LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Business > The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?

The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?

The IPO market is gearing up for a substantial buzz as three prominent companies are going to launch their public offerings today, September 10, 2025. Each IPO has its own advantages, and selecting the right one will depend on your investment strategy and risk-taking capability. Investors should cautiously review each prospectus, study market trends, and assess their individual likings before binding to any of these thrilling opportunities.

The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 10, 2025 03:27:59 IST

The IPO market is gearing up for a substantial buzz as three prominent companies are going to launch their public offerings today, September 10, 2025. The IPO include Urban Company Limited, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, and Dev Accelerator Limited. With a wide range of industry representation, these IPOs will provide opportunities for the stockholders to discover emerging tech, traditional jewellery, and high-growth business acceleration.

Here’s a quick comparison of the three IPOs opening today:

Company

Urban Company Limited

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited

Dev Accelerator Limited

Issue Type

100% Book Building

100% Book Built Issue

100% Book Building

Issue Size

Rs. 1,900 Crore

Rs. 400 Crore

Rs. 143.35 Crore

Price Band (Per Share)

Rs. 98 – Rs. 103

Rs. 155 – Rs. 165

Rs. 56 – Rs. 61

Lot Size

145 Shares

90 Shares

235 Shares

Minimum Retail Investment

Rs. 14,935

Rs. 14,850

Rs. 14,335

IPO Open Date

September 10, 2025

September 10, 2025

September 10, 2025

IPO Close Date

September 12, 2025

September 12, 2025

September 12, 2025

Listing Exchange

NSE, BSE

NSE SME Platform

NSE SME Platform

Registrar

MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

MUFG Intime India Private Limited

KFIN Technologies Limited

Key Use of Proceeds

Technology, infrastructure, marketing, office lease

Expansion of retail outlets, working capital, branding

Growth of technology platform, startup investments

About the Companies: Urban Company Limited, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, and Dev Accelerator Limited

1. Urban Company Limited: The Game Changer in Home Services

Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for offerings cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions underneath its Native brand.

2. Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Traditional Jewelry with a Modern Twist

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets. 

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment

3. Dev Accelerator Limited: A Bet on Startups and Innovation

Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Taurian MPS IPO Subscription Day 1: Retail Investors Are In, But Where Are The Big Fish?

Tags: Dev Accelerator LimitedDev Accelerator Limited IPOShringar House of Mangalsutra ipoShringar House of Mangalsutra LimitedUrban Company IPOUrban Company Limited

RELATED News

Vigor Plast IPO Closes Oversubscribed: But Is All This Demand Just A Bubble?
‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series: Full Specs, AI Features, Design, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, Price in India, All You Need To Know
Apple Event September 2025: Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Unveiled, If You Are Going To Buy? Here’s All You Need To Know
Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?

LATEST NEWS

Carlos Alcarez Replaces Jannik Sinner As World No. 1 After US Open Win, See Full List
‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless
France Faces Political Crossroads: Macron Selects Defence Chief Sebastien Lecornu As Prime Minister
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?
Butterfly vs Moth: How To Identify Them Easily With Their Unique Traits
Nepal In Crisis: Who Rules When Both PM And President Step Down?
Doda MLA Mehraj Malik Detention Case: J&K Assembly Secretariat Denies Endorsing PSA Against Doda MLA
Taurian MPS IPO Subscription Day 1: Retail Investors Are In, But Where Are The Big Fish?
‘Jwal In Nepal’ Massive Violence Today: From PM Oli, President Resignation To Burning Alive Of Ex PM’s Wife, A Recap Of The Day
The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?
The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?
The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?
The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, and Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?

QUICK LINKS