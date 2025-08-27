LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trade Tensions Aren't Just Headlines: They Could Cost India, Is Self Reliance An Answer?

Trade Tensions Aren’t Just Headlines: They Could Cost India, Is Self Reliance An Answer?

The US forced 50% tariffs on Indian exports over Russian oil imports, affecting key sectors like textiles and jewellery. India now faces a strategic variation: retaliate or focus on self-reliance and diversification among expected export losses and economic ambiguity.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: August 28, 2025 00:42:29 IST

The US has elevated tariffs on Indian goods to a surprising 50%, sparking a fresh argument on India’s economic strategy. The move, intended at punishing India for its continued Russian oil imports, is expected to reshape trade, policy, and partnerships.

Tariff Surge Shakes Key Sectors

The 50% tariff, declared by President Donald Trump, aims a vast array of exports, together with textiles, gems, jewelry, leather goods, shrimp, carpets, and furniture, affecting around two thirds of India’s exports to the US. Evaluations vary:

• The US is likely to slash Indian exports by $37 billion in FY25

• The new duty may affect up to $48.2 billion value of exports

• Sectors such as textiles, gems, jewellery, prawn, and furniture face swift export declines of up to 70%

India Weighs Recovery: Retaliation or Reform?

Industry bodies caution of severe job losses and falling competitiveness. Gujarat exporters, particularly in textiles and engineering, account potential order cancellations up to one third and need emergency relief like subsidies and loans. Jharkhand trade sectors, along with MSMEs in steel and automobile components, expect limited impact, but ambiguity remains.

Policy Response and Diversification Push

Prime Minister Modi emphasized on financial safeguarding like GST simplification, tax relief, and exporter incentives to buffer the blow. Export variation is underway, with focus fluctuating toward markets in the EU, Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Russia has also stated support, offering Indian goods easier entree to the Russian market and accusing the US duties as unjustified.

Self Reliance or Global Pivot?

The outlook centers on India’s choice. Will it react with its own duties, or double down on export modification and self reliance? While short term distractions are severe, analysts believe policy restructurings and market shifts could preserve long term growth, though forecasts show an uncertain GDP drag in FY 2025, with retrieval expected in FY 2026. 

Tags: India-US Trade Tariffs, tariffs, Trump trade tariffs

