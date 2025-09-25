LIVE TV
Home > Business > TruAlt Bioenergy IPO: Is This Renewable Giant Ready To Disrupt The Market? Check IPO Details

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO: Is This Renewable Giant Ready To Disrupt The Market? Check IPO Details

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO is open for investor’s today, September 25, 2025 and will close on September 29, 2025. The company is expecting to raise approx.Rs.839.28 crore through this IPO. The company plays a key role in the production of Ethanol in India.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 25, 2025 12:34:56 IST

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO is open for investor’s today, September 25, 2025 and will close on September 29, 2025. The company is expecting to raise approx.Rs.839.28 crore through this IPO.

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited: Key IPO Details

•    IPO Price Band: Rs. 472 to Rs. 496
•    IPO Min. Investment: Rs. 14,880 
•    Max. Retail Lot Size: Up to 13 lots 
•    IPO Opens At: Sep. 25, 2025 
•    IPO Closes At: Sep. 29, 2025 
•    Date of Allotment: Sep 30, 2025 (Expected) 
•    Date of Listing: Oct 3, 2025 

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited: Company Background 

TruAlt Bioenergy, a Karnataka based company, is one of India’s largest producers of biofuels. The company plays a key role in the production of Ethanol in India. 

•    This issue comprises a fresh issue of approximately Rs. 750 crore and an OFS of approx. Rs. 89.28 crore. 
•    The business strategy of TruAlt Bioenergy comprises of extension into multiple ethanol operations, permitting use of grains, and variation into compressed biogas (CBG), 2G ethanol, and related biochemicals. 
•    As per the financial data of the company in 2025 (FY25), the company noted an increase in revenue of approximately Rs. 1,907 crore and PAT around Rs. 146.63 crore. 
•    The Products of the company:

  • Includes:-
    o    1G Ethanol
    o    Compressed Biogas
    o    Extra Neutral Alcohol
    o    Fermented Organic Manure
    o    2G Ethanol
    o    Sustainable Aviation fuel
    o    Green Hydrogen
    o    Dispensing Stations

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO newsShare Market IPOStock Market IPOTruAlt BioenergyTruAlt Bioenergy IPO

