketing, office lease Expansion of retail outlets, working capital, branding Growth of technology platform, startup investments

About the Companies: Urban Company Limited, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, and Dev Accelerator Limited

1. Urban Company Limited: The Game Changer in Home Services

Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for offerings cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions underneath its Native brand.

2. Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Traditional Jewelry with a Modern Twist

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets.

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment

3. Dev Accelerator Limited: A Bet on Startups and Innovation

Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Taurian MPS IPO Subscription Day 1: Retail Investors Are In, But Where Are The Big Fish?