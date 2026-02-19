LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights bengaluru ms dhoni insurrection amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 19, 2026 14:29:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

New Delhi [India], February 19: TM Perfume House, a growing Indian fragrance brand under Fourpirates Ventures LLP, has announced its expansion into the personal care segment. Known for its premium perfumes and fragrance innovations, the company is now introducing a new range of shower gels, beard balms, attars, solid perfumes, and aromatic soaps.

The expansion marks a strategic move by TM Perfume House to become a complete fragrance and grooming solutions brand, offering customers long-lasting scent experiences across daily personal care routines.

You Might Be Interested In

The newly launched product line focuses on high-quality fragrance blends, skin-friendly formulations, and modern grooming needs. The shower gels and soaps are designed for refreshing and long-lasting freshness, while the beard balms provide nourishment and styling along with signature fragrances. The attars and solid perfumes offer alcohol-free and travel-friendly fragrance options for customers who prefer traditional and convenient scent formats.

“Our vision has always been to go beyond perfumes and build a complete fragrance lifestyle brand,” said Harsh Patel Co-Founder of TMPerfumehouse. “With this expansion into personal care and grooming products, we aim to bring premium fragrance experiences into everyday use for our customers.”

The new product range will be available through the company’s official Websites, The brand also plans to strengthen its presence through online platforms and retail expansion in the coming months.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 2:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

HROne AI Summit 2026 Concludes, Reframing AI in HR as a Leadership Mandate Rather Than a Technology Trend

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Reckless Power Grab: Ex-South Korean President Gets Life In Prison For Attempting To Crush Political Rivals- Martial Law Case Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: From CSK’s ‘Aarusaami’ to Team India’s Six-Hitting Hero — This is The Story of Shivam Dube

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Incredibly Deceptive’ Varun Chakravarthy’s Redemption Puts India in a Win-Win Situation

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

From ‘Aakhree Raasta’ To AI Summit: Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘6-9’ Dialogue Is Trending Again After Galgotias Professor Neha Singh’s Disaster Defence

Amid Row Over China Robodog ‘Orion’, Made-In-India ‘Param’ Steals The Spotlight At AI Summit – Check Who Developed It And What Can He Do?

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps
TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps
TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps
TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

QUICK LINKS